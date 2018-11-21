After 4 overs,India 35/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 27) Dhawan begins the over with a confident pull for four. Rohit lives by the sword with an attempted scoop shot that he doesn't time well, but is able to clear the fielder in the ring. Then he takes the next delivery that was climbing over his head and pulls it without much control but again mistiming it, but for the better. The ball falls short of the diving fine leg fielder.

OUT! GONE! Rohit never looked like very comfortable in the middle. Departs to a nothing shot. Tried walking down the pitch and it seemed like he was trying to glance it over mid-wicket. Didn't get it from the middle and ends up skying straight up. Aaron Finch from middle on runs back and holds on. Almost had it spilled there. Rohit c Finch b Behrendorff 7(8)

FOUR! Just short of going all the way. Again the short ball doesn't work well against Dhawan. He pulls it fiercely to fine leg boundary

Another sharp catch down the ground and Rohit Sharma is gone. India lose a wicket after a quick start. Its KL Rahul at number three keeping the strategy from England consistent.

After 5 overs,India 41/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 32 , KL Rahul 1) End of the powerplay with Rohit Sharma falling off the first ball of the over. KL Rahul comes in at number 3 ahead of captain Virat Kohli. Dhawan continues to attack as Behrendroff's third over costs 10 with the wicket.

FOUR! Strong hit from Dhawan down the ground. Shimmies down the pitch and takes the ball, which was wide outside off and lofts it straight back. This too, almost carried all the way.

FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Tye goes short and Dhawan runs it past Carey behind the stumps. It was a little too close to the diving wicket-keeper.

After 6 overs,India 53/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 42 , KL Rahul 3) Shikhar into his 40s with couple of boundaries off Tye's first over. India go past 50-run mark in the sixth over. Twelve runs from it.

FOUR! Cut away. Cries of 'cattchh' as the ball was in the air for a brief while, but was exactly in the gap between short third and backward point.

Only Virat Kohli (641) has now scored more runs than Shikhar Dhawan in a calendar year in T20Is now. He is going nicely at the moment.

India have not lost any match while chasing this year in T20Is before today. They played seven and won all of them.

KL Rahul feeling scratchy again, albeit he is up on strike rate at the moment. Just needs to keep rotating strike and allowing Dhawan to move the scores.

After 7 overs,India 61/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , KL Rahul 10) Dhawan clips off his pads for a single off the first ball. Rahul faces the remainder of the over with a boundary followed by a stumping appeal against him. He was just able to get his back leg behind the line in time. Eight runs come off Zampa's first.

SIX! What.A.Shot! Terrific execution of the pick up shot from Shikhar Dhawan. Plays it with the angle of Behrendroff, flicks it off his pads and sends it into the stands

FOUR! Dhawan is taking on Behrendroff here. Gets tall, gets big and flat bats a short of a length delivery past mid off for a boundary

FOUR! Oh! Superb stuff! That has been buried down the ground for a boundary. Behrendroff has been taken for a lot of runs in this over.

After 8 overs,India 78/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 59 , KL Rahul 11) Dhawan has galloped past his half-century. He is looking in great nick so far. Tore apart Behrendorff for a couple boundaries and a big six. India collect 17 off Behrendorff's final over.

OUT! That was a very close call for the TV umpire, but it has gone in Australia's favour. KL Rahul has been given out. He didn't have anything behind the line. Played inside the line of the ball with his body weight more on his left leg, perhaps had something behind the line, probably not. Good enough for Umpire to call it out. Zampa has a wicket. Good work from Carey. Rahul st Carey b Zampa 13(12)

After 9 overs,India 84/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 61 , Virat Kohli (C) 1) The best batsman going around, Virat Kohli, strides out to the middle after Rahul's fall. He gets his Australian tourney underway with a single to long on. He comes in with his team needing 90 off eight overs. In for a tight finish.

End of another scratchy innings from KL Rahul. Inconsistency still plaguing him. Where is the batsman from IPL 2018 lost?

Virat Kohli has missed nine T20Is for India this year. He has scored only 146 runs from seven innings at an average of 24.33 and a SR of 117.74. However, he scored 50-plus runs in all the three innings in 2016 against Australia in T20Is - 90*, 59*, 50

Meanwhile, this is an easily recognisable Shikhar Dhawan. Devastating to full effect when he is in such form and Australia bearing the full brunt here. With Virat Kohli at the crease now, the duo will be playing to close out this game although 86 off 45 is easier said than done.

