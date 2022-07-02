Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test and Updates: Lees, Crawley begin England's first-innings reply

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 July, 2022

01 July, 2022
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

416/10 (84.5 ov)

5th Test
England

England

2/0 (1.1 ov)

Live Blog
India England
416/10 (84.5 ov) - R/R 4.9 2/0 (1.1 ov) - R/R 1.71

Play In Progress

England trail by 414 runs

Alex Lees - 2

Zak Crawley - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Alex Lees Batting 2 6 0 0
Zak Crawley Batting 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 1 0 2 0
Mohammad Shami 0.1 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

2 (2) R/R: 1.71

Alex Lees 2(6)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test and Updates: Lees, Crawley begin England's first-innings reply

IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test and Updates: Lees, Crawley begin England's first-innings reply

Live Score 5th Test Day 2 India vs England today match result, highlight and scoreboard: India will pin their hopes on Ravindra Jadeja, unbeaten on 83 at stumps on the opening day, to breach the 400-run mark.

16:15 (IST)

After 1 overs,England 2/0 ( Alex Lees 2 , Zak Crawley 0)

Skipper Bumrah brings himself up into attack as the England innings get underway. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley are the openers. An appeal for LBW against Lees is turned down by the umpire. Lees is off the mark with a brace in the third ball. Just two runs from the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:07 (IST)

After 85 overs,India 416/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah (C) 31 , )

Anderson gets another five-for in Test cricket as he gets rid of Siraj, who is caught by Broad. India are all out for 416, but not without skipper Bumrah contributing 31 to India's total. 

Full Scorecard
16:02 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Broad, bowled by Anderson as the latter gets his five-fer. Siraj is dismissed, India bowled out for 416. Siraj c Broad b Anderson 2

Full Scorecard
15:51 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Jadeja is dismissed. Full ball swinging in the air, Jadeja goes for the heave but misses it. Ball beats the inside edge and hits the top of middle stump. A fine knock comes to an end. Jadeja b Anderson 104

Full Scorecard
15:39 (IST)

After 81 overs,India 374/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 103 , Jasprit Bumrah (C) 0)

Jadeja slams a century, yesterday it was Pant who helped India's resurgence, and today, it's Jadeja's century that stands out. However, India are eight down after they lose Mohammed Shami. 

Full Scorecard
15:33 (IST)
hnd

CENTURY for Jadeja! What a knock this has been. Yesterday a fine knock from Pant and today the same from Jadeja. 

Full Scorecard
15:28 (IST)

After 79 overs,India 371/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 100 , Mohammad Shami 16)

Matty Potts resumes. Jadeja is dropped in the 90s by Zak Crawley. That was a good chance for England to gain momentum this morning but Jadeja gets a reprieve. 

Full Scorecard
15:16 (IST)

After 76 overs,India 341/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 86 , Mohammad Shami 0)

Just two runs off the last two overs in this game. Stokes with the latest over and Jadeja clips towards deep backward square for a single. India nearing the 350-run mark. 

Full Scorecard
15:08 (IST)

After 74 overs, India 339/7 

Time for LIVE action. Both teams are lined up to applaud dormer England captain Bob Willis, since it's Bob Willis Day today. Ben Stokes into the attack today first up with Jadeja facing him. Just one off the over. 

Full Scorecard
14:48 (IST)

"The word on COVID was not a 100 per cent certain coming from anywhere. Anyone could have gotten it, if someone would have got it in the middle of a Test match, then that would have been even worse. As opposed to now, where that fear factor of getting COVID and being isolated is not the same,” former India head coach Ravi Shastri told Sky Sports on Friday, while explaining why India pulled out of the England tour in 2021. Read more here. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:02 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Broad, bowled by Anderson as the latter gets his five-fer. Siraj is dismissed, India bowled out for 416. Siraj c Broad b Anderson 2
15:51 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja is dismissed. Full ball swinging in the air, Jadeja goes for the heave but misses it. Ball beats the inside edge and hits the top of middle stump. A fine knock comes to an end. Jadeja b Anderson 104
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test and Updates: Lees, Crawley begin England's first-innings reply

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 83 at stumps on the opening day of the fifth Test against England. AP

Live Score 5th Test Day 2 India vs England today match result, highlight and scoreboard: India will pin their hopes on Ravindra Jadeja, unbeaten on 83 at stumps on the opening day, to breach the 400-run mark.

