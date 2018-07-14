OUT! Umesh strikes, on good length, ball swinging away, Buttler toys with it and it takes the edge off his bat, goes straight into the hands of Dhoni. Buttler c Dhoni b U Yadav 4(7)

After 37 overs,England 216/5 ( Joe Root 71 , Moeen Ali 1) Umesh Yadav has finally been rewarded for sticking to basics. More importantly, he has removed Jos Buttler, who is in good form. So England are again going to miss a batsman who can do the power-hitting at the end of the innings.

And Buttler is gone... even bigger wicket than Morgan's for India... no one left to accelerate for England from here on and 300 could be in jeopardy again.... Kuldeep has three overs remaining.... Imagine Buttler coming in at no.3/4... he would have gone for 54 or 64... now he's gone for 4 at no.6. Game changing call from England, really.

After 38 overs,England 220/5 ( Joe Root 74 , Moeen Ali 2) Pandya continues. England continues to deal just in singles. Everytime a batsman looks to settle in, he goes out. Happened with Stokes and Buttler. Now Moeen Ali taking his time. 4 from the over. Pandya has one more over left.

After 39 overs,England 224/5 ( Joe Root 75 , Moeen Ali 5) Umesh carries on. England still happy with singles. They will have to start scoring quickly now. Moeen Ali is 5 off 9 balls and think it is about time he starts firing. No point playing the waiting game and then getting out eventually.

After 40 overs,England 228/5 ( Joe Root 78 , Moeen Ali 6) Chahal back on. Good bowling change for Kohli, this is the stage when England will push hard to score and play shots and Kohli has brought on spinner to take the pace away from the ball. It seems Kuldeep will be on too from another end. A stumping chance and a catch dropped just ahead of Chahal. Last 10 overs to go.

FOUR! Moeen Ali goes big over the mid-wicket and fetches a boundary. This has come after many years it seems.

England made 43 for 3 between overs 30 and 40 - India keeping control here at Lord's.

Indians have applied the brakes on the scoring with some timely breakthroughs to push England on the backfoot

After 41 overs,England 236/5 ( Joe Root 80 , Moeen Ali 12) Kuldeep back on and Root played a reverse-sweep to score boundaries. Moeen Ali smashed a boundary with a big heave over the mid-wicket. Finally, they have scored 8 in an over after a long time.

OUT! What a catch by Rohit Sharma, Chahal flights it and Moeen falls for it, comes out, heaves it, gets the top edge, Rohit runs in from long-on to catch it. Finally, wicket for Chahal. Moeen Ali c Rohit b Chahal 13(16)

After 42 overs,England 240/6 ( Joe Root 83 , David Willey 0) Chahal completes his 10 overs. And he has done a brilliant job. He has not been among the wickets but has bowled with a lot of discipline. Finishes with figures of 1 for 43.

England in slide mode again... 300 is already a long shot... not that big a ground but English batsmen haven't cleared ropes today... Moeen Ali the latest albeit well caught by Rohit... India have been on point with their catching... 280 now on.

FOUR! Googly from Kuldeep to Root from the over the wicket, Root opens the blade of the bat and guides it to third-man boundary.

FOUR! Fullish in length, and Root easily drives it through the cover for a boundary

After 43 overs,England 252/6 ( Joe Root 93 , David Willey 2) Kuldeep continues and he has given away two boundaries. He has picked wickets today but has been on the expensive side, unlike his partner in crime Chahal. England enter 250s and Root into 90s.

After 44 overs,England 256/6 ( Joe Root 95 , David Willey 4) Kaul is back on. The target would be mix of yorkers, slow bouncers and of course the knuckle ball. India can manage to play some low-scoring overs as Root is in his 90s and Willey is just in. Just 4 singles from the over.

After 45 overs,England 264/6 ( Joe Root 98 , David Willey 9) Kuldeep completes his quota of overs. Took 3 wickets but was on the expensive side, giving awya 68 runs in 10 overs. Root is just 2 runs away from a fine century. What a way to make a statement with a bat. He is right back into form.

SIX! Willey pulls the short ball with the toe end of his bat but the ball still flies over the backward square leg boundary for a maximum.

FOUR! Short stuff again and Willey pulls it well, the ball beats the short mid-wicket fielder and races away for a boundary.

After 46 overs,England 281/6 ( Joe Root 98 , David Willey 26) Kaul continues. One four and one six to start the over. Great over for England, scoring 17 off it. Four more overs to go and this hitting needs to continue.

FOUR! Lollypop to Willey from Umesh, a simple full toss and Willey smashes it straight to boundary.

FOUR! Full toss again and this time Willey has mistimed it yet the ball beats Kuldeep Yadav at wide long-on for boundary.

After 47 overs,England 292/6 ( Joe Root 99 , David Willey 36) Umesh Yadav brought back for his last spell and he has leaked runs in abundance. Two boundaries. Poor stuff, bowling full-tosses. 11 come from it.

FOUR! Another short ball from Pandya, Willey pulls it away to deep square leg for a boundary.

HUNDRED for Joe Root. He taps the ball on the leg side and runs a single. This should bring a big sigh of relief for him. Great way to answer the critics. With a century.

