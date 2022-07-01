Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test, Day 1 and Updates: Anderson removes Gill after India's fluent start
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test, Day 1 and Updates: Anderson removes Gill after India's fluent start

IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test, Day 1 and Updates: Anderson removes Gill after India's fluent start

Live Score 5th Test Day 1 India vs England today match result, highlight and scoreboard

15:33 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 29/1 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Hanuma Vihari 2)

Anderson with the breakthrough for England. He gets rid of Shubman Gill, who gets an edge off Anderson's ball and onto the hands of Zak Crawley at second slip. India lose a wicket after what was a fluent start. Hanuma Vihari joins Pujara in the middle. 

15:31 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Gill falls to Anderson's trap. Gill looks to push at a wide shorter ball from Anderson, gets an edge and onto the hands of Crawley at second slip. Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17

15:24 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 18/0 ( Shubman Gill 9 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)

Anderson continues. Shubman Gill begins the over with a glorious drive through the mid-off region for a four. Five off the fifth over of the day. 

15:15 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 7/0 ( Shubman Gill 4 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)

Anderson continues. Third ball is a fullish ball from Anderson, a straight line and Gill pushes that one but edges just short of third slip. Gill may have been in two minds whether to go for the shot or not. 

15:11 (IST)

After 2 overs, India 5/0 

Stuart Broad into the attack from the other end. A leg gully, four slips in place for Pujara, who is on strike. Broad starts off with an overstepped delivery, and that's a no ball. An otherwise tidy over. 

15:04 (IST)

After 1 overs,India 4/0 ( Shubman Gill 4 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)

James Anderson to begin proceedings in this Test match. India have a new opening pair for this Test match in Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. Anderson starts with a fullish outswinger that does not carry enough to Billings, as Gill leaves that ball there. In the last ball of the over, Gill clips through midwicket to open India's account with a boundary. 

14:46 (IST)

Playing XI 

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(Captain), Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(Captain)

14:33 (IST)

"Can't get better than this, look forward to it. It's been a massive privilege to captain Team India," says Jasprit Bumrah at the toss. Cheteshwar Pujara to open the innings 

14:31 (IST)

Toss update: England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in the rescheduled fifth Test against India. 

14:24 (IST)

A lot has changed since the two teams clashed in July, almost a year ago. The captains and head coaches of both the teams have changed and it is expected to have a significant impact on the match.

Who are the Team India players to watch out for? Find that out here 

Load More

Highlights

title-img
15:31 (IST)

OUT! Gill falls to Anderson's trap. Gill looks to push at a wide shorter ball from Anderson, gets an edge and onto the hands of Crawley at second slip. Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17
14:46 (IST)

Playing XI 

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(Captain), Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(Captain)
14:33 (IST)

"Can't get better than this, look forward to it. It's been a massive privilege to captain Team India," says Jasprit Bumrah at the toss. Cheteshwar Pujara to open the innings 
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 5th Test, Day 1 and Updates: Anderson removes Gill after India's fluent start

England's James Anderson, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Live Score 5th Test Day 1 India vs England today match result, highlight and scoreboard: India were 2-1 up in the five-Test series before a COVID-19 breach in the Indian camp forced the fifth and final Test to get postponed.

Preview: India take on hosts England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting in Birmingham’s Edgbaston, on Friday (1 July). The fifth Test is a part of the England-India Test series in England last year that was played between August and September. India, then led by Virat Kohli, currently lead the series 2-1 after four Tests. The fifth Test was slated to begin on 10 September, 2021 but was later rescheduled to July this year after COVID-19 cases rocked the Indian camp back then.

A lot has changed for both teams since then. Rohit Sharma took over as all-format skipper from Virat Kohli, and Ravi Shastri handed over the coaching duties to Rahul Dravid. Ben Stokes is England’s new skipper while Brendon McCullum is the hosts’ head coach.

However, last week, Rohit had tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test, but Rahul Dravid on Wednesday said that Rohit was not completely ruled out of the Test.

“So the update on Rohit is that he is being monitored by our medical team, he is not yet been ruled out. Obviously, he needs to get the negative test to be available. We will keep monitoring him, we have still got close to 36 hours to go so he will have a test later tonight and one maybe tomorrow morning as well. We will see, it is really up to the medical team and sports science team to decide on that. We will keep monitoring," Dravid said at a media interaction.

There were even reports of pacer Jasprit Bumrah captaining the side in Rohit’s absence, but Dravid said it was for official sources to decide.

Should Bumrah go onto lead the side at Edgbaston, he will become the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead the Team India Test side.

Here’s all you need to know about the rescheduled fifth England-India Test:

When will the fifth Test between England and India be played?

The fifth Test between England and India will start from 1 July, 2022.

Where will the fifth Test between England and India be played?

The fifth Test between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham .What time will the fifth Test between England and India start?

The fifth Test between England and India will begin at 3 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 2:30 pm.

How can I watch the fifth Test between England and India?

The fifth Test between England and India will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Squads: 

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 01, 2022 15:37:38 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ben Stokes vows same England 'mindset' against India after New Zealand rout
First Cricket News

Ben Stokes vows same England 'mindset' against India after New Zealand rout

England have just a few days to savour their success over New Zealand before facing India at Edgbaston in a match starting Friday.

Maha crisis: SC puts interim stay on disqualification in big relief to Shinde camp, next hearing on 11 July
India

Maha crisis: SC puts interim stay on disqualification in big relief to Shinde camp, next hearing on 11 July

Supreme Court says the time given by the Deputy Speaker to the rebel MLAs to respond to the disqualification notices, which was to end at 5.30 pm today, will stand extended till 5.30pm on 11 July

India vs England fifth Test: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates
First Cricket News

India vs England fifth Test: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

India lead the five-match series 2-1 with the fifth Test to get underway at Edgbaston on Friday.