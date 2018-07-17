Clearly, the hosts have a right idea about how to go about this final limited-overs’ engagement for the summer. Winning the ODI series might just give them bragging rights ahead of the Test series starting on 1 August. Read the full preview here .

Puzzles to be solved This match is crucial not just for the fact that a win will help the teams clinch a series victory but it would also mean that they will carry forward the momentum into the Tests. It's been a closely contested series so far. India drew first blood in Nottingham while England bounced back at Lord's. Joe Root finally hit form and that, for England, was a huge shot in the arm. As we head to Headingley, there are several puzzles the two teams need to solve. For India it's the middle order puzzle and for England, it's the Kuldeep Yadav puzzle.

In case you did not know, England opener Jason Roy will have a fitness test before play on Tuesday to see if he can take part in the third and deciding ODI against India at Headingley. Read the full details here .

Pitch report: Sanjay Manjrekar says, "Pitch looks good. There is a slightly, dark green look to it as well. It might not be a bad idea to win the toss and decide to bowl first because the sun will be out and the pitch will get dry and help the spinners."

Rained all night here... That sort of chilly day where queues at coffee bars are longer than for beer... India would want Bhuvneshwar Kumar fit for this one.. And there's some encouragement. He is bowling full tilt at the side pitches along with Sid Kaul... if fit, he could be in for Umesh Yadav... Shreyas Iyer too bowling his leg spin. Not sure we can read into that just yet though.

Lot of cloud, some sunshine and Headingley... as Geoffrey Boycott would say... it is a lovely English day for some cricket... Hope he is recovering well from surgery... while England and India clash in a series' decider... full house of course and it promises to be a cracker!

Confirmation then... Bhuvneshwar Kumar is playing. He is currently marking his run-up. Umesh could be out, albeit he is helping Kumar with the run-up.

Wait a minute... double whammy... both Umesh-Kaul could be out. Shardul marking his run-up as well. India have changed their pace attack completely.

Triple whammy actually... KL Rahul is out too. India have made three changes. DK comes in. This is a massive call keeping the number four experimentation in mind.

England win the toss and bowl... one change for them. Jason Roy is out with an injured finger. James Vince will open in his place. Some rain about and a lot of cloud cover... easy choice to bowl first here. Lord's was really an aberration for them in terms of winning toss and batting first.

Spotted something interesting at the toss... a bit of contradiction... Morgan said that the pitch at Leeds is very good (England have won their last 4 ODIs here). "It should stay same for 100 overs," he said. Virat said the pitch "looked dry and expect it to break up a bit in the second innings." One of them is wrong. It is a stunning set up for the game really.

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan have come out to open the Indian innings. Mark Wood, right arm pace, will bowl the first over. Here we go!

After 1 overs,India 0/0 ( Rohit Sharma 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 0) Mark Wood begins the proceedings with the ball, first ball swings away after pitching on off-stump line. We can already see the ball is shaping away beautifully. Looks like this is a good toss to win for England. First over is a maiden. Great start for Wood and England.

After 2 overs,India 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 2) David Willey, comes into the attack to bowl the second over. And the first run is scored as byes. A short mid-wicket has been placed for Rohit as Willey bowls over the wicket. Rohit is a littler errie to the left arm pacers, especially when the ball comes in. He likes to clip it through the mid-wicket and often plays it in air, hence the short mid-wicket. 3 from this over.

What an opening over from Mark Wood... Rohit has literally struggled to get some wood on the ball through those six balls... Lot of cloud cover about and should be some test for the Indian top order this.

FOUR! On good length, ball rising, and going away from Dhawan but he gets on the front foot and places it between the cover and mid-off to fetch a boundary.

FOUR! Short ball, on the leg stump line and Dhawan hooks it to fine leg for boundary.

After 3 overs,India 11/0 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 10) Wood continues and India finally have a boundary off the willow of Shikhar Dhawan. He looks in good touch. Seems he need to take the run-scoring burden off Rohit's shoulders till the right-handed batsman comes into groove.

After 4 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 2 , Shikhar Dhawan 10) Willey continues. We can see the dark clouds over the stadium. Not a great sign for the game of cricket. Good stuff from Willey as he manages to keep Dhawan quiet for five balls on the trot. Yet again just 1 run. India need to better play it safe at the start.

After 5 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 2 , Shikhar Dhawan 10) Wood continues. We have seen in the last match that Morgan has let Wood and Willey bowl long first spells straightaway. With the ball doing so much, we might not be surprised to see them doing that again. Rohit has been late on ball on two occasions. The first over should be playing on his mind, the way he was beaten on four occasions. As a result, one more maiden for Wood.

OUT! Pressure on Rohit Sharma to score, a sort of loose ball comes, on the legs and he flicks it to the deep square leg boundary where a fielder was placed for this kind of shot, Catch is taken and Rohit is walking back. Rohit c Mark Wood b Willey 2(18)

England have not lost an ODI at Leeds since 2012. They have played six matches, won four while two were abandoned.

