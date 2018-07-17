After 34 overs,India 173/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 21 , Hardik Pandya 8) Moeen Ali continues. Pandya and Dhoni need to carry on from here till the 50th over if India expects to take the total to a fighting one. First target, of course, should be the 200 run-mark. Singles and doubles should be the plan and not the big shots. 5 runs from the over.

After 35 overs,India 176/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 23 , Hardik Pandya 9) Rashid continues. Pandya and Dhoni are dealing in singles and this is not a bad plan, considering the stage of the game. Just 3 from the over.

After 36 overs,India 181/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 25 , Hardik Pandya 10) Moeen Ali continues. Three more overs of spin left and both Pandya, Dhoni should look to play them out and wait for the spinners to do the quick run-scoring. Dhoni is doing just that, not showing too much interest in bowls pitched outside the off stump. 5 from the over.

FOUR! Tossed up by Rashid, Hardik picks it on front foot and hits is on left of long-off where Plunkett makes a diving effort but could not stop the ball from going to four.

After 37 overs,India 190/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 26 , Hardik Pandya 18) Rashid continues. Dhoni looked to come down the wicket on the first ball but went on defensive. Hardik took the calculated risk on the second last ball of the over to fetch a four, These boundaries are nothing less than gold against the spinners. 9 from the over.

After 38 overs,India 192/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 27 , Hardik Pandya 19) Last over of spin comes to end and India should take a sigh of relief. But cannot rest yet. They need to take the total nar the 300 run-mark. Anything less than that would make England favourites in the game. Just 2 runs from the over and let's see how Pandya-Dhoni go about in this innings from now on

OUT! Superb stuff from Wood, cuts Hardik into half, ball takes the edge off his bat and keeper Buttler does not make a mistake behind the stumps. Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Mark Wood 21(21)

After 39 overs,India 195/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 27 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1) Mark Wood comes back into the attack and straightaway delivers, sends Pandya back to the dressing room. He bowled exactly same ball to Dhoni on the last ball of the over, which beat him all ends up. Testing time for India with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in to bat. 3 from the over and a wicket.

One of those English days that the grey clouds didn't rain at all... threat has now blown away replaced by clear sunshine... It will bake the pitch further which is already taking some turn... Last recognised partnership worth 36 off 43... And just as I type that... Mark Wood with a stunning inswinger to send Pandya back... India need 250 here. Nothing less!

After 40 overs,India 196/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 27 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2) Ben Stokes back on. Dhoni is still not comfortable at the crease despite playing 48 balls. Bhuvneshwar is not the best batsman in this line-up but he can fight well. The talks of getting to 300 is out of question now. England at the top. Just one run from the over.

The average score on this pitch in the last five years is 298. India are still way behind. 10 overs left!

After 41 overs,India 199/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 28 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4) Wood continues. Starts the over with fullish length and the shifts to back of the length deliveries. India one run short of reaching 200. 3 runs from this over. Time begins with India start scoring more than these.

After 42 overs,India 201/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 28 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5) Stokes continues. India have crossed the 200 run-mark. Dhoni still playing the waiting game. It is to be seen when he starts the hitting game and whether he is able to hit any. Just 8 overs left now and just 2 runs have come from this over. What is the plan, India?

FOUR! Short ball and here comes the power shot from Dhoni as he pulls it away to get four runs for his side.

After 43 overs,India 208/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 34 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6) Wood continues. Dhoni finally hits a boundary. The partnership between Dhoni and Bhuvi is 13 off 29 balls and the run-scoring now needs a picking. India needs to get at least one four per over. 7 runs from the last over.

FOUR! Short of length, Dhoni waited for the ball and cleverly picked the spot and manoeuvred it for four to deep square leg.

After 44 overs,India 214/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 39 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7) Stokes continues. Dhoni now slowly picking the run-rate. One boundary again has come in this over. He is 39 off 60 balls, this is exactly how he played the last time around but this is a much more important innings from him as the situation is different.

After 45 overs,India 217/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 40 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8) Wood continues. Bhuvneshwar Kumar it seems has been told to just rotate the strike and not take any risk whatsoever. Dhoni too still happy to not take any risk and keep the wickets intact. Think the two will go big from the next over. Five more overs to go. 3 from this over.

Partnership 23 off 39 balls... Bhuvi hasn't had the best of innings, but atleast he is there... 8 off 21 balls. This is the kind of support Dhoni missed at the other end at Lord's. It allows him (or any other finisher in this position) to take the innings deep... it could well be the difference between 220 and 250.

OUT! Willey moves it away from Dhoni, who was trying to tap it third-man and get a single, but ended up giving a simple catch to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. Dhoni c Buttler b Willey 42(66)

42 off 66 balls... Dhoni is gone... no boos today... just claps and cheers as he walks off. He has given India a chance... but the lower order needs to be careful... Losing Ashwin and Jadeja might have looked good in terms of wrist spin but it has given India a very long tail.

