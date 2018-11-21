- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
India in Australia 3 T20 International Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Kuldeep gets the big wicket. It was a googly that Lynn falied to read. Tried to check his shot at the end but ended up giving a catch straight to the bowler.
Chris Lynn c and b Kuldeep Yadav 37(20)
OUT! Kuldeep outfoxes Finch. The batsman came out for a big shot but missed the ball as it takes the outside edge to Khaleel at backward point.
Finch c Khaleel Ahmed b Kuldeep Yadav 27(24)
OUT! Khaleel strikes to removed Short. The batsman wanted to break-free and decided to go for a big shot, failed to get a clean hit on the full delivery scooping it to Kuldeep at mid-on.
D Arcy Short c Kuldeep Yadav b Khaleel Ahmed 7(12)
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss and India decide to field first.
India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. The last time they were in Australia, they registered a 3-0 series sweep in T20Is against Aussies.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first T20I between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane.
India need 174 to win in 17 overs
First ball after the restart and we have a wicket. Maxwell is gone and yes you can say Australia lost momentum. Rain never helps batsmen, remember. Still this is already a challenging total for a 17-over game.
After 17 overs,Australia 158/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 33 , Ben McDermott 2)
Australia reach 158 in 17 overs. The target for India will be readjusted according to the DLS method. That was quite an eventful over from Bumrah, only six runs from it. Stoinis was dropped on the first ball by Khaleel and then rain halted the play. Bumrah removed Maxwell on the first ball after match resumed.
Ben McDermott comes out to bat
OUT! What a way to resume the match. With a wicket on the first ball after rain break. Slower one does the job for Bumrah. Maxwell failed to get hold of the short ball and ended up pulling it to Bhuvneshwar at square leg.
Maxwell c Bhuvneshwar b Bumrah 46(24)
Jasprit Bumrah to continue
Maxwell and Stoinis are coming out to resume Aussie innings
Official: 17 overs a side. Match to resume in five minutes.
The game has been reduced to 17 overs per side. Australia will play five more balls. They are on 153/3 in 16.1 overs.
Covers coming off again. Rain has nearly stopped. Don't think we will lose overs. But this is not official confirmation.
Good news: Covers coming off. Slight drizzle but shouldn’t be too harmful. We might have play again soon!
Drizzling now. Very lightly... groundsmen starting to work on the covers.
Not the best days in the field for India at The Gabba today
Will he surpass the 9 Cr bid he fetched in the previous auction?
Krunal Pandya conceded 55 runs today from 4 overs
- The third most by an Indian bowler in T20Is
- The third most by a bowler in Australia in T20Is
It has started to rain here heavily. Covers are on and the game has been halted.
Four sixes for Glenn Maxwell and hit Spidey Cam as well... on fire tonight. Australia's expected score has just been re-adjusted to 180. If he stays on, it could get higher.
DROPPED! Khaleel puts down a sitter. It was short and outside off as Stoinis tried to slash it to Khaleel at third man, who popped it out after grabbing
Jasprit Bumrah comes into attack
After 16 overs,Australia 152/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 46 , Marcus Stoinis 30)
Another poor over from Pandya. Seventeen runs from it. Stoinis and Maxwell both got a six each. Australia cross 150-run mark, they will look to reach as close to 200 as possible
Dead ball! Maxwell tried to hit Krunal straight down the ground but the shot went up and hit the spider cam. The shot wasn't timed propely and Maxwell would have been out if not for the spidey cam.
SIX! That was huge, Maxwell almost hit the second tier. Full toss and Maxwell smokes it over deep mid-wicket
Kuldeep Yadav's bowling average in each match of a T20I series:
1st : 5.75
2nd : 22.50
3rd : 18.00
Only : 18.00
He is back to to break the ongoing stand. Will he be able to do it?
SIX! A quick one from round the wicket but it's a bit short and Stoinis slams it over deep mid-wicket
After 15 overs,Australia 134/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 36 , Marcus Stoinis 22)
A decent over for Australia. The duo opted to avoid any risks against Kuldeep but still collected eight runs thanks to two wides bowled down the leg side.
51 off 25 for the fourth wicket. Australia steaming along for the finish. 160-170 looks to be on the card here. Also there is a storm headed this way.
Kuldeep comes into attack
After 14 overs,Australia 127/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 33 , Marcus Stoinis 20)
Massive over for Australia as Pandya leaks 23 runs including three consecutive sixes. All three sixes were hit down the ground on tossed up, full deliveries. Poor bowling from Pandya. The duo also bring up 50-run stand.
Virat Kohli having a shocker in the field. Misfield from him and batsmen cross over for two runs. Got a feeling he was showboating for the crowd there.
SIX! Hat-trick of sixes for Maxwell. Another tossed up delivery and Maxwell creamed it over long-on
SIX! Nothing much different from Pandya here. Again full, on the stumps and same result
SIX! Flighted delivery, targeting the stumps and Maxwell slams it over long-on
After 13 overs,Australia 104/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 10 , Marcus Stoinis 20)
A dreadful over for India. Khaleel bowled two wides, conceded two fours to Stoinis, a misfield from Kohli allowed Aussies collect a triple and KL Rahul failed to get Maxwell run out.
FOUR! Too full from Khaleel and Stoinis just returned the favour by hitting it straight over the bowlers's head to long-on
FOUR! Khaleel bangs it in short and Stoinis hooks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary
Khaleel back into attack
Glenn Maxwell's batting average in T20Is:
v India : 18.66
v all other nations combined : 34.14
After 12 overs,Australia 90/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 9 , Marcus Stoinis 9)
Seven runs from the over. Pandya started off with a wide followed by a couple of singles and a double and then he got Stoinis out LBW, however, the decision was overturned later after a review as replays showed that the ball was missing stumps.