SIX! On the legs, Joe Root bring his big back lift and powers it to clear the wide of long-on.

After 48 overs,England 305/6 ( Joe Root 106 , David Willey 42) Pandya has been brought back. Joe Root has hit century, and there is not better way to answer back the critics who were after his place in the shorter formats of the game.

After 49 overs,England 314/6 ( Joe Root 110 , David Willey 45) Umesh is back on to complete his quota of overs. He was hit for runs in the last over and he changed his length and line, targetting to bowl full and wide off the off stump. Barring that no-ball, this was a good over for India at this stage of the innings.

Joe Root tied with Marcus Threscothick with most number of tons for England in ODI cricket

FIFTY! What a knock from David Willey. Half-century in a mere 30 balls. Could prove out to be a differentiator in the end.

Maiden half-century for David Willey after Root's 12th hundred... has made it possible for England to come back in the death overs and cross 300... not only that but post 322.. This is par score here and India will be tested here.

OUT! Willey yorked, the ball goes to Dhoni behind the stumps, Root calls from the non-strikers' end but before he could reach the other end, Dhoni disturbs the stumps with a rocket throw. Willey run out (Dhoni) 50(31)

After 50 overs,England 322/7 ( Joe Root 113 , ) So England finish 322 with on the score-board. This is a better batting performance from them in comparison to the first ODI. But still feel had Stokes and Buttler been there for long, they could have scored more. Root, despite, scoring a century, could not provide the impetus needed in the last few overs. David Willey played a quickfire knock of 50 runs from 31 balls, to get England to this total. This is still a good score but is it enough for a powerful Indian batting line-up? We will know in some time. Stay tuned.

16 years ago India made history by chasing down a target of 326 at Lord's to win NatWest Series final. They need to score 323 today. #ENGvIND #INDvENG

England win the toss and Eoin Morgan opts to bat . Both teams opt for same XI.

OUT! Unlucky for Bairstow. Kuldeep has done it again, pitches the ball on leg stump line, the ball comes into Bairstow, who sweeps but the ball touches his pads, then his gloves and goes on to disturb the stumps. The batsman can sulk on but he has to go. Bairstow b Kuldeep Yadav 38(31)

OUT! Fullish in length and Roy sweeps it, trying to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary but the ball goes straight into the hands of Shikhar Dhawan who was placed their particularly for this shot. Roy c U Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 40(42)

FIFTY for Morgan as he miscued one and the ball went up in the air and landed at long on. There was no fielder there to even make it a dropped chance.

OUT! Kuldeep gets another one, low full-toss temps Morgan to hit it over the deep mid-wicket boundary but he does not connect and held on to the Shikhar Dhawan who was placed there. Eoin Morgan c Dhawan b Kuldeep Yadav 53(51)

OUT! Pandya bowls the off-cutter to Stokes as he tries to dab the ball but ends up edging it into the gloves of Dhoni. Stokes c Dhoni b Hardik Pandya 5(8)

OUT! Umesh strikes, on good length, ball swinging away, Buttler toys with it and it takes the edge off his bat, goes straight into the hands of Dhoni. Buttler c Dhoni b U Yadav 4(7)

OUT! What a catch by Rohit Sharma, Chahal flights it and Moeen falls for it, comes out, heaves it, gets the top edge, Rohit runs in from long-on to catch it. Finally, wicket for Chahal. Moeen Ali c Rohit b Chahal 13(16)

HUNDRED for Joe Root. He taps the ball on the leg side and runs a single. This should bring a big sigh of relief for him. Great way to answer the critics. With a century.

FIFTY! What a knock from David Willey. Half-century in a mere 30 balls. Could prove out to be a differentiator in the end.

OUT! Willey yorked, the ball goes to Dhoni behind the stumps, Root calls from the non-strikers' end but before he could reach the other end, Dhoni disturbs the stumps with a rocket throw. Willey run out (Dhoni) 50(31)

India vs England 2018, 2nd ODI at Lord's, latest update and cricket score: So England finish 322 with on the score-board. This is a better batting performance from them in comparison to the first ODI. But still feel had Stokes and Buttler been there for long, they could have scored more. Root, despite, scoring a century, could not provide the impetus needed in the last few overs. David Willey played a quickfire knock of 50 runs from 31 balls, to get England to this total. This is still a good score but is it enough for a powerful Indian batting line-up?

We will know in some time. Stay tuned.

1st ODI, report: Kuldeep Yadav's superb six-wicket haul laid the platform for India's eight-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep took an ODI-best six for 25 as England were dismissed for just 268 after India captain Virat Kohli won the toss.

Ben Stokes (50) and Jos Buttler (53) tried to rebuild the innings with a stand of 93 after Yadav had reduced England to 82 for three before they too succumbed to the spinner.

India finished on 269 for two with Rohit Sharma 137 not out after putting on 167 for the second wicket with Kohli (75).

Victory, achieved with a mammoth 59 balls to spare, put India 1-0 up in a three-match series that continues at Lord's on Saturday.

Brief scores

England 268, 49.5 overs (J Buttler 53, B Stokes 50; Kuldeep Yadav 6-25)

India 269-2, 40.1 overs (R Sharma 137 no, V Kohli 75)

Result: India won by eight wickets

With inputs from AFP