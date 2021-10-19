Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia warmup game

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 19th, 2021
  • 20:04:37 IST

India got their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2021 off to a good start, beating England by seven wickets in their first warm-up match on Monday.

Virat Kohli and co will be looking to keep up that momentum, and build up a head of steam as they enter the tournament proper with another win in their second warm-up game on Wednesday, which will see them take on Australia.

Australia, meanwhile, also got their campaign off to a good start with a narrow win over New Zealand, which saw them clinch victory on the penultimate ball of the match, thanks to a late hitting spree from Josh Inglis.

For Kohli, the main purpose of the match will be to test out the mettle of his middle order, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya not looking quite up to scratch in the first match. Another pressing issue will be the performance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a sub-par IPL and was then hit for 54 runs in the warm-up match, without taking any wickets.

Live Cricket Score, T20 WORLD CUP 2021 Warmup match Live Streaming, INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Live Cricket Streaming: INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Warmup match Today’s match watch online on Hotstar, Star Sports 1 Free

File image of Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli. AFP

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage and other details of the first India warm-up match:

When will the India vs Australia warmup match take place?

The India vs Australia warmup match will take place at 3:30 PM on 20 October.

Where will the India vs Australia warmup match take place?

The match will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Where can I watch the India vs Australia warmup match online in India?

The India vs Australia warmup match can be watched on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Firstpost.com will also run a live blog for World Cup warm-up matches.

Click here for more details on ICC T20 World Cup 2021

 

 

Updated Date: October 19, 2021 20:04:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam says 10-match winning streak gives Pakistan the edge over India
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam says 10-match winning streak gives Pakistan the edge over India

The arch-rivals will meet in Dubai on 24 October in what will be the biggest clash of the tournament that starts Sunday in Oman and the UAE.

Netherlands vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Ireland win by seven wickets
First Cricket News

Netherlands vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Ireland win by seven wickets

Catch the live score and updates from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Netherlands and Ireland

T20 World Cup 2021: Richie Berrington's batting heroics power Scotland to victory over PNG, inch closer to Super 12s
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Richie Berrington's batting heroics power Scotland to victory over PNG, inch closer to Super 12s

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh in their tournament opener on Sunday, are now on the verge of making the Super 12 stage.