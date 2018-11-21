Brilliant over from Kuldeep to cut the flow of runs and also took the wicket of Finch. The googly was too good for Finch, who stepped out to play a big shot, but the ball took the outside edge and went to Khaleel at backward-point. Four runs from the over.

SIX! In the slot for Lynn. Full and Lynn tonks it over long-on

This is only the third time in T20Is this year that Lynn has gone past 30-plus runs.

Krunal Pandya called into attack but nothing is going to stop Lynn as he smashes him for a six on the fourth delivery. It was full, in the zone and Lynn slammed it over long-on. They also collected two more singles.

OUT! Kuldeep gets the big wicket. It was a googly that Lynn falied to read. Tried to check his shot at the end but ended up giving a catch straight to the bowler.

FOUR! Good shot from Stoinis as he just paddles the seam up delivery to fine leg

Another big over for Kuldeep. Eight runs conceded but Kuldeep got the big wicket of Lynn, who was ready to explode. The batsman failed to read the wrong 'un and ended up giving a catch to the bowler. Stoinis then paddle sweeped Kuldeep for a four.

Stoinins survives! He was given out LBW as he tried to play a reverse sweep but Maxwell suggested him to review it and the replays showed that the ball would have missed the stumps, it was that high.

Seven runs from the over. Pandya started off with a wide followed by a couple of singles and a double and then he got Stoinis out LBW, however, the decision was overturned later after a review as replays showed that the ball was missing stumps.

FOUR! Khaleel bangs it in short and Stoinis hooks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary

FOUR! Too full from Khaleel and Stoinis just returned the favour by hitting it straight over the bowlers's head to long-on

A dreadful over for India. Khaleel bowled two wides, conceded two fours to Stoinis, a misfield from Kohli allowed Aussies collect a triple and KL Rahul failed to get Maxwell run out.

SIX! Flighted delivery, targeting the stumps and Maxwell slams it over long-on

SIX! Nothing much different from Pandya here. Again full, on the stumps and same result

SIX! Hat-trick of sixes for Maxwell. Another tossed up delivery and Maxwell creamed it over long-on

Virat Kohli having a shocker in the field. Misfield from him and batsmen cross over for two runs. Got a feeling he was showboating for the crowd there.

Massive over for Australia as Pandya leaks 23 runs including three consecutive sixes. All three sixes were hit down the ground on tossed up, full deliveries. Poor bowling from Pandya. The duo also bring up 50-run stand.

51 off 25 for the fourth wicket. Australia steaming along for the finish. 160-170 looks to be on the card here. Also there is a storm headed this way.

A decent over for Australia. The duo opted to avoid any risks against Kuldeep but still collected eight runs thanks to two wides bowled down the leg side.

SIX! A quick one from round the wicket but it's a bit short and Stoinis slams it over deep mid-wicket

He is back to to break the ongoing stand. Will he be able to do it?

SIX! That was huge, Maxwell almost hit the second tier. Full toss and Maxwell smokes it over deep mid-wicket

Dead ball! Maxwell tried to hit Krunal straight down the ground but the shot went up and hit the spider cam. The shot wasn't timed propely and Maxwell would have been out if not for the spidey cam.

Another poor over from Pandya. Seventeen runs from it. Stoinis and Maxwell both got a six each. Australia cross 150-run mark, they will look to reach as close to 200 as possible

DROPPED! Khaleel puts down a sitter. It was short and outside off as Stoinis tried to slash it to Khaleel at third man, who popped it out after grabbing

Four sixes for Glenn Maxwell and hit Spidey Cam as well... on fire tonight. Australia's expected score has just been re-adjusted to 180. If he stays on, it could get higher.

It has started to rain here heavily. Covers are on and the game has been halted.

And Stoinis dropped... just as rain comes along. Barring Kuldeep Yadav, India have been pretty ordinary in the field today, led by Kohli himself.

Also, rain is here. Players are off. Supposed to be an intense storm, but the worst might pass us. There is a severe storm warning for tonight though.

- The third most by an Indian bowler in T20Is - The third most by a bowler in Australia in T20Is

Will he surpass the 9 Cr bid he fetched in the previous auction?

Experience of playing in IPL against India’s bowlers has evidently been to advantage of Aus batsmen. India’s fielders haven’t helped their team with dropped catches and misfields

Not the best days in the field for India at The Gabba today

Drizzling now. Very lightly... groundsmen starting to work on the covers.

Too soon... rain is back and covers back on. A few puddles around too. We might lose a few overs.

Good news : Covers coming off. Slight drizzle but shouldn’t be too harmful. We might have play again soon!

Covers coming off again. Rain has nearly stopped. Don't think we will lose overs. But this is not official confirmation.

The game has been reduced to 17 overs per side. Australia will play five more balls. They are on 153/3 in 16.1 overs.

