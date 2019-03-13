- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs KAR - Mar 14th, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Delhi: Openers Finch, Khawaja solid with 50-run stand
-
UNSC to decide on designating JeM chief Masood Azhar as a 'global terrorist' today: Here is the criteria and process followed
-
DGCA asks SpiceJet, Jet Airways to come up with full plan on how airlines will accommodate passengers, aircraft on scheduled routes
-
Hardik Patel joining Congress shows his desperation to be relevant in Gujarat politics amid dwindling crowds at rallies
-
UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 391-242 votes; Britain in chaos 17 days before EU divorce date
-
Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly complex, multi-faceted female character
-
Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminder of 'babu culture'
-
Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200-mile race in Australia
-
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game's all-time great in Juventus win
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 5th ODI at Delhi: ऑस्ट्रेलिया 50 रन के पार
-
लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाने, देश के सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए भारी संख्या में मतदान करें: पीएम मोदी
-
शरद पवार की 'भविष्यवाणी'- BJP को नहीं मिलेगा साफ बहुमत, मोदी नहीं बनेंगे प्रधानमंत्री
-
DGCA का बड़ा फैसला, शाम चार बजे के बाद देश में नहीं उड़ेंगे बोइंग 737 मैक्स विमान
-
गुजरात में प्रियंका गांधी की हुंकार, कहा- आजादी की लड़ाई से कम नहीं चुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
After 10 overs,Australia 52/0 ( Usman Khawaja 34 , Aaron Finch (C) 18)
Fifty up for Australia in the 10th over. Very solid position they are in now. The openers have evaded the threat posed by India's top three pacers at the moment. Pressure on spinners now to provide the first breakthrough.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon
India changes: Chahal misses out and Jadeja comes in, Rahul misses out and Shami comes in.
Australia changes: Shaun Marsh out and Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon in for Jason Behrendorff.
Toss News: Aaron Finch wins toss and Australia will bat first.
Ravindra Jadeja, left-arm orthodox, brought into the attack
After 14 overs,Australia 73/0 ( Usman Khawaja 45 , Aaron Finch (C) 27)
Kuldeep's tossed-up deliveries are being targeted by the Aussie openers. The visitors are looking to unsettle Kuldeep Yadav. They know that if the spinner gets on top of his game, it will be hard to get going. 6 runs off the over.
FOUR! Another tossed-up delivery from Kuldeep and Finch, this time, comes down the track and hits him to a four straight down the ground.
Kuldeep continues
After 13 overs,Australia 67/0 ( Usman Khawaja 44 , Aaron Finch (C) 23)
Bumrah doing the right thing against Finch, targeting the middle-off stump line. Not giving him enough room to open arms. Just 2 runs from the over as a result.
After 12 overs,Australia 65/0 ( Usman Khawaja 44 , Aaron Finch (C) 21)
As expected, Kohli turns to Kuldeep Yadav and he gets hope from this track straight away on the first ball. The first ball comes in sharply to Finch off the pitch. Khawaja attacks him from the word go, hits a six. He does not want to let the chinaman bowler settled down quickly. 11 runs off Kuldeep's first over.
SIX! Khawaja shimmies down the track, and hits Kuldeep's tossed up delivery over the long-on boundary for a six
Kuldeep Yadav bowing average & SR in ODIs:
Home: 24.96 & 26.4
Away: 18.25 & 23.9
Neutral: 23.70 & 34.8
And Kuldeep it is, introduced into the attack.
After 11 overs,Australia 54/0 ( Usman Khawaja 35 , Aaron Finch (C) 19)
Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar have definitely stopped the flow of boundaries in last three overs but the need of the hour is a wicket. It is not coming easy here. Maybe time to turn to Kuldeep.
Bumrah continues.
DID YOU KNOW?
The last time before this series when Australia had three or more 50-plus opening stands in an ODI series was also against India in India back in 2017/18.
After 10 overs,Australia 52/0 ( Usman Khawaja 34 , Aaron Finch (C) 18)
Fifty up for Australia in the 10th over. Very solid position they are in now. The openers have evaded the threat posed by India's top three pacers at the moment. Pressure on spinners now to provide the first breakthrough.
Bhuvneshwar continues.
After 9 overs,Australia 47/0 ( Usman Khawaja 32 , Aaron Finch (C) 15)
Bumrah continues to bowl at Khawaja from round the wicket. Two dots and then a single. The inswinger yet again troubles Finch. Just feel the Indian bowlers have not been able to cash in on with this ball in this match so far against Finch.
Bumrah continues.
After 8 overs,Australia 46/0 ( Usman Khawaja 31 , Aaron Finch (C) 15)
Bhuvneshwar changes ends. Confusion in the middle between the batsmen. No damage done. Khawaja produces another beautiful shot, almost the perfect straight drive. Australia in total control. Just four away from the team fifty.
FOUR! Easy-looking straight drive from Khawaja, nothing wrong with the delivery from Bhuvneshwar, who watches the ball race to the straight boundary.
Aaron Finch has made a slight technical adjustment in this innings. He has opened himself up at the crease and his front foot isn't going across the stumps. India are trying to get him out with the ball jagging back in from outside the off-stump. But so far so good from Finch.
Change of ends for Bhuvneshwar.
