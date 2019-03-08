Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and Australia at Ranchi. Hosts are 2-0 ahead in the series and would be looking to seal the series today in what could be the last international game for MS Dhoni at his home ground.

Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi ☺️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/80BOroVvze

Ahead of the match, Team India were treated by a lavish dinner, hosted by none other than the homeboy!

Bhabhiji ruining our fitness levels😄🥘🍽 Super fun evening with fam-jam ! Thank you @msdhoni and @SaakshiSRawat for hosting us # goodtimes @imVkohli @imkuldeep18 @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/ocQqDYdVQ6

Rishabh Pant enjoyed the dinner the most it seems

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Vijay Shankar, who have made an impression in Tests and limited overs respectively, have not been included in the list since they do not meet the criteria of having played either three Tests or eight ODIs. (Via PTI)

While left arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batsman Hanuma Vihari are new entrants in the C group.

Not only Dhawan but pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been dropped from the highest-paying category and now only three players -- skipper Virat Kohli, limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma and premier pacer in all formats speedster Jasprit Bumrah -- figure in the elite category.

Before we start building up for the match. Some off field news. BCCI have announced the annual contracts, handing retainership to 25 cricketers in four groups of A plus (Rs 7 crore), A (Rs 5 crore), B (Rs 3 crore) and C (Rs 1 crore).

Lots of green and dark patches on the surface, what do you think?

There will be mixed emotions in Ranchi. Their favourite son will be playing at his home ground but also, it might be the last time they see him in India jersey here. And all roads will lead to the JSCA International Stadium Complex, today!

Tickets for the match were sold out in 40 minutes leaving a 19-year-old Suraj Singh, an emerging cricketer from Bokaro bitterly disappointed. "I'm a local boy and have been hoping to watch Dhoni live at least once. I arrived at the ground two days ago at 4 am and lined up for six hours, but still couldn't get a ticket. This is a historic moment, there will never be another Dhoni and he has inspired this whole district. Hopefully, I will manage a ticket before the match." Suraj told Gaurav Joshi.

Sourav Prasad, a cab driver sums up the mood in Ranchi "We are sure he will retire after the World Cup, but honestly he is still very fit and should play for another two years. Tomorrow's game will be his last and while we are sad, we want it to be a celebratory moment. Unfortunately, Mahi is not that sort of guy, he doesn't like all that fame and in a way, he portrays the humility of the people in Ranchi." he tells our correspondent in Ranchi, Gaurav Joshi.

Every one in Ranchi seems to have a tale about their favourite son including the cab driver, the storekeeper, the ground staff and even the local chaiwala (tea vendor) on the Ring Road on the outskirts of the city.

The town of Ranchi is all set to bid farewell to its hero in a grand manner and there is no doubt each and every move of Dhoni will be greeted with thunderous applause. But as has been the case for over a decade, there will be only one thing in the forefront of Dhoni's mind and that is an Indian victory. Click HERE Read the full series preview here:

Pitch report : Spinners will get of purchase from one end. Lot more shots and sixes in store, despite it is a big ground. The team will look to bowl first with dew factor will come into play, reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik

So the Indian team will wear army camouflage style caps today in tribute to, and in solidarity with, the armed forces. Maybe in future, one cricket day will be dedicated to the armed forces. No surprise this is a Dhoni initiative.

#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi

The members of the Indian team will be donating their match fees to the Indian Defence Fund as well

Toss : The coin falls in Virat Kohli's favour and the Indian captain has no second thoughts in asking the Aussies to bat first

Virat Kohli : Looks a better track than what we have played before. This is to pay respect to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and their families. It is a special cap for a special match. We are unchanged. Expecting the dew to set in around 7pm or so. The entire team will be donating their match fees to the Indian defence fund.

Aaron Finch : I would have bowled first too, but I am not sure. Need to bat long and post a good total. We have one change - Jhye Richardson comes in for Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has gone home for the birth of his child.

However, it seems India want to seal the series first, before any sort of experimentation.

India have decided to field an unchanged XI. Three matches in a row now. It is quite an eyebrow raising decision for people like us, who were present during India's practice session yesterday. Rahul and Bhuvi spent a lot of time at the nets. Also, in the pre-match presser, Bhuvi talked about workload management of the pacers.

Aaron Finch lost his first toss of the ODI series, which maybe for the best given his side lost both their previous matches. Series on the line for the tourists. Finch and Usman Khawaja shadow practice their way out to the middle. Mohammed Shami will open the bowling for India.

FOUR! Khawaja likes it on his legs. Easy pickings for him as he flicks it to square leg fence for his first runs

After 1 overs,Australia 6/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 0 , Usman Khawaja 4) Australia get underway with a leg bye. Shami starts with a full delivery that keeps slanting into Finch's pads, and rolls to fine leg for a single. The Indian appeals for leg before but it was always going down. Shami follows it up with a beauty to Khawaja, going just past his outside edge, but sprays the next delivery on the pads for Khawaja to stroke it away for a boundary.

Mind you, Ranchi can be a tricky venue to chase due to the uneven nature of the track. In 2016, India played an ODI against New Zealand over here and could not chase down 261 despite the dew factor. The wicket tends to get slow and low here as the match progresses.

Jasprit Bumrah takes the new ball from the other end

FOUR! Top shot from Finch to get off the mark. Slightly back of a length outside off stump by Bumrah and Finch gets right on top of the bounce to punch it through covers

FOUR! Streaky! Finch was looking to punch it once again through the covers, but Bumrah had pulled the length just a touch. Bounces rather a little more and Finch gets a thickish outside edge that goes just past Ravindra Jadeja at point. Races away to the fence

After 2 overs,Australia 14/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 8 , Usman Khawaja 4) The couple of boundaries in the second is more than a satisfactory indication of the extremely quick outfield. After a lot of deliberation, India opt to use their review against Aaron Finch after another inslanter from Bumrah almost had him in trouble. Replays reveal the ball was going over the stumps and the hosts lose their review early.

Aaron Finch has dismissed in-form of either 'LBW' or 'Bowled' in 11 out of his last 14 ODI innings.

After 3 overs,Australia 15/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 8 , Usman Khawaja 5) An inswinger from Shami not surprisingly misses Finch's bat and thuds into his pads, which is followed by a big leg before appeal but the umpire has turned it down, this time the ball looked like sliding down leg side. India continue to persists with the ploy of targetting Finch's pads with inswingers. They have a man catching at short mid wicket to add pressure. Only a single of the over.

Toss : The coin falls in Virat Kohli's favour and the Indian captain has no second thoughts in asking the Aussies to bat first

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI Latest Match Updates: An inswinger from Shami not surprisingly misses Finch's bat and thuds into his pads, which is followed by a big leg before appeal but the umpire has turned it down, this time the ball looked like sliding down leg side. India continue to persists with the ploy of targetting Finch's pads with inswingers. They have a man catching at short mid wicket to add pressure. Only a single of the over.

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI