- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs KAR - Mar 14th, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Maxwell gone and India right in this again. Jadeja tosses it up and turns it away from Maxwell, who clears front leg and tries to clear the covers, but gives a straight catch to Kohli placed there. Kotla is on its feet and cheering. Maxwell c Kohli b Jadeja 1(3)
OUT! Half-volley and Khawaja smashes it to cover, flies to Kohli placed there, who catches it and throws the ball hard on to the ground as if to drain all his frustration down. The reaction was not really needed but India have the wicket. Khawaja c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 100(106)
HUNDRED for Khawaja!
Second ton for Khawaja in the tournament as he punches it on off-side and takes a single. Jumps punches his fist in the air. Deserves every bit of this celebration. Great going.
After 20 overs,Australia 105/1 ( Usman Khawaja 54 , Peter Handscomb 23)
Boundary on the first ball which was a tossed-up delivery. Kedar fires one into Handscomb on the next one and almost cleaned him up. The plan from Australia is to not let any spinner take control of the game. 8 off the over. 20 overs gone and 100 is also up for visitors.
FIFTY for Usman Khawaja, came off 48 balls and he has not looked uncomfortable in this innings so far.
OUT! FINCH Cleaned Up by Jadeja, ball pitches on middle-off stump line and then turns away just enough to beat Finch's forward defence and disturbed the off-stump. Finch b Jadeja 27(43)
After 10 overs,Australia 52/0 ( Usman Khawaja 34 , Aaron Finch (C) 18)
Fifty up for Australia in the 10th over. Very solid position they are in now. The openers have evaded the threat posed by India's top three pacers at the moment. Pressure on spinners now to provide the first breakthrough.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon
India changes: Chahal misses out and Jadeja comes in, Rahul misses out and Shami comes in.
Australia changes: Shaun Marsh out and Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon in for Jason Behrendorff.
Toss News: Aaron Finch wins toss and Australia will bat first.
Jadeja continues
After 35 overs,Australia 179/3 ( Peter Handscomb 50 , Marcus Stoinis 0)
Suddenly, this track is lively. Inside edges are being created. Fielders are throwing themselves around. Yet Handscomb reaches a well-deserved fifty. Good over from Bhuvneshwar as well. Just 1 run in the over which took Handscomb to his fifty.
Bhuvneshwar continues
After 34 overs,Australia 178/3 ( Peter Handscomb 49 , Marcus Stoinis 0)
Two wickets in two overs for India and they right back in this game. Maxwell could have provided that acceleration that Australia needed but he started playing high-risk shots way too early in the innings.
Poll: How many runs will Australia score?
OUT! Maxwell gone and India right in this again. Jadeja tosses it up and turns it away from Maxwell, who clears front leg and tries to clear the covers, but gives a straight catch to Kohli placed there. Kotla is on its feet and cheering. Maxwell c Kohli b Jadeja 1(3)
Most runs in a five-match ODI series for Australia:
386 - David Warner v South Africa, 2016
383 - USMAN KHAWAJA v India, 2019 *
367 - David Warner v Pakistan, 2017
Jadeja back on.
Glenn Maxwell, right handed bat, is the new man in
DRINKS!
After 33 overs,Australia 175/2 ( Peter Handscomb 47 , )
Khawaja perishes right after completing his century. The way Kohli reacted, it showed he was frustrated by the knock. Threw the ball hard on the ground. This was a much-needed wicket and India should not let things slip off their hands from here.
OUT! Half-volley and Khawaja smashes it to cover, flies to Kohli placed there, who catches it and throws the ball hard on to the ground as if to drain all his frustration down. The reaction was not really needed but India have the wicket. Khawaja c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 100(106)
Bhuvneshwar back on
After 32 overs,Australia 174/1 ( Usman Khawaja 100 , Peter Handscomb 46)
Khawaja gets to his second ton in the tournament and what a career-defining series it is turning out to be for the left-handed batsman who made several entries and exits in the team . His day and he is making it count in Kotla.
Usman Khawaja becomes the first Australian player to score two centuries against India in a bilateral ODI series.
Usman Khawaja has his second ODI century. Its fair to say he has rested the theory that he cannot play spin bowling in India, at least in white ball cricket. He's scores so far in the series - 50, 38, 104, 91 and now 100not out.
Khawaja's series average as of now is 95.75. When was the last time an Australian batsmen went through a five day series without registering a single digit score.
HUNDRED for Khawaja!
HUNDRED for Khawaja!

Second ton for Khawaja in the tournament as he punches it on off-side and takes a single. Jumps punches his fist in the air. Deserves every bit of this celebration. Great going.
DROPPED!
Kuldeep took it away from Handscomb, who made room to hit him over the covers, the ball took the edge and flew from the right of Pant. Difficult chance gone down
Kuldeep continues
After 31 overs,Australia 164/1 ( Usman Khawaja 98 , Peter Handscomb 38)
Bumrah bowls good length deliveries to Khawaja in his second spell and yorker lengths to Handscomb. Another good over from, 3 from it.