After 7 overs,Australia 41/0 ( Usman Khawaja 26 , Aaron Finch (C) 15)
Bumrah comes into the attack and beats Khawaja's edge on the first two balls. Two brilliant fielding efforts in the over. Shikhar Dhawan running hard near the ropes to save a certain boundary and then Kohli quickly collecting the ball on the off side inside the circle and hitting the stumps on the go. This is what was missing in the last match. Just three from the first Bumrah over.
Jasprit Bumrah, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack
After 6 overs,Australia 38/0 ( Usman Khawaja 23 , Aaron Finch (C) 15)
A peach from Shami at the start. An unplayable outswinger. But gets hit for two boundaries in the over as Finch decides to score some boundaries through the off side. This is a great start for Australia.
FOUR! Slightly short and Finch goes on back foot, watches it closely and he places it between the cover and mid-off.
FOUR! Lovely shot from Finch, not too much wrong with the ball, on good length, and Finch puts it between cover and point region for a boundary.
Shami continues
After 5 overs,Australia 30/0 ( Usman Khawaja 23 , Aaron Finch (C) 7)
Better over from Bhuvneshwar. Three dots to Finch and then a single. Just 2 from the over. India must stick to this plan - make Finch take strike more often.
The Feroz Shah Kotla almost full. Only the top tiers have vacant seat. The weather is ideal to be watching cricket. Australia have started well, the pitch will get lower and slower, so the new ball is the best time to score.
Bhuvneshwar continues
After 4 overs,Australia 28/0 ( Usman Khawaja 22 , Aaron Finch (C) 6)
Shami comes racing and bowls a fuller length, gets hit for a boundary by Khawaja. He changes the angle and comes in from round the wicket, beats Khawaja all ends up but Khawaja hits him for four again on the next ball. A nice little battle is shaping up at Kotla. Australia on top.
FOUR! Sublime from Khawaja, effortless again as he hits it straight down the ground for another boundary to Shami who bowled from round the wicket.
FOUR! Half-volley given to Khawaja on the pads and the batsman does the rest, puts it effortlessly through the mid-wicket for a boundary.
Shami continues
After 3 overs,Australia 19/0 ( Usman Khawaja 13 , Aaron Finch (C) 6)
Bhuvneshwar continues. LBW appeal on the third ball of the over, umpire turned it down as it seemed it missed the leg stump. Kohli and the bowler had a short discussion before deciding against taking it to third umpire. Two fours in the over and Australia are off to a solid start in Kotla.
Usman Khawaja's scores against India in ODIs:
59, 21, 34, 50, 38, 104, 91
FOUR! Bhuvi comes round the wicket but the line is wrong, on the pads and Khawaja puts it away in the leg side with a flick.
FOUR! Fuller in length from Bhuvi and full flourish of the bat from Finch, who steers the ball through the covers for a boundary.
Bhuvneshwar continues
After 2 overs,Australia 9/0 ( Usman Khawaja 8 , Aaron Finch (C) 1)
Great start from Shami. Two balls to Finch and both had the potential to get him out. First moved away and the second came in sharply, both off back of the length. He goes fuller to Khawaja and gets hit for boundary. Two boundaries in two overs for left-handed Batsman. Finch, on the other end, off to another shaky start.
FOUR! Fuller from Shami and Khawaja drives it through the cover for a beautiful-looking boundary
Mohammed Shami to bowl the second over.
After 1 over,Australia 4/0 ( Usman Khawaja 4 , Aaron Finch (C) 0)
Khawaja faces the first ball and rightly so. The man is in superb form. And knowing Finch's weakness against the inswingers, the move does not surprise. He has started off with a boundary. Four from the over.
FOUR! On the pads, a little short and Khawaja waits for it, uses wrist to guide it to deep mid-wicket boundary. First four for Australia.
Alright, here we go. Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja out in the middle to open the innings for Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over.
The last time when India lost three successive home ODIs was back in November, 2009 against Australia.
Average score at Feroz Shah Kotla in ODIs:
1st innings : 233
2nd innings : 211
We are five minutes away from the action. Kotla is all geared up!
This is one last opportunity for Jadeja the batsman to book a place in World Cup-bound team.
Are you happy with the India XI?
India vs Australia 2019, 5th ODI Latest Match Updates, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
Bumrah doing the right thing against Finch, targeting the middle-off stump line. Not giving him enough room to open arms. Just 2 runs from the over as a result.
India and Australia lock horns in the 5th ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. To follow the full scorecard of the 5th ODI, click here.
IND vs AUS 5th ODI Match Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here on Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India’s current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it.
India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Australia captain Aaron Finch. AP
Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations.
Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team’s butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.
In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia’s chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball.
At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014.
The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play.
Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games. Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors’ turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India’s chances.
With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team’s good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team’s last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players’ final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds.
Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow’s game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff.
Match Starts: 1:30 pm.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 13, 2019
Also See
Highlights, India vs Australia 4th ODI at Mohali, Full cricket score: Ashton Turner special helps visitors clinch record chase
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st ODI at Hyderabad, Full Cricket Score Online: Jadhav, Dhoni guide hosts to victory
Highlights, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Nagpur, Full Cricket Score: Hosts beat Aussies by eight runs