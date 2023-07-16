Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh women, 1st ODI in Dhaka

Check out LIVE scorecard from the first ODI between India women vs Bangladesh women in Dhaka.

India take on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in Dhaka. Image: Twitter @BCBtigers

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Bangladesh Women Vs India Women At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 16 July, 2023

16 July, 2023
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Innings Break
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

152/10 (43.0 ov)

1st ODI
India Women

India Women

Yet To Bat

Preview: India take on Bangladesh in the first of three women’s ODIs in Dhaka, starting on Sunday. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be looking to carry on their winning momentum from the T20I series amid some improvements.

Despite winning the T20I series with a 2-1 scoreline, India’s batting came under scrutiny after they dramatically collapsed in the second and third matches. The usual suspects consisting of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma failed to fire on both occasions, and would be looking to make amends for that.

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to be a slow surface, and Bangladesh’s spinners could come into play against the Indian batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Lata Mondal and Fargana Hoque, who were not part of the T20I series, return to the side.

The last time India women played an ODI series was 10 months back, when the Women in Blue completed a 3-0 clean sweep against England in England, in Jhulan Goswami’s final series.

Published on: July 16, 2023 09:11:16 IST

