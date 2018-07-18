FOUR! Wide from Thakur and he was asking for trouble. Morgan slashes hard past backward point. England need exactly 100.

After 26 overs,England 159/2 ( Joe Root 55 , Eoin Morgan (C) 40) England now need less than 100 runs and we are just an over into the second half of the hosts' innings. India need a miracle from here on, seems unlikely otherwise. India's winning record in ODIs under immense threat. Seven off Thakur's over.

Eoin Morgan and Joe Root now hold the record of adding most partnership runs for England in ODIs, going past Alastair Cook and Ian Bell's tally of 2118 runs.

After 27 overs,England 165/2 ( Joe Root 57 , Eoin Morgan (C) 43) Root gets off strike with a single to deep cover. Hardik goes round the stumps to Eoin Morgan, who punches off the backfoot for a couple to deep extra cover. Three more singles off the last three balls.

FOUR! Outside edge from Morgan and it runs down to third man fence. Not the best pieces of fielding by Bhuvneshwar Kumar at third man. Even Sourav Ganguly on air isn't impressed.

FIFTY! The England ODI skipper raises his half-century off 58 balls. Struggled in the start of his innings, but once he overcame the initial phase, Morgan did play a perfect foil to Joe Root and then gradually started to play his strokes.

After 28 overs,England 172/2 ( Joe Root 58 , Eoin Morgan (C) 50) Shardul Thakur continues. He is into his sixth over. The partnership between Root and Morgan is now worth 98. England need 85. Seven more from Thakur's over. India's shoulders start to drop as England continue their march.

After 29 overs,England 175/2 ( Joe Root 59 , Eoin Morgan (C) 52) A tap to third man from Root brings the 100-run partnership. Pandya bowls a tidy over giving away just three singles but wicket is what India want. 82 runs required off 126 deliveries.

FOUR! Couple of bounces and into the fence! Thakur tries the short ball and was well-directed as well, but Morgan was up to the task, swivels and pulls for four to long leg.

This is the ninth century stand between Joe Root and Eoin Morgan in ODIs. No other England pair has added more than five.

After 30 overs,England 181/2 ( Joe Root 60 , Eoin Morgan (C) 57) Don't know if you would call that a drop or not. Thakur's delivery down the leg side takes a tickle off Joe Root's bat with the ball dipping on diving MS Dhoni. He just about gets there with the ball coming in contact with the ground, unable to get his mittens underneath to grasp it cleanly. Boundary off the first ball and couple of singles off the over, to make it 6 runs of the 30th over. England need 76 runs in 120 balls, still have 8 wickets in hand.

After 31 overs,England 184/2 ( Joe Root 62 , Eoin Morgan (C) 58) Chahal bowls his 8th over of the match. Still a leg slip in position for Morgan. After first three balls, he changes his angle to go round the wicket. Morgan flicks it for a single to deep mid wicket. Root pulls to deep square for one.

After 32 overs,England 188/2 ( Joe Root 65 , Eoin Morgan (C) 59) Slip and leg slip for Joe Root. He gets a brace with french cut and then he turns the strike over with a single to long on. Morgan playing Kuldeep with much more ease compared to how he batted at the start of his innings. Four runs off the over. England 69 away.

After 33 overs,England 193/2 ( Joe Root 67 , Eoin Morgan (C) 62) Doing it with a lot of ease these two. Swept Chahal for five singles in the over. Chahal has completed his 9th over. 64 needed off 102 balls.

After 34 overs,England 196/2 ( Joe Root 68 , Eoin Morgan (C) 64) Kuldeep had Joe Root in some discomfort with a wrong'un outside off stump, but Root's concentration isn't going to break easily. Watches till the end to go back and defend. Three runs off Kuldeep's over. 61 needed off 96.

FOUR! Dragged down by Chahal and with the ball turning into Morgan, it had four written all over it. Morgan pulls and takes four to deep mid wicket.

Crowd not interested and doing Mexican waves... England past 200... and now a no ball to crown it as Root gets a life from stumping... This game is now in the same pointless zone as in the last 10 overs at Lord's.

FOUR! Joe Root makes full use of the free-hit as Joe Root clears front leg to tonk it to long on fence.

After 35 overs,England 211/2 ( Joe Root 74 , Eoin Morgan (C) 69) Even before we could see visuals at the batsmen's end to check if Joe Root got his foot back in or not. Chahal had overstpped and it has been called a no-ball. Tell you what, Root was gone, again MS Dhoni was lightening quick behind the stumps. Joe Root smashes the free-hit for a boundary. That kind of a day. India is having. One turned sharply to beat Morgan's stumps.

After 36 overs,India 181/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 25 , Hardik Pandya 10) Kuldeep comes into the attack. Morgan and Root have given a lesson in batting to India today. What a solid partnership, something which India lacked in their innings. They have solved the Kuldeep puzzle so, so well and India now looking down to loss of series. England need 44 runs to win.

After 37 overs,India 190/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 26 , Hardik Pandya 18) Bhuvneshwar is back into the attack but does not bring his mojo back. Root and Morgan continue to play it so easily and take singles. Gavaskar on commentary says, 'England fans should be worried that Root does not convert his fifties and sixties into big ones to Alan Wilkins replies, "Indian fans will be hoping the same happens when the Test begins." This is more of an interesting battle than that going on in the middle at the moment.England need 38 to win 78 balls.

SIX! Little short, enough for Morgan to rock back and dispatch it between deep mid-wicket and long-on, that brings up 150-run partnership between him and Root.

After 38 overs,India 192/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 27 , Hardik Pandya 19) Kuldeep continues. He has bowled well, tossed the ball up to the batsmen. But against in-form Root and Morgan, his mojo seems to be not working. England cruising, England need 28 runs in 72 balls.

After 39 overs,India 195/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 27 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1) Bhuvneshwar continues. Both the batsmen are in 80s now and with under 30 runs required, only one of them can reach to the three-figure mark. There can be a case where both stop in their 90s. It does not really matter. The bigger picture is that in any scenario, England are winning this. Need 24 runs in 67 balls

After 40 overs,India 196/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 27 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2) Shardul Thakur is back on. The Indian dressing room looks gloomy, sad faces all around. They can see the result of this match easily. Not enough room left for India to make any sort of comeback. England need 21 runs in 60 balls.

After 41 overs,England 239/2 ( Joe Root 86 , Eoin Morgan (C) 85) Another over where Root and Morgan work three singles. Are in no rush whatsoever. Come on lads, take this home with some still.

FOUR! We have had some sublime strokeplay today and here's another one, perhaps one of the best in the lot. Just a push from Root, who presents the full face as the ball races straight down the ground for four

After 42 overs,England 244/2 ( Joe Root 91 , Eoin Morgan (C) 85) Into the 90s now Joe Root. Played a gorgeous straight drive to collect four more. England crawling towards victory. India batted this way throughout the innings. 13 more needed.

DROPPED! Morgan's eyes light up on seeing the full toss, wanted to hit the screws off that delivery, but strikes it to long on and Bhuvneshwar Kumar spills it. Bowler Hardik has his hands over his head. Morgan dropped on 85.

India cannot catch a break as Bhuvi puts down Morgan... not as if it would have changed anything but India's fielding today has been shambolic..

After 43 overs,England 250/2 ( Joe Root 93 , Eoin Morgan (C) 87) Hardik is called back to bowl his 5th over. Bhuvi fluffs a chance, wouldn't have mattered in the context of the game but Hardik is denied a wicket. Couple of wides, one because of height and the other down the leg side. Throw in few singles and now England seven runs away. Just exactly how much Root needs for back-to-back ton. It will Morgan who will take strike though. Come on Root strike couple of boundaries and own a record.

After 44 overs,England 253/2 ( Joe Root 94 , Eoin Morgan (C) 88) With Morgan and Root having decided that they will take their own sweet time to reach the target, Indian bowlers have decided to slip a few wide deliveries as we crawl towards the target. 4 more runs needed. The 45th over should surely be the last over.

England win 3rd ODI by 8 wickets to claim the 3-match ODI series 2-1. To make things sweeter, Joe Root gets to his second hundred in as many ODIs with a boundary to mid wicket, which is also the winning shot. Couple off the first ball. A wide on off side followed and then after a dot. Root smacked a high full toss to mid wicket fence to cap of the win and series bringing his 13th ODI century. So India win T20I series 2-1. England take the ODIs 2-1 All to play for the 5-match Tests that starts in August.

This series loss against England ends India's nine consecutive series wins which began in June-2016. This is also the first time that India have lost a decider in a three-match ODI series since 1998.

This is England's eighth consecutive bilateral ODI series win and India's first bilateral ODI series defeat under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

England's bowling lacks the star quality of their batting but if they bowl with control & build pressure then more often than not they'll come out on top. At Lord's & in Leeds they did exactly that. India batted poorly at times but England forced them into mistakes. #EngvInd

India have lost their first ODI series under Kohli. After winning game one by a massive margin. They have lost on pitches that ought to have suited them. And they have been undone by quality spin. Well done England. Quality stuff.

Yep, the conditions and the pitch were much favourable to the visiting side more than it helped the home side. England did play better cricket.

So India's nine-series' winning streak has ended... and in tame fashion really... last ball hundred for Root despite some shady antics from Pandya... and then came the bat drop... almost like a mic drop that... we should stop talking about wrist spin now probably. Root turned a corner against spin in this series and since then England haven't let up at all... India have been shown up in a lot of aspects, especially their middle order and lower order batting, their pace bowling and indeed when their fielding is put under pressure. They might one of the favourites for next year's World Cup but if you look at just the last two games, there is plenty wrong with them. India have a five-day break now... before the practice game ahead of the Test series. Some time to think for the selectors ahead of the Test series, or just some time off... but make no mistake, this side is not World Cup ready just yet.

Rashid: It was nice. All the seamers bowler well. Moeen Ali and I got in well and got reward. The plan remains the same. Stick to the strength. You go in the nets, you work hard, games give you confidence. Yes, getting Kohli out gave immense confidence. Big crowd at Headingley, always nice to play here.

Joe Root is the Player of the Series. He hit two centuries in this series.

Joe Root : It feels fantastic and to see our team perform the way we did is great. It was on the slower side but was pretty good wicket. Because of bowlers hardwork there wasn't much scoreboard pressure. Doing the right things and prepare well. Putting real faith in your game and backing your game. Nice to turn it around. We have obviously done well in the last few games. Really pleased about it today, hopefully we keep moving forward. India has played some real good Test cricket.

England have won the toss and Eoin Morgan has decided to bowl first.

OUT! Pressure on Rohit Sharma to score, a sort of loose ball comes, on the legs and he flicks it to the deep square leg boundary where a fielder was placed for this kind of shot, Catch is taken and Rohit is walking back. Rohit c Mark Wood b Willey 2(18)

OUT! Kohli taps the ball and Dhawan runs from the non-strikers' end, Stokes collects the ball at short mid-wicket and throws it at one bounce, Dhawan is short of the crease. He has to go, another good start thrown away from him. Dhawan run out (Stokes) 44(49)

OUT! Ball tossed up, outsid the off stump, tempts Karthik for a cover drive but the ball takes the inside edge and disturbs the stumps. Karthik has to go. Karthik b Adil Rashid 21(22)

OUT! Absolute ripper of a delivery from Rashid, picthes on middle stump line and cuts away just enough to bamboozle Kohli and disturb the off stump. Kohli stood there, thinking what just happened off the pitch. A great sight if you are a leg spinner. Kohli b Adil Rashid 71

OUT! Not the best of deliveries, on the leg stump line to Raina, who tries to put it to mid-wicket but the ball takes the inside edge, touches his pads and goes to leg slip where Joe Root catches it diving forward.India in big trouble here. Raina c Root b Adil Rashid 1(4)

OUT! Superb stuff from Wood, cuts Hardik into half, ball takes the edge off his bat and keeper Buttler does not make a mistake behind the stumps. Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Mark Wood 21(21)

OUT! Willey moves it away from Dhoni, who was trying to tap it third-man and get a single, but ended up giving a simple catch to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. Dhoni c Buttler b Willey 42(66)

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar hits it in between deep midwicket and long-on but the ball did not have enough legs and Moeen Ali caught it easily running in from deep mid-wicket. Bhuvneshwar c Bairstow b Willey 21(35)

OUT! And gone! Against the run of play. Bairstow was looking to hit this one through mid wicket, but the ball just stopped a touch and he couldn't direct it into the gap. Hit it much straighter than he would have liked. Finds Raina at mid on and India breathe a sigh of relief! What a fiery innings from Bairstow. c S Raina b S Thakur 30 (13)

OUT! Spinner comes into the attack and India have a wicket, though the bowler isn't going to be credited with the wicket. A quick single has resulted in James Vince's wicket. Root tapped it on the onside and ran for the single. Not the best of the throws, but the man MS Dhoni with his nifty glovework, where he tumbles over the stumps to collect the ill-directed throw and in the same motion breaks the stumps, to catch Vince centimeters short of his crease. Big wicket for India! J Vince run out H Pandya 27 (27)

FIFTY! Magnificent shot through covers for a boundary to bring his 29th ODI half century. Tremendous innings from Root. Needs to guide England to position of certainty and close the game out.

FIFTY! The England ODI skipper raises his half-century off 58 balls. Struggled in the start of his innings, but once he overcame the initial phase, Morgan did play a perfect foil to Joe Root and then gradually started to play his strokes.

DROPPED! Morgan's eyes light up on seeing the full toss, wanted to hit the screws off that delivery, but strikes it to long on and Bhuvneshwar Kumar spills it. Bowler Hardik has his hands over his head. Morgan dropped on 85.

England win 3rd ODI by 8 wickets to claim the 3-match ODI series 2-1. To make things sweeter, Joe Root gets to his second hundred in as many ODIs with a boundary to mid wicket, which is also the winning shot. Couple off the first ball. A wide on off side followed and then after a dot. Root smacked a high full toss to mid wicket fence to cap of the win and series bringing his 13th ODI century. So India win T20I series 2-1. England take the ODIs 2-1 All to play for the 5-match Tests that starts in August.

India vs England 2018, 3rd ODI at Headingely, latest update and cricket score: England win 2nd ODI by 8 wickets and wins the 3-match ODI series 2-1. To make things sweeter, Joe Root gets to his second hundred in as many ODIs with a boundary to mid wicket, which is also the winning shot.

Preview: After losing the second One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to improve performance in every department when they face confident England in the third and final match at the Headingley Cricket ground on Tuesday.

England levelled the three-match series with a convincing 86-run victory at Lord's, having been comprehensively beaten in the opening match at Trent Bridge.

After first ODI victory, India made couple of mistakes in the second match. First, the bowlers leaked few extra runs which helped England post a challenging total and then batsmen failed to rise to the occasion.

Apart from Suresh Raina and skipper Virat Kohli, no other batsman could face English bowlers perfectly. Wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan, however, got the good starts but could able to utilise it.

Middle-order batsmen KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also drastically failed. So, in order to give English bowlers tough times in the middle, Indian batting line-up must click in unison.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep was the only wicket-taker. He scalped three wickets but gave away 68 runs in his 10 overs. Pacers Umesh Yadav, Hardik and debutant Sidharth Kaul were also costly. Bowlers now have to come up with something new to disturb the opponents as Root, Morgan, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have already come to form.

England, on the other hand, learned quickly from a poor display in the first match and especially against chinaman Kuldeep, who claimed 6 for 25. Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan also came in form with the brilliant knocks of 113 and 53 respectively.

Jason Roy and Bairstow displayed the glimpses of coming back in form with disciplined batting throughout their innings. So the top-order seemed settled the only worry of the hosts is their middle and lower order. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali could not add much to the score after a brilliant start. If the trio clicked in the final match then it could be a difficult task for the Indian batsmen.

England has improved a lot in the bowling department. Bowlers are hunting in pairs. Pacers Liam Plunkett and David Willey combining well while Adil Rashid and Mark Wood supporting the duo handsomely. The bowling economy is not above six which is a good sign for English players especially when the opponent team is chasing the target.

Skipper Morgan have not used Stokes much in the second ODI. So in the upcoming match, Morgan, who has the penalty of options in in bowling department, mat try all his bowlers to their potential to get the results.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

With inputs from IANS