Stoinins survives! He was given out LBW as he tried to play a reverse sweep but Maxwell suggested him to review it and the replays showed that the ball would have missed the stumps, it was that high.
After 11 overs,Australia 83/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 5 , Marcus Stoinis 7)
Another big over for Kuldeep. Eight runs conceded but Kuldeep got the big wicket of Lynn, who was ready to explode. The batsman failed to read the wrong 'un and ended up giving a catch to the bowler. Stoinis then paddle sweeped Kuldeep for a four.
FOUR! Good shot from Stoinis as he just paddles the seam up delivery to fine leg
Marcus Stoinis comes out to bat
OUT! Kuldeep gets the big wicket. It was a googly that Lynn falied to read. Tried to check his shot at the end but ended up giving a catch straight to the bowler.
Chris Lynn c and b Kuldeep Yadav 37(20)
After 10 overs,Australia 75/2 ( Chris Lynn 37 , Glenn Maxwell 4)
Krunal Pandya called into attack but nothing is going to stop Lynn as he smashes him for a six on the fourth delivery. It was full, in the zone and Lynn slammed it over long-on. They also collected two more singles.
This is only the third time in T20Is this year that Lynn has gone past 30-plus runs.
SIX! In the slot for Lynn. Full and Lynn tonks it over long-on
Krunal Pandya comes into attack
After 9 overs,Australia 67/2 ( Chris Lynn 30 , Glenn Maxwell 3)
Brilliant over from Kuldeep to cut the flow of runs and also took the wicket of Finch. The googly was too good for Finch, who stepped out to play a big shot, but the ball took the outside edge and went to Khaleel at backward-point. Four runs from the over.
Glenn Maxwell comes out ot bat
Latest updates: Live Cricket score- Australia reach 158 in 17 overs. The target for India will be readjusted according to the DLS method.
India vs Australia 1st T20I between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.
Preview: Thanks to the turmoil – both on and off the field – facing by the hosts, India will start as the firm favourites when they face Australia in the first of the three Twenty20 International matches on Wednesday at Brisbane.
India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. Not to mention, on their last visit here, the Men in Blue won the T20I series 3-0. So, they will be riding high on a wave of confidence and eager to make an early mark on this trip.
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, captain of India and Australia respectively. Twitter @ICC
Australian cricket, in contrast, has been dogged by structural reform in the wake of the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March and it has resulted in turbulence on the field as well.
Only on Tuesday, Cricket Australia ruled out reducing the bans of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in reply to a plea submission from the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).
In the absence of Smith and Warner, Australia's results have fallen off a cliff. Since the ban, they are yet to win a T20I series against an opposition of note since March.
They lost to England in a one-off game in June, then lost to Pakistan in the T20I tri-series final in Zimbabwe, lost 3-0 to Pakistan again in the bilateral series in the UAE, and then lost to South Africa in a rain-curtailed one-off match on Saturday.
It remains to be seen whether being on home turf would raise the spirits for the once invincible Aussies.
The one significant change for India ahead of this series is the return of skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the three-match contest against West Indies at home.
While it undoubtedly strengthens the visitors, all eyes will be on how the Aaron Finch-led Australian side deals with the best batsman in world cricket at the moment.
While there are calls from all quarters for Australian cricket to keep a check on aggression and play the game in right spirit, Kohli has always garnered attention whenever he has visited here.
On his early trips Down Under, he has never quite been the Australian fans' favourite.
But starting 2014, his batting exploits have taken centre-stage. He scored 199 runs in three innings during that 2016 T20I series' whitewash.
South African skipper Faf du Plessis has professed a "silent treatment" to Kohli and it remains to be seen if the Australian cricketers and the public can ignore him at all.
Kohli's return to the side means that one front-line batsman will have to make way.
In England, the skipper batted at number four, allowing KL Rahul to bat at number three in light of his stupendous form in the 2018 Indian Premier League.
Rahul's current form though is nothing to write home about. He managed only 16, 26 not out and 17 against the West Indies in the recent T20I series.
Rahul's absence could allow the team management to retain both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant, both of whom have proven to be more consistent and explosive in recent times compared to Rahul.
The other option is to leave out Manish Pandey, who has got limited opportunities of late.
Early indicators from India's final pre-match practice suggest that Pant will don the keeping gloves. He practised glove-work under the watchful eyes of coach Ravi Shastri, while Karthik only did some out-fielding.
It also suggests that the team management might make the surprise call to leave Karthik out altogether, allowing Rahul an early taste of conditions keeping in mind the Test series.
The bigger concern for India is to find a balance in their bowling attack in Hardik Pandya's absence.
With ample bounce anticipated on the Gabba pitch, three pacers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed -- are certain starters.
Washington Sundar, who played the last T20I against West Indies as Bumrah was rested, is expected to make way. Kuldeep Yadav too is expected to be the first-choice spinner, ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal as was the case against West Indies.
Krunal Pandya was the all-rounder against West Indies, and should he continue to play, then it remains to be seen if the team management will pick two left-arm spinners.
Australia are also considering fielding a spinner, after taking the field against South Africa with a full-pace attack on Saturday.
Glenn Maxwell was the lone spinner then, but it is understood that the hosts will alter their plans keeping in mind the conditions and bigger dimensions of the ground here.
Starting off with the aggressive shortest format is Australia's best bet to upset India's plans for this summer of cricket, wherein unlike their prior trips here, the visitors are already considered the better side in all departments.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott (wk), Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
Match starts at 1.20 pm IST.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2018