First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
ENG in WI Mar 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd ODI at Ranchi: Aaron Finch finch survives LBW DRS call

Date: Friday, 08 March, 2019 13:45 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

19/0
Overs
3.4
R/R
5.59
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Aaron Finch (C) Batting 8 12 2 0
Usman Khawaja Batting 9 10 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 2 0 6 0
Jasprit Bumrah 1.4 0 12 0

  • After 3 overs,Australia 15/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 8 , Usman Khawaja 5)

    An inswinger from Shami not surprisingly misses Finch's bat and thuds into his pads, which is followed by a big leg before appeal but the umpire has turned it down, this time the ball looked like sliding down leg side. India continue to persists with the ploy of targetting Finch's pads with inswingers. They have a man catching at short mid wicket to add pressure. Only a single of the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Aaron Finch has dismissed in-form of either 'LBW' or 'Bowled' in 11 out of his last 14 ODI innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Australia 14/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 8 , Usman Khawaja 4)

    The couple of boundaries in the second is more than a satisfactory indication of the extremely quick outfield. After a lot of deliberation, India opt to use their review against Aaron Finch after another inslanter from Bumrah almost had him in trouble. Replays reveal the ball was going over the stumps and the hosts lose their review early.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Streaky! Finch was looking to punch it once again through the covers, but Bumrah had pulled the length just a touch. Bounces rather a little more and Finch gets a thickish outside edge that goes just past Ravindra Jadeja at point. Races away to the fence

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    Today Indian players are wearing specially designed Army caps as a tribute to our armed forces. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Top shot from Finch to get off the mark. Slightly back of a length outside off stump by Bumrah and Finch gets right on top of the bounce to punch it through covers

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah takes the new ball from the other end

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Ranchi

    Mind you, Ranchi can be a tricky venue to chase due to the uneven nature of the track. In 2016, India played an ODI against New Zealand over here and could not chase down 261 despite the dew factor. The wicket tends to get slow and low here as the match progresses. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Australia 6/0 ( Aaron Finch (C) 0 , Usman Khawaja 4)

    Australia get underway with a leg bye. Shami starts with a full delivery that keeps slanting into Finch's pads, and rolls to fine leg for a single. The Indian appeals for leg before but it was always going down. Shami follows it up with a beauty to Khawaja, going just past his outside edge, but sprays the next delivery on the pads for Khawaja to stroke it away for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Khawaja likes it on his legs. Easy pickings for him as he flicks it to square leg fence for his first runs

    Full Scorecard

  • Aaron Finch lost his first toss of the ODI series, which maybe for the best given his side lost both their previous matches. Series on the line for the tourists. Finch and Usman Khawaja shadow practice their way out to the middle. Mohammed Shami will open the bowling for India.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Surprise, surprise!! 

    India have decided to field an unchanged XI. Three matches in a row now. It is quite an eyebrow raising decision for people like us, who were present during India's practice session yesterday. Rahul and Bhuvi spent a lot of time at the nets. Also, in the pre-match presser, Bhuvi talked about workload management of the pacers.

    However, it seems India want to seal the series first, before any sort of experimentation. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Average score at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi in ODIs:

    1st innings - 249

    2nd innings - 178

    Full Scorecard

  • Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    At JSCA International Stadium Complex in ODIs:

    India: 2 wins out of 4 matches

    Australia: Yet to win a match (One ODI)

    Full Scorecard

  • India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

    Full Scorecard

  • Aaron Finch: I would have bowled first too, but I am not sure. Need to bat long and post a good total. We have one change - Jhye Richardson comes in for Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has gone home for the birth of his child.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli: Looks a better track than what we have played before. This is to pay respect to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and their families. It is a special cap for a special match. We are unchanged. Expecting the dew to set in around 7pm or so. The entire team will be donating their match fees to the Indian defence fund.

    Full Scorecard

  • Have your say

    Full Scorecard

  • Toss: The coin falls in Virat Kohli's favour and the Indian captain has no second thoughts in asking the Aussies to bat first

    Full Scorecard

  • The members of the Indian team will be donating their match fees to the Indian Defence Fund as well

    Full Scorecard

  • One for armed forces! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pitch report: Spinners will get of purchase from one end. Lot more shots and sixes in store, despite it is a big ground. The team will look to bowl first with dew factor will come into play, reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik 

    Full Scorecard

  • The town of Ranchi is all set to bid farewell to its hero in a grand manner and there is no doubt each and every move of Dhoni will be greeted with thunderous applause. But as has been the case for over a decade, there will be only one thing in the forefront of Dhoni's mind and that is an Indian victory. Click HERE Read the full series preview here: 

    Full Scorecard

  • Every one in Ranchi seems to have a tale about their favourite son including the cab driver, the storekeeper, the ground staff and even the local chaiwala (tea vendor) on the Ring Road on the outskirts of the city. 

