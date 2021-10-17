T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England warmup game on TV and online

Hardik Pandya's form and the distribution of spots in the batting order will be playing on skipper Virat Kohli's mind as India begin their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup with a practice match against England on Monday.

Seeing as most, if not all, Indian players are coming off of the Indian Premier League, match practice isn't a problem for Kohli and his men but getting the perfect combination on the park before the high-profile opening game against Pakistan on 24 October is a priority.

Against England and Wednesday's game versus Australia, the Indian team management would look to give the players who are still not automatic choices in the playing XI, more overs to bat or bowl to get a better idea about their current form.

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage and other details of the first India warm-up match:

When will the India vs England warmup match take place?

The India vs England warmup match will take place on 7:30 PM on 18 October.

Where will the India vs England warmup match take place?

The match will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Where can I watch the India vs England warmup match online in India?

The India vs England warmup match can be watched on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Firstpost.com will also run the live blog for World Cup warm-up matches.

With inputs from PTI.