Day 1 report: Rishabh Pant was combative and Ravindra Jadeja composed in leading India's recovery from 98-5 to 338-7 against England on the first day of the series-deciding test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Pant made 146 off 111 balls in a fabulous 222-run sixth-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who was not out on 83 at stumps.

Pant’s brutal counterattack featured 19 fours and four sixes and ended when he was deceived by Joe Root’s offspin and gave Zak Crawley his third catch in the slips.

Captain Ben Stokes promised the same aggressive approach which helped England sweep New Zealand 3-0 in their test series this week, but the hosts were on the receiving end of a belligerent Pant and Jadeja, who played the anchor role. Their brilliant stand of 222 came off 239 balls.

England took full advantage of winning the toss and opting to bowl in overcast conditions.

Fast bowlers James Anderson and Matthew Potts, with support from luckless Stuart Broad, troubled the India top order and reduced the visitors to 98-5 midway through the second session.

Pant resisted and reached his half-century at the stroke of tea off 51 balls. He raised his third test hundred against England off a mere 89 balls. Pant had sprayed around Edgbaston 15 fours and a six off Jack Leach.

Jadeja proved a perfect foil to Pant’s aggression as the left-handers scored at a healthy run-rate of 4.63.

Pant took charge from the outset and was hardly bothered by the bounce of Potts, and quick to pounce on full-pitched deliveries by Anderson and Broad.

Leach, who took a maiden 10-wicket haul in the last test against the Kiwis, was also not spared as Pant used his feet well against the spinner, who finished the day an expensive 0-71 off nine overs.

This fifth test was postponed a year ago when India, up 2-1 in the series, was stricken by a coronavirus outbreak. The virus hit the team again on the eve of this match when captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out and Jasprit Bumrah became the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead the side as interim skipper.

Anderson and Potts used the new ball effectively on a pitch where the fast bowlers got appreciable bounce.

Opening batters Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13) were worn down by the bowlers' nagging line and length, and Potts extracted lots of bounce.

Gill hit two boundaries in a Broad over, but with the ball zipping and bouncing ominously he finally succumbed to Anderson’s brilliance when he edged to second slip.

Broad came close to his 550th test wicket but Pujara, who replaced Rohit, successfully overturned a caught behind ruling off the DRS. However, Pujara didn’t last long against Anderson’s relentless seam and swing as the fast bowler struck in his second spell when Crawley grabbed a straightforward catch in the slip cordon.

Crawley should have had his third catch, but couldn’t hold onto a sharp one-handed chance off Hanuma Vihari, which could have earned Potts his first wicket.

India lost three more wickets inside six overs after rain delayed post-lunch play for 1 1/2 hours.

Vihari was trapped leg before by Potts on 20 as the ball seamed into the left-hander.

Virat Kohli, on 11, was indecisive against Potts and left the ball which cannoned onto his stumps after hitting the toe end of the bat.

Anderson had Shreyas Iyer out for 15 down the leg side off a short delivery. Wicketkeeper Sam Billings took a brilliant one-handed diving catch.

Anderson had 3-52 and Potts 2-85. Root bagged Pant, and Stokes got an edge off Shardul Thakur just before stumps.

With inputs from AP

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 02, 2022 16:14:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Explained: The G7 summit in Germany and the significance of Narendra Modi’s presence at it
World

Explained: The G7 summit in Germany and the significance of Narendra Modi’s presence at it

The G7 is an informal group of the leading industrial nations – the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. Since 2014, Narendra Modi has been invited thrice to the summit, which is a reflection of India’s growing clout in the world

Explained: How rescheduled India vs England fifth Test will impact World Test Championship
First Cricket News

Explained: How rescheduled India vs England fifth Test will impact World Test Championship

India, led by Virat Kohli back then, currently enjoy a 2-1 lead after having registered victories at Lord’s and the Kennington Oval.

Ben Stokes vows same England 'mindset' against India after New Zealand rout
First Cricket News

Ben Stokes vows same England 'mindset' against India after New Zealand rout

England have just a few days to savour their success over New Zealand before facing India at Edgbaston in a match starting Friday.