Bumrah continues
After 30 overs,Australia 161/1 ( Usman Khawaja 97 , Peter Handscomb 36)
Kuldeep has looked inconsistent today and that is because he has looked to do many different things in the single over. Attacking the stumps is the way to go on this track and he has bowled many loose deliveries giving enough room for the batsmen. In this over, bowled three dots to Khawaja before releasing all the pressure created with a loose delivery, bowled outside the off-stump and turning away.
Kuldeep continues
After 29 overs,Australia 158/1 ( Usman Khawaja 94 , Peter Handscomb 36)
Bumrah is back into the attack and almost made Khawaja chop one onto the stumps. Right length from him to Khawaja, targeting the off-stump, coming from round the wicket. Only one run from the over.
Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja's form are bound to cause a headache for the Australian selectors ahead of the World Cup; With Smith and Warner expected to return, who gets left out of the playing XI? Suddenly the middle order and the top order seems to have plenty of depth.
Most runs in a 5-match ODI series against India:
366 - USMAN KHAWAJA, 2019 (And counting)*
361 - Kane Williamson, 2014
358 - AB de Villiers, 2015
Kohli brings Bumrah back.
After 28 overs,Australia 157/1 ( Usman Khawaja 93 , Peter Handscomb 36)
Khawaja into 90s now and Handscomb racing to another fifty. Worrying sign for India. Yet no Vijay Shankar in the picture. Wonder if Kohli wants him at this stage of the match with the ball.
Kuldeep continues
After 27 overs,Australia 152/1 ( Usman Khawaja 90 , Peter Handscomb 34)
The Indian fielding standard has gone down in the last two matches. It has not really helped the bowlers. Yet again a boundary comes easily in the over. 7 off the over.
FOUR! Short in length from Jadeja and Khawaja pulls it away for a boundary.
No player has now scored more runs in a five-match bilateral ODI series against India in India than Usman Khawaja. Khawaja has now gone past AB de Villiers' record of scoring 358 runs which he scored in 2015.
Jadeja continues
After 26 overs,Australia 145/1 ( Usman Khawaja 84 , Peter Handscomb 33)
Khawaja cannot do any mistake today it seems. This innings is a mixture of precision, timing and power by the left-handed batsman. He is ruining every plan used by Kohli, never letting any bowler gain confidence, Jadeja being the only exception. 9 off the over.
SIX! Big one too, tossed up by Kuldeep and Khawaja yet again, uses his feet, comes to the pitch of the ball ans smacks it over the sight screen for a massive six
Kuldeep back on.
After 25 overs,Australia 136/1 ( Usman Khawaja 76 , Peter Handscomb 32)
Khawaja using the sweep and reverse-sweep to good effect and slowly he is picking up the run-scoring rate without taking risk whatsoever
FOUR! Reverse-sweep from Khawaja and to good effect by Khawaja, gets a boundary behind the wicket.
Usman Khawaja becomes the second Australian player to score 350-plus runs in a bilateral ODI after David Warner (v South Africa in 2016 and v Pakistan in 2017).
Jadeja continues
After 24 overs,Australia 128/1 ( Usman Khawaja 70 , Peter Handscomb 30)
Another pull from Khawaja in the over. That cracking noise off the bat must have heard by each and every spectator in the stadium. He is middling everything today. Shami is not getting another over soon.
FOUR! Slightly short and enough for in-form Khawaja, rocks back and cracks another boundary to deep of mid-wicket
Shami continues
After 23 overs,Australia 121/1 ( Usman Khawaja 64 , Peter Handscomb 29)
A good partnership has shaped up between Handscomb and Khawaja - 45 off 51 balls so far and the pair is going strong. With Aussies sweeping and reverse-sweeping, it would be a good decision to being Kuldeep back into the attack to open the chances of getting the top edges.
Jadeja continues
After 22 overs,Australia 119/1 ( Usman Khawaja 63 , Peter Handscomb 28)
Pace is on again. Shami back on. But he has not yet figured out how to bowl to Khawaja, who is displaying all the exquisite shots available in his arsenal. 8 from the over.
FOUR! CRACKED by Khawaja for a boundary to deep mid-wicket, short ball and he rocked back quickly to pull it away.
Shami brought back into the attack
After 21 overs,Australia 111/1 ( Usman Khawaja 58 , Peter Handscomb 25)
Jadeja has been brilliant so far. Has curtailed the flow of runs from at least one end. However, wickets not coming easily for India which should be a big concern for Kohli.
Jadeja continues
India vs Australia 2019, 5th ODI Latest Match Updates, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
Suddenly, this track is lively. Inside edges are being created. Fielders are throwing themselves around. Yet Handscomb reaches a well-deserved fifty. Good over from Bhuvneshwar as well. Just 1 run in the over which took Handscomb to his fifty.
India and Australia lock horns in the 5th ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. To follow the full scorecard of the 5th ODI, click here.
IND vs AUS 5th ODI Match Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here on Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India’s current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it.
India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Australia captain Aaron Finch. AP
Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations.
Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team’s butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.
In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia’s chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball.
At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014.
The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play.
Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games. Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors’ turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India’s chances.
With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team’s good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team’s last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players’ final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds.
Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow’s game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.
Match Starts: 1:30 pm.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 13, 2019
