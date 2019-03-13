Rahul dropped. Rayudu doesn’t play either. It seems, it’ll be Vijay Shankar at 4 today. The questions India hoped to answer before this series might be left unanswered. After 7 games. #IndvAus

So India are going with 5 bowlers which is a good idea. And Jadhav and Vijay Shankar go back to being 6th bowlers which is what they are. Now, would like to see Jadeja rediscover his batting form.

Hellos from the Kotla for the fifth ODI... one last game before the 2019 World Cup! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/HdTIqUMA1H

We are five minutes away from the action. Kotla is all geared up!

Alright, here we go. Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja out in the middle to open the innings for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over.

FOUR! On the pads, a little short and Khawaja waits for it, uses wrist to guide it to deep mid-wicket boundary. First four for Australia.

Khawaja faces the first ball and rightly so. The man is in superb form. And knowing Finch's weakness against the inswingers, the move does not surprise. He has started off with a boundary. Four from the over.

Great start from Shami. Two balls to Finch and both had the potential to get him out. First moved away and the second came in sharply, both off back of the length. He goes fuller to Khawaja and gets hit for boundary. Two boundaries in two overs for left-handed Batsman. Finch, on the other end, off to another shaky start.

FOUR! Fuller in length from Bhuvi and full flourish of the bat from Finch, who steers the ball through the covers for a boundary.

FOUR! Bhuvi comes round the wicket but the line is wrong, on the pads and Khawaja puts it away in the leg side with a flick.

Bhuvneshwar continues. LBW appeal on the third ball of the over, umpire turned it down as it seemed it missed the leg stump. Kohli and the bowler had a short discussion before deciding against taking it to third umpire. Two fours in the over and Australia are off to a solid start in Kotla.

FOUR! Half-volley given to Khawaja on the pads and the batsman does the rest, puts it effortlessly through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

FOUR! Sublime from Khawaja, effortless again as he hits it straight down the ground for another boundary to Shami who bowled from round the wicket.

Shami comes racing and bowls a fuller length, gets hit for a boundary by Khawaja. He changes the angle and comes in from round the wicket, beats Khawaja all ends up but Khawaja hits him for four again on the next ball. A nice little battle is shaping up at Kotla. Australia on top.

The Feroz Shah Kotla almost full. Only the top tiers have vacant seat. The weather is ideal to be watching cricket. Australia have started well, the pitch will get lower and slower, so the new ball is the best time to score.

Better over from Bhuvneshwar. Three dots to Finch and then a single. Just 2 from the over. India must stick to this plan - make Finch take strike more often.

FOUR! Lovely shot from Finch, not too much wrong with the ball, on good length, and Finch puts it between cover and point region for a boundary.

FOUR! Slightly short and Finch goes on back foot, watches it closely and he places it between the cover and mid-off.

A peach from Shami at the start. An unplayable outswinger. But gets hit for two boundaries in the over as Finch decides to score some boundaries through the off side. This is a great start for Australia.

Bumrah comes into the attack and beats Khawaja's edge on the first two balls. Two brilliant fielding efforts in the over. Shikhar Dhawan running hard near the ropes to save a certain boundary and then Kohli quickly collecting the ball on the off side inside the circle and hitting the stumps on the go. This is what was missing in the last match. Just three from the first Bumrah over.

Aaron Finch has made a slight technical adjustment in this innings. He has opened himself up at the crease and his front foot isn't going across the stumps. India are trying to get him out with the ball jagging back in from outside the off-stump. But so far so good from Finch.

FOUR! Easy-looking straight drive from Khawaja, nothing wrong with the delivery from Bhuvneshwar, who watches the ball race to the straight boundary.

Bhuvneshwar changes ends. Confusion in the middle between the batsmen. No damage done. Khawaja produces another beautiful shot, almost the perfect straight drive. Australia in total control. Just four away from the team fifty.

Bumrah continues to bowl at Khawaja from round the wicket. Two dots and then a single. The inswinger yet again troubles Finch. Just feel the Indian bowlers have not been able to cash in on with this ball in this match so far against Finch.

Fifty up for Australia in the 10th over. Very solid position they are in now. The openers have evaded the threat posed by India's top three pacers at the moment. Pressure on spinners now to provide the first breakthrough.

DID YOU KNOW? The last time before this series when Australia had three or more 50-plus opening stands in an ODI series was also against India in India back in 2017/18.

Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar have definitely stopped the flow of boundaries in last three overs but the need of the hour is a wicket. It is not coming easy here. Maybe time to turn to Kuldeep.

SIX! Khawaja shimmies down the track, and hits Kuldeep's tossed up delivery over the long-on boundary for a six

As expected, Kohli turns to Kuldeep Yadav and he gets hope from this track straight away on the first ball. The first ball comes in sharply to Finch off the pitch. Khawaja attacks him from the word go, hits a six. He does not want to let the chinaman bowler settled down quickly. 11 runs off Kuldeep's first over.

Bumrah doing the right thing against Finch, targeting the middle-off stump line. Not giving him enough room to open arms. Just 2 runs from the over as a result.

FOUR! Another tossed-up delivery from Kuldeep and Finch, this time, comes down the track and hits him to a four straight down the ground.

Kuldeep's tossed-up deliveries are being targeted by the Aussie openers. The visitors are looking to unsettle Kuldeep Yadav. They know that if the spinner gets on top of his game, it will be hard to get going. 6 runs off the over.

India changes: Chahal misses out and Jadeja comes in, Rahul misses out and Shami comes in.

Fifty up for Australia in the 10th over. Very solid position they are in now. The openers have evaded the threat posed by India's top three pacers at the moment. Pressure on spinners now to provide the first breakthrough.

India vs Australia 2019, 5th ODI Latest Match Updates, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Bumrah doing the right thing against Finch, targeting the middle-off stump line. Not giving him enough room to open arms. Just 2 runs from the over as a result.

India and Australia lock horns in the 5th ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. To follow the full scorecard of the 5th ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 5th ODI Match Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here on Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India’s current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it.

Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations.

Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team’s butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia’s chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball.

At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014.

The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play.

Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games. Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors’ turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India’s chances.

With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team’s good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team’s last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players’ final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds.

Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow’s game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With PTI inputs