After 10 overs,India 93/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 65 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Stoinis mixes his over with some change ups not allowing the batsmen to use his pace, however with a wide and some agility by Kohli and Dhawan they are able to take nine off the over without a boundary. 81 needed off 42 balls.

DROPPED! Zampa has dropped off his own bowling. Dhawan struck it straight to the bowler. Spills it, was hit hard but that's a big miss

OUT! Virat Kohli gone! Zampa has the big wicket. Kohli jumps out of his crease and was looking to smash Zampa over long off, doesn't get the timing, it is no where near the sweet spot. The ball goes high in the air with Chris Lynn at short third gobbling an easy catch. Kohli c Chris Lynn b Zampa 4(8)

After 11 overs,India 96/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 68 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0) Reprieve for Dhawan, not for Kohli. Zampa was pumped after the wicket of the Indian captain. Rishabh Pant joins his Delhi teammate. Excellent over from Australia's poin of view. Three runs and a wicket of Kohli.

SIX! That has been pulled powerfully by Dhawan! Short of length at the body, and Dhawan swivels quickly. Smacks it over backward square leg.

OUT! Dhawan holes out to third man, who positions himself perfectly at third man boundary. Calm take Behrendorff in the deep just a yard inside the ropes. Dhawan backs away to the leg side and was attempting to play the upper cut. Got the height, almost the distance. Big breakthrough for Australia. End of a fine innings. Dhawan c Behrendorff b Stanlake 76(42)

After 12 overs,India 109/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 1 , Dinesh Karthik 2) Two new men in the middle in Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Stanlake gets rid of the dangerous Dhawan after been hit for six early in the over. Despite the wicket India take 13 off the over. India need 66 off the final 30 balls

And now Dhawan holes out as well. Usually when he is dropped, he scores a hundred but that asking rate is now too steep. India's middle order is now under pressure. Australia have a chance to exploit India's main weakness.

Barring that Dhawan drop to Zampa (the one at square leg was very tough), Australia winning this game in the field clearly. They have thrown themselves around today.

Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed only twice out of 10 innings in T20Is while chasing.

After 13 overs,India 114/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 5 , Dinesh Karthik 3) A fantastic day for two leggies from both sides. Adam Zampa does what Kuldeep Yadav did for India. Ends up with almost identical figures. The Aussie finishes with 2/22 to Kuldeep 2/24. Five runs off the over as Pant and Karthik both guilty of not making most the opportunities provided. Pant was slightly late on couple of deliveries that were pushed through early in the over, while Karthik missed out on a full toss.

SIX! Tye slides on the pads and Rishabh Pant brings out the pick up shot and flicks it over fine leg for a maximum

FOUR! Pant heaves and he has got it into the gap to wide long on boundary. Ten off the first two balls!

FOUR! Thick edge from Karthik and it is wide of Carey behind the stumps. Tye is bleeding runs here.

SIX! Karthik swipes the full toss from outside off to drag it over long on for six. Glenn Maxwell in the deep did all he could to leap, jump and even catch the ball, was only not able to release it in time before he landed behind the boundary skirtings.

After 14 overs,India 139/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 16 , Dinesh Karthik 15) After a long delay at the start of the over with Finch deciding which bowler to bring into the attack after the Umpire stopped Stanlake to bowl another over. In this 17 overs game only two are allowed to bowl four overs. Behrendorff and Zampa have already bowled out. And the decision of bowling Tye doesn't turn out to be the best. Couple of sixes and two fours along with some extras, India have taken 25 runs off Tye's over. Decisive. Now 35 required off 18.

FOUR! Very good adjustment by Dinesh Karthik. He was looking to charge down the wicket but seeing that bowler Stoinis dropped it short and was the change up as well. Karthik waited for it and picks out the gap behind square for a boundary.

Is Dinesh Karthik playing another blinder here? Something about this T20 format that liberates him, or has done in recent times, and he is just teeing off here. Australia cannot have enough men at the boundary.

After 15 overs,India 150/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Dinesh Karthik 21) Slew of slower deliveries from Stoinis in the 15th over. He did concede a one boundary, but credit to Karthik for able to put that away. Pant isn't able to make most of the free-hit. So with 11 coming off the over, 24 needed off the final two overs.

