Big over for India. Wicket of Stoinis and just one run conceded. Maxwell started with a single off a drive through covers and then Bumrah removed Stoinis, who gave a catch to Karthik trying to play a cut shot off a short ball.

Virat Kohli has finally decided to bring in a spinner as he hands over the ball to Kuldeep, who concedes a single to McDermott on first ball to long-off followed by a triple for Maxwell off a cover drive. McDermott also took another single on the last ball in the square leg region. Five runs off it.

Spin from both ends now. Pandya starts off by conceding six runs with five singles and wide. With wickets falling early on, Maxwell and McDermott have now adopted a cautious approach especially with spinners operating.

Excellent start for India. 10 overs up and Australia have only managed 54 runs. The run rate is obviously under six and they have already lost four top-order batsman. They need a big partnership. Two runs from this over including a single each for both the batsmen.

OUT! This one turns a bit after pitching and Maxwell is castled. It was a bit short as Maxwell went for a defensive push but the trun heped the ball miss the outside edge and hit the stumps.

That was the wicket India were looking for. Maxwell is gone. India firmly in control now. Australia will struggle to get 120 from here. Some turn in the pitch there from Krunal Pandya. Shouldn't be a major worry though.

Ben McDermott, son of Craig McDermott, who played 71 Tests and 138 ODIs for Australia, Ben's first three dismissals in T20Is were runout.

Eight runs from the over and the wicket of Maxwell. Much-needed respite for Krunal, who was hit for a four with a sweep by Maxwell but made a good comeback on the last ball as the ball gripped, turned and missed the outside edge to hit the stumps.

Seven runs from the over. There was an appeal for caught behind against Carey but it had just hit the arm as he tried to sweep. Thankfully India didn't review it. McDermott then played a beautiful sweep on the last ball to get a boundary.

Five runs from the over. Five singles as Pandya keeps it tight. Seven overs left and Australians need to show some urgency if they want to defend a big total.

OUT! Carey wanted to paly a slog sweep but the ball hit the bottom of the bat and went to Pandya at mid-wicket.

SIX! Coulter-Nile makes his intentions clear. Tossed up, full delivery on the off and the batsman tonks is over long-on

Six down for Austalia now. Not many Aussie fans here, but if any watching at home, they must be hoping for game stopping rain. This is looking all over for them otherwise. Difference in gulf between the two sides - as odd as it may sound - finally becoming obvious.

Kuldeep finishes his quota with match figures of 23/1. Got the wicket of Carey on the first ball as the wicketkeeper-batsman tried to play a slog sweep but could only find the fielder at mid-wicket. Coulter-Nile then slammed Kuldeep for a straight six. Nine runs from the over

Each of last 10 T20s played at MCG has been won by the chasing side and India are looking good here to level the series.

Nine runs form the over. Pandya finishes his quota with match figures of 26/1. Last five overs remaining and Finch would take whatever extra runs his team could add from here.

OUT! The Coulter-Nile show is over. It was short outside off and Coulter-Nile went on the back-foot looking to cut it over the top on off but could only find the fielder at deep cover point.

The short cameo of Coulter-Nile comes to an end. He pulled Bhuvi for a brilliant six on the fifth ball after McDermott collected a double and single but ended up giving a catch to Manish Pandey at deep cover point on the last ball trying to up the ante.

100 up for Australia. In the 16th over. Need a few more lusty blows, but as I type this, 7th wicket has fallen. They are running out now. Coulter-Nile is gone. Still might reach 120, albeit it won't be enough.

Excellent over from Bumrah. Just two runs from it. After three dot balls Tye took a single with a push towards mid-wicket and then a fumble at square-leg allowed McDermott to collect a single. Last three overs left.

FOUR! Back of the length delivery, outside off and Tye drives it handsomely to deep cover for a four

FOUR! Outside edge and Tye gets a four. It was full, outside off as Tye tried to hit it hard but the bowler found the outside edge but unfortunately it ran down to the boundary as the third-man was inside.

Big over for Australia as they collect 19 runs. The comeback hasn't been great for Khaleel as he gives away two fours and a six. Last two overs remaining.

FOUR! In fact Aussies get five runs. It was short and it flew over the batsman and kepeer to the boundary. