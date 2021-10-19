T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia warmup game

India got their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2021 off to a good start, beating England by seven wickets in their first warm-up match on Monday.

Virat Kohli and co will be looking to keep up that momentum, and build up a head of steam as they enter the tournament proper with another win in their second warm-up game on Wednesday, which will see them take on Australia.

Australia, meanwhile, also got their campaign off to a good start with a narrow win over New Zealand, which saw them clinch victory on the penultimate ball of the match, thanks to a late hitting spree from Josh Inglis.

For Kohli, the main purpose of the match will be to test out the mettle of his middle order, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya not looking quite up to scratch in the first match. Another pressing issue will be the performance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a sub-par IPL and was then hit for 54 runs in the warm-up match, without taking any wickets.

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage and other details of the first India warm-up match:

When will the India vs Australia warmup match take place?

The India vs Australia warmup match will take place at 3:30 PM on 20 October.

Where will the India vs Australia warmup match take place?

The match will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Where can I watch the India vs Australia warmup match online in India?

The India vs Australia warmup match can be watched on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Firstpost.com will also run a live blog for World Cup warm-up matches.

Click here for more details on ICC T20 World Cup 2021