    Sourav Prasad, a cab driver sums up the mood in Ranchi "We are sure he will retire after the World Cup, but honestly he is still very fit and should play for another two years.  Tomorrow's game will be his last and while we are sad, we want it to be a celebratory moment. Unfortunately, Mahi is not that sort of guy, he doesn't like all that fame and in a way, he portrays the humility of the people in Ranchi."  he tells our correspondent in Ranchi, Gaurav Joshi.

    Tickets for the match were sold out in 40 minutes leaving a 19-year-old Suraj Singh, an emerging cricketer from Bokaro bitterly disappointed. "I'm a local boy and have been hoping to watch Dhoni live at least once. I arrived at the ground two days ago at 4 am and lined up for six hours, but still couldn't get a ticket.  This is a historic moment, there will never be another Dhoni and he has inspired this whole district. Hopefully, I will manage a ticket before the match." Suraj told Gaurav Joshi.

    Full Scorecard

  • There will be mixed emotions in Ranchi. Their favourite son will be playing at his home ground but also, it might be the last time they see him in India jersey here. And all roads will lead to the JSCA International Stadium Complex, today!

    Full Scorecard

  • Lots of green and dark patches on the surface, what do you think?

    Full Scorecard

  • List of contracted players.

    A PLUS: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

    A: MS Dhoni, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane

    B: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    C: Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha.

    Full Scorecard

  • Before we start building up for the match. Some off field news. BCCI have announced the annual contracts, handing retainership to 25 cricketers in four groups of A plus (Rs 7 crore), A (Rs 5 crore), B (Rs 3 crore) and C (Rs 1 crore). 

    Not only Dhawan but pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been dropped from the highest-paying category and now only three players -- skipper Virat Kohli, limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma and premier pacer in all formats speedster Jasprit Bumrah -- figure in the elite category.

    While left arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batsman Hanuma Vihari are new entrants in the C group.

    Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Vijay Shankar, who have made an impression in Tests and limited overs respectively, have not been included in the list since they do not meet the criteria of having played either three Tests or eight ODIs. (Via PTI)

    Full Scorecard

  • Rishabh Pant enjoyed the dinner the most it seems

    Full Scorecard

  • Ahead of the match, Team India were treated by a lavish dinner, hosted by none other than the homeboy!

    Full Scorecard

  • Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and Australia at Ranchi. Hosts are 2-0 ahead in the series and would be looking to seal the series today in what could be the last international game for MS Dhoni at his home ground. 

    Full Scorecard

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI Latest Match Updates: An inswinger from Shami not surprisingly misses Finch's bat and thuds into his pads, which is followed by a big leg before appeal but the umpire has turned it down, this time the ball looked like sliding down leg side. India continue to persists with the ploy of targetting Finch's pads with inswingers. They have a man catching at short mid wicket to add pressure. Only a single of the over.

India and Australia lock horns in the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi . To follow the full scorecard of the 3rd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here Friday.

A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP

There has been a sense of deja vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series.

It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match.

Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late.

Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position.

The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence.

"Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confidence. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," Kohli had said after the second game.

The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

Ambati Rayudu, whose only significant knock was the 90 against New Zealand in the last away series, has also been inconsistent and can be replaced with Rahul.

Rayudu, who has retired from first-class cricket, has found it difficult and his primary problem has been not being able to rotate the strike.

If Dhawan is persisted with, the best way to give Rahul at least three games is to bring him at No. 3 and the skipper coming at No 4 in place of Rayudu.

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection.

Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain that in case Hardik Pandya has a breakdown, he has a fallback option in the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far. If Shami was lethal during the opening spell of the first game, Bumrah set it up with another incredible effort at the death in the second.

One who is quietly inching towards a slot in the World Cup-bound squad is Ravindra Jadeja, who has bowled brilliantly in those middle overs in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav.

Siddarth Kaul has gone back and it's clear that he is not the back-up pacer while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back after being rested.

His direct throw to get Peter Handscomb run-out once again proved his utility in the field, more so in the 30-yard circle.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Starts: 1:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #Live score #MS Dhoni #Ravindra Jadeja

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all