After 46 overs,India 222/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 , Shardul Thakur 1) Willey returns into the attack. He has removed Dhoni and what a time to do that. This was the time when India needed to go big. India, it seemed were targetting 250 but even that looks bleak now. The question is whether how much will be good enough now?

MS Dhoni's SR in his last five ODI innings (Min. 50 balls faced) 63.64, 62.71, 74.71, 89.77, 77.90 He has not gone past 90 even once.

After 47 overs,India 224/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11 , Shardul Thakur 1) Wood completes the spell and what a day he has had. He ends with figures of 1 for 30. What a match to deliver the goods. India bowlers now face last four overs and it could act as a good homework to see how to go about when they come out to bowl and defend total. Just 2 runs from the last over.

FOUR! Creativity from Bhuvi, as he walks across and scoops the fullish delivery to fine leg and got a boundary.

After 48 overs,India 234/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19 , Shardul Thakur 3) Willey comes back to bowl and got hit for a boundary on the very first ball by Bhuvneshwar who has taken upon himself to take India to a fighting total. After all, he is the bowler and needs something to defend. 250 should be the target for these two in the middle.

SIX! What a way to welcome Stokes back into the attack. Shardul gets under the length ball and hits it over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. First six for India in two games.

SIX! Pelted by Shardul, short of length from Stokes and Shardul rocks on back foot and pulls it over the deep square leg for a maximum. Gold, absolute gold at this stage.

After 49 overs,India 251/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19 , Shardul Thakur 19) Stokes back on. Six on the first ball and then a superb save from Plunkett on the long-on boundary, stopping the ball from going to six. But Shardul hit another on the second last ball to take Indian total beyond 250. What a gem of an innings from Thakur. 17 from the over.

Only two Indian players have hit a six in this ODI series - Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur.

Two sixes from Thakur... serious hitting this... worth their weight in gold as India crossed 250 which was looking unlikely at a point... should merit atleast three ODI chances for him those sixes...

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar hits it in between deep midwicket and long-on but the ball did not have enough legs and Moeen Ali caught it easily running in from deep mid-wicket. Bhuvneshwar c Bairstow b Willey 21(35)

After 50 overs,India 256/8 ( Shardul Thakur 22 , ) India finish with 256 on the scoreboard, thanks to Shardul Thakur who smashed 22 off 13, on a pitch where a better batsman, MS Dhoni scored 42 off 66 balls. India have huffed and puffed to this score and now the bowlers will have to deliver if India are to win this series.

The lowest total defended at Leeds in ODIs is 165, defended by England against Pakistan in 1979. If India defend 256 today then it will be the lowest total defended at the venue since 1984.

Overall, disappointing batting by India. Pitch looked good for apprx 300. To defend 256 will need something special from bowlers

India vs England 2018, 3rd ODI at Headingely, latest update and cricket score: India finish with 256 on the scoreboard, thanks to Shardul Thakur who smashed 22 off 13, on a pitch where a better batsman, MS Dhoni scored 42 off 66 balls. India have huffed and puffed to this score and now the bowlers will have to deliver if India are to win this series.

Preview: After losing the second One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to improve performance in every department when they face confident England in the third and final match at the Headingley Cricket ground on Tuesday.

England levelled the three-match series with a convincing 86-run victory at Lord's, having been comprehensively beaten in the opening match at Trent Bridge.

After first ODI victory, India made couple of mistakes in the second match. First, the bowlers leaked few extra runs which helped England post a challenging total and then batsmen failed to rise to the occasion.

Apart from Suresh Raina and skipper Virat Kohli, no other batsman could face English bowlers perfectly. Wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan, however, got the good starts but could able to utilise it.

Middle-order batsmen KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also drastically failed. So, in order to give English bowlers tough times in the middle, Indian batting line-up must click in unison.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep was the only wicket-taker. He scalped three wickets but gave away 68 runs in his 10 overs. Pacers Umesh Yadav, Hardik and debutant Sidharth Kaul were also costly. Bowlers now have to come up with something new to disturb the opponents as Root, Morgan, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have already come to form.

England, on the other hand, learned quickly from a poor display in the first match and especially against chinaman Kuldeep, who claimed 6 for 25. Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan also came in form with the brilliant knocks of 113 and 53 respectively.

Jason Roy and Bairstow displayed the glimpses of coming back in form with disciplined batting throughout their innings. So the top-order seemed settled the only worry of the hosts is their middle and lower order. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali could not add much to the score after a brilliant start. If the trio clicked in the final match then it could be a difficult task for the Indian batsmen.

England has improved a lot in the bowling department. Bowlers are hunting in pairs. Pacers Liam Plunkett and David Willey combining well while Adil Rashid and Mark Wood supporting the duo handsomely. The bowling economy is not above six which is a good sign for English players especially when the opponent team is chasing the target.

Skipper Morgan have not used Stokes much in the second ODI. So in the upcoming match, Morgan, who has the penalty of options in in bowling department, mat try all his bowlers to their potential to get the results.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

With inputs from IANS