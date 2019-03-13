Jadeja has been brilliant so far. Has curtailed the flow of runs from at least one end. However, wickets not coming easily for India which should be a big concern for Kohli.

FOUR! CRACKED by Khawaja for a boundary to deep mid-wicket, short ball and he rocked back quickly to pull it away.

Pace is on again. Shami back on. But he has not yet figured out how to bowl to Khawaja, who is displaying all the exquisite shots available in his arsenal. 8 from the over.

A good partnership has shaped up between Handscomb and Khawaja - 45 off 51 balls so far and the pair is going strong. With Aussies sweeping and reverse-sweeping, it would be a good decision to being Kuldeep back into the attack to open the chances of getting the top edges.

Another pull from Khawaja in the over. That cracking noise off the bat must have heard by each and every spectator in the stadium. He is middling everything today. Shami is not getting another over soon.

Usman Khawaja becomes the second Australian player to score 350-plus runs in a bilateral ODI after David Warner (v South Africa in 2016 and v Pakistan in 2017).

Khawaja using the sweep and reverse-sweep to good effect and slowly he is picking up the run-scoring rate without taking risk whatsoever

SIX! Big one too, tossed up by Kuldeep and Khawaja yet again, uses his feet, comes to the pitch of the ball ans smacks it over the sight screen for a massive six

Khawaja cannot do any mistake today it seems. This innings is a mixture of precision, timing and power by the left-handed batsman. He is ruining every plan used by Kohli, never letting any bowler gain confidence, Jadeja being the only exception. 9 off the over.

No player has now scored more runs in a five-match bilateral ODI series against India in India than Usman Khawaja. Khawaja has now gone past AB de Villiers' record of scoring 358 runs which he scored in 2015.

The Indian fielding standard has gone down in the last two matches. It has not really helped the bowlers. Yet again a boundary comes easily in the over. 7 off the over.

Khawaja into 90s now and Handscomb racing to another fifty. Worrying sign for India. Yet no Vijay Shankar in the picture. Wonder if Kohli wants him at this stage of the match with the ball.

Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja's form are bound to cause a headache for the Australian selectors ahead of the World Cup; With Smith and Warner expected to return, who gets left out of the playing XI? Suddenly the middle order and the top order seems to have plenty of depth.

Bumrah is back into the attack and almost made Khawaja chop one onto the stumps. Right length from him to Khawaja, targeting the off-stump, coming from round the wicket. Only one run from the over.

Kuldeep has looked inconsistent today and that is because he has looked to do many different things in the single over. Attacking the stumps is the way to go on this track and he has bowled many loose deliveries giving enough room for the batsmen. In this over, bowled three dots to Khawaja before releasing all the pressure created with a loose delivery, bowled outside the off-stump and turning away.

Bumrah bowls good length deliveries to Khawaja in his second spell and yorker lengths to Handscomb. Another good over from, 3 from it.

DROPPED! Kuldeep took it away from Handscomb, who made room to hit him over the covers, the ball took the edge and flew from the right of Pant. Difficult chance gone down

HUNDRED for Khawaja! Second ton for Khawaja in the tournament as he punches it on off-side and takes a single. Jumps punches his fist in the air. Deserves every bit of this celebration. Great going.

Usman Khawaja has his second ODI century. Its fair to say he has rested the theory that he cannot play spin bowling in India, at least in white ball cricket. He's scores so far in the series - 50, 38, 104, 91 and now 100not out. Khawaja's series average as of now is 95.75. When was the last time an Australian batsmen went through a five day series without registering a single digit score.

Khawaja gets to his second ton in the tournament and what a career-defining series it is turning out to be for the left-handed batsman who made several entries and exits in the team . His day and he is making it count in Kotla.

OUT! Half-volley and Khawaja smashes it to cover, flies to Kohli placed there, who catches it and throws the ball hard on to the ground as if to drain all his frustration down. The reaction was not really needed but India have the wicket. Khawaja c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 100(106)

Khawaja perishes right after completing his century. The way Kohli reacted, it showed he was frustrated by the knock. Threw the ball hard on the ground. This was a much-needed wicket and India should not let things slip off their hands from here.

OUT! Maxwell gone and India right in this again. Jadeja tosses it up and turns it away from Maxwell, who clears front leg and tries to clear the covers, but gives a straight catch to Kohli placed there. Kotla is on its feet and cheering. Maxwell c Kohli b Jadeja 1(3)

Two wickets in two overs for India and they right back in this game. Maxwell could have provided that acceleration that Australia needed but he started playing high-risk shots way too early in the innings.

Suddenly, this track is lively. Inside edges are being created. Fielders are throwing themselves around. Yet Handscomb reaches a well-deserved fifty. Good over from Bhuvneshwar as well. Just 1 run in the over which took Handscomb to his fifty.

India changes: Chahal misses out and Jadeja comes in, Rahul misses out and Shami comes in.

Fifty up for Australia in the 10th over. Very solid position they are in now. The openers have evaded the threat posed by India's top three pacers at the moment. Pressure on spinners now to provide the first breakthrough.

OUT! FINCH Cleaned Up by Jadeja, ball pitches on middle-off stump line and then turns away just enough to beat Finch's forward defence and disturbed the off-stump. Finch b Jadeja 27(43)

FIFTY for Usman Khawaja , came off 48 balls and he has not looked uncomfortable in this innings so far.

Boundary on the first ball which was a tossed-up delivery. Kedar fires one into Handscomb on the next one and almost cleaned him up. The plan from Australia is to not let any spinner take control of the game. 8 off the over. 20 overs gone and 100 is also up for visitors.

Suddenly, this track is lively. Inside edges are being created. Fielders are throwing themselves around. Yet Handscomb reaches a well-deserved fifty. Good over from Bhuvneshwar as well. Just 1 run in the over which took Handscomb to his fifty.

India and Australia lock horns in the 5th ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

IND vs AUS 5th ODI Match Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here on Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India’s current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it.

Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations.

Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team’s butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia’s chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball.

At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014.

The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play.

Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games. Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors’ turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India’s chances.

With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team’s good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team’s last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players’ final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds.

Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow’s game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