OUT! What a way to resume the match. With a wicket on the first ball after rain break. Slower one does the job for Bumrah. Maxwell failed to get hold of the short ball and ended up pulling it to Bhuvneshwar at square leg.

Australia reach 158 in 17 overs. The target for India will be readjusted according to the DLS method. That was quite an eventful over from Bumrah, only six runs from it. Stoinis was dropped on the first ball by Khaleel and then rain halted the play. Bumrah removed Maxwell on the first ball after match resumed.

First ball after the restart and we have a wicket. Maxwell is gone and yes you can say Australia lost momentum. Rain never helps batsmen, remember. Still this is already a challenging total for a 17-over game.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first T20I between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane.

India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. The last time they were in Australia, they registered a 3-0 series sweep in T20Is against Aussies.

OUT! Khaleel strikes to removed Short. The batsman wanted to break-free and decided to go for a big shot, failed to get a clean hit on the full delivery scooping it to Kuldeep at mid-on.

OUT! Kuldeep outfoxes Finch. The batsman came out for a big shot but missed the ball as it takes the outside edge to Khaleel at backward point.

OUT! Kuldeep gets the big wicket. It was a googly that Lynn falied to read. Tried to check his shot at the end but ended up giving a catch straight to the bowler.



Latest updates: Live Cricket score- Australia reach 158 in 17 overs. The target for India will be readjusted according to the DLS method.

India vs Australia 1st T20I between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.

Preview: Thanks to the turmoil – both on and off the field – facing by the hosts, India will start as the firm favourites when they face Australia in the first of the three Twenty20 International matches on Wednesday at Brisbane.

India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. Not to mention, on their last visit here, the Men in Blue won the T20I series 3-0. So, they will be riding high on a wave of confidence and eager to make an early mark on this trip.

Australian cricket, in contrast, has been dogged by structural reform in the wake of the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March and it has resulted in turbulence on the field as well.

Only on Tuesday, Cricket Australia ruled out reducing the bans of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in reply to a plea submission from the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

In the absence of Smith and Warner, Australia's results have fallen off a cliff. Since the ban, they are yet to win a T20I series against an opposition of note since March.

They lost to England in a one-off game in June, then lost to Pakistan in the T20I tri-series final in Zimbabwe, lost 3-0 to Pakistan again in the bilateral series in the UAE, and then lost to South Africa in a rain-curtailed one-off match on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether being on home turf would raise the spirits for the once invincible Aussies.

The one significant change for India ahead of this series is the return of skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the three-match contest against West Indies at home.

While it undoubtedly strengthens the visitors, all eyes will be on how the Aaron Finch-led Australian side deals with the best batsman in world cricket at the moment.

While there are calls from all quarters for Australian cricket to keep a check on aggression and play the game in right spirit, Kohli has always garnered attention whenever he has visited here.

On his early trips Down Under, he has never quite been the Australian fans' favourite.

But starting 2014, his batting exploits have taken centre-stage. He scored 199 runs in three innings during that 2016 T20I series' whitewash.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis has professed a "silent treatment" to Kohli and it remains to be seen if the Australian cricketers and the public can ignore him at all.

Kohli's return to the side means that one front-line batsman will have to make way.

In England, the skipper batted at number four, allowing KL Rahul to bat at number three in light of his stupendous form in the 2018 Indian Premier League.

Rahul's current form though is nothing to write home about. He managed only 16, 26 not out and 17 against the West Indies in the recent T20I series.

Rahul's absence could allow the team management to retain both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant, both of whom have proven to be more consistent and explosive in recent times compared to Rahul.

The other option is to leave out Manish Pandey, who has got limited opportunities of late.

Early indicators from India's final pre-match practice suggest that Pant will don the keeping gloves. He practised glove-work under the watchful eyes of coach Ravi Shastri, while Karthik only did some out-fielding.

It also suggests that the team management might make the surprise call to leave Karthik out altogether, allowing Rahul an early taste of conditions keeping in mind the Test series.

The bigger concern for India is to find a balance in their bowling attack in Hardik Pandya's absence.

With ample bounce anticipated on the Gabba pitch, three pacers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed -- are certain starters.

Washington Sundar, who played the last T20I against West Indies as Bumrah was rested, is expected to make way. Kuldeep Yadav too is expected to be the first-choice spinner, ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal as was the case against West Indies.

Krunal Pandya was the all-rounder against West Indies, and should he continue to play, then it remains to be seen if the team management will pick two left-arm spinners.

Australia are also considering fielding a spinner, after taking the field against South Africa with a full-pace attack on Saturday.

Glenn Maxwell was the lone spinner then, but it is understood that the hosts will alter their plans keeping in mind the conditions and bigger dimensions of the ground here.

Starting off with the aggressive shortest format is Australia's best bet to upset India's plans for this summer of cricket, wherein unlike their prior trips here, the visitors are already considered the better side in all departments.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott (wk), Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 1.20 pm IST.

With inputs from PTI