FOUR! Great start to the over for India. Wide outside off by Tye, but Karthik moved towards the line of the ball and carves it past cover and finds the gap in the deep as well.

India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. The last time they were in Australia, they registered a 3-0 series sweep in T20Is against Aussies.

OUT! Khaleel strikes to removed Short. The batsman wanted to break-free and decided to go for a big shot, failed to get a clean hit on the full delivery scooping it to Kuldeep at mid-on.

OUT! Kuldeep outfoxes Finch. The batsman came out for a big shot but missed the ball as it takes the outside edge to Khaleel at backward point.

OUT! Kuldeep gets the big wicket. It was a googly that Lynn falied to read. Tried to check his shot at the end but ended up giving a catch straight to the bowler.

India vs Australia 1st T20I between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.

Preview: Thanks to the turmoil – both on and off the field – facing by the hosts, India will start as the firm favourites when they face Australia in the first of the three Twenty20 International matches on Wednesday at Brisbane.

India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. Not to mention, on their last visit here, the Men in Blue won the T20I series 3-0. So, they will be riding high on a wave of confidence and eager to make an early mark on this trip.

Australian cricket, in contrast, has been dogged by structural reform in the wake of the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March and it has resulted in turbulence on the field as well.

Only on Tuesday, Cricket Australia ruled out reducing the bans of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in reply to a plea submission from the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

In the absence of Smith and Warner, Australia's results have fallen off a cliff. Since the ban, they are yet to win a T20I series against an opposition of note since March.

They lost to England in a one-off game in June, then lost to Pakistan in the T20I tri-series final in Zimbabwe, lost 3-0 to Pakistan again in the bilateral series in the UAE, and then lost to South Africa in a rain-curtailed one-off match on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether being on home turf would raise the spirits for the once invincible Aussies.

The one significant change for India ahead of this series is the return of skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the three-match contest against West Indies at home.

While it undoubtedly strengthens the visitors, all eyes will be on how the Aaron Finch-led Australian side deals with the best batsman in world cricket at the moment.

While there are calls from all quarters for Australian cricket to keep a check on aggression and play the game in right spirit, Kohli has always garnered attention whenever he has visited here.

On his early trips Down Under, he has never quite been the Australian fans' favourite.

But starting 2014, his batting exploits have taken centre-stage. He scored 199 runs in three innings during that 2016 T20I series' whitewash.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis has professed a "silent treatment" to Kohli and it remains to be seen if the Australian cricketers and the public can ignore him at all.

Kohli's return to the side means that one front-line batsman will have to make way.

In England, the skipper batted at number four, allowing KL Rahul to bat at number three in light of his stupendous form in the 2018 Indian Premier League.

Rahul's current form though is nothing to write home about. He managed only 16, 26 not out and 17 against the West Indies in the recent T20I series.

Rahul's absence could allow the team management to retain both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant, both of whom have proven to be more consistent and explosive in recent times compared to Rahul.

The other option is to leave out Manish Pandey, who has got limited opportunities of late.

Early indicators from India's final pre-match practice suggest that Pant will don the keeping gloves. He practised glove-work under the watchful eyes of coach Ravi Shastri, while Karthik only did some out-fielding.

It also suggests that the team management might make the surprise call to leave Karthik out altogether, allowing Rahul an early taste of conditions keeping in mind the Test series.

The bigger concern for India is to find a balance in their bowling attack in Hardik Pandya's absence.

With ample bounce anticipated on the Gabba pitch, three pacers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed -- are certain starters.

Washington Sundar, who played the last T20I against West Indies as Bumrah was rested, is expected to make way. Kuldeep Yadav too is expected to be the first-choice spinner, ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal as was the case against West Indies.

Krunal Pandya was the all-rounder against West Indies, and should he continue to play, then it remains to be seen if the team management will pick two left-arm spinners.

Australia are also considering fielding a spinner, after taking the field against South Africa with a full-pace attack on Saturday.

Glenn Maxwell was the lone spinner then, but it is understood that the hosts will alter their plans keeping in mind the conditions and bigger dimensions of the ground here.

Starting off with the aggressive shortest format is Australia's best bet to upset India's plans for this summer of cricket, wherein unlike their prior trips here, the visitors are already considered the better side in all departments.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott (wk), Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 1.20 pm IST.

With inputs from PTI