Slow start for India... watchful almost as if Rohit and Dhawan don't want to go too expensive too soon. Lots of oohs and aahs... And well... just as I type that... Rohit has holed out into the deep... a moderate start has just turned terrible... England right on top here.

FOUR! Kohli arrives in style, ball comes easily on the bat and he drives it through the deep backward point for boundary.

After 6 overs,India 18/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 11 , Virat Kohli (C) 5) Willey continues. Too many dot balls for India in the first six overs, many of them played by Rohit, which created the pressure that sort of what shot he played to get out. If the slow start was not enough, India are now one wicket down. Kohli has arrived on the scene here and straightaway got off to a good start with a boundary

After 7 overs,India 22/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 12 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Wood continues. Shikhar is continuing to play his shots despite the loss of Rohit's wicket. Even Kohli is looking quite compact in his defence and shot making. It is as if Rohit was batting on a different track altogether. Just 4 from the over but India somehow look more relaxed.

After 8 overs,India 23/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 13 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Willey comes in to bowl the 8th over. He almost made Kohli edge the third ball to keeper. The ball shaped away from him being bowled from over the wicket. That's how you create doubts in the batsman's mind. Kohli was happy to leave the next delivery. Psychological battles being played on. Wood did that to Rohit, Willey trying to do the same to Kohli. Just 1 from the over.

After 9 overs,India 25/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 14 , Virat Kohli (C) 9) Wood bowls the ninth over. Dhawan doing the right thing, taking singles. Wood is now coming round the wicket to him to try and cut the space, not allowing him to free his arms. He has managed to keep his quiet. Again, a tidy over, just 2 runs from it.

FOUR! Willey to Kohli, on the legs, he flicks so beautifully over the mid-on fielder to fetch four runs.

Only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's pair (7) has added more century stands than Shikhar Dhawan-Virat Kohli's pair (6) in the last three years in ODI cricket. India need a solid stand and this is the perfect pair for them to provide that platform to the middle-order batsmen.

India's run-rate struggling to breathe under the cloud cover... less than 3/over... almost unreal... Virat has quickened the pace of scoring a bit but not enough just yet... these two batsmen are liable to take their time... will only help India given their wobbly middle order.

After 10 overs,India 32/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 15) Willey continues. Kohli begins the over with a beautiful boundary, lazily flicking the ball over the head of mid-on fielder. He is looking to counter-attack but needs to be a little careful. 10 overs gone and India are 32 for 1. 7 from the over.

FOUR! Nothing wrong with ball, everything right about the shot, pitched on good length, shaping away, Dhawan puts the right foot forward and drives it through the covers for four.

After 11 overs,India 38/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 16) First bowling change from England as Liam Plunkett comes into the attack. Kohli and Dhawan are now scoring a boundary every over. This will reduce the pressure that has been created by English bowlers in the first 10 overs. 6 from the over.

Preview: After losing the second One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to improve performance in every department when they face confident England in the third and final match at the Headingley Cricket ground on Tuesday.

England levelled the three-match series with a convincing 86-run victory at Lord's, having been comprehensively beaten in the opening match at Trent Bridge.

After first ODI victory, India made couple of mistakes in the second match. First, the bowlers leaked few extra runs which helped England post a challenging total and then batsmen failed to rise to the occasion.

Apart from Suresh Raina and skipper Virat Kohli, no other batsman could face English bowlers perfectly. Wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan, however, got the good starts but could able to utilise it.

Middle-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also drastically failed. So, in order to give English bowlers tough times in the middle, Indian batting line-up must click in unison.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep was the only wicket-taker. He scalped three wickets but gave away 68 runs in his 10 overs. Pacers Umesh Yadav, Hardik and debutant Sidharth Kaul were also costly. Bowlers now have to come up with something new to disturb the opponents as Root, Morgan, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have already come to form.

England, on the other hand, learned quickly from a poor display in the first match and especially against chinaman Kuldeep, who claimed 6 for 25. Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan also came in form with the brilliant knocks of 113 and 53 respectively.

Jason Roy and Bairstow displayed the glimpses of coming back in form with disciplined batting throughout their innings. So the top-order seemed settled the only worry of the hosts is their middle and lower order. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali could not add much to the score after a brilliant start. If the trio clicked in the final match then it could be a difficult task for the Indian batsmen.

England has improved a lot in the bowling department. Bowlers are hunting in pairs. Pacers Liam Plunkett and David Willey combining well while Adil Rashid and Mark Wood supporting the duo handsomely. The bowling economy is not above six which is a good sign for English players especially when the opponent team is chasing the target.

Skipper Morgan have not used Stokes much in the second ODI. So in the upcoming match, Morgan, who has the penalty of options in in bowling department, mat try all his bowlers to their potential to get the results.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

With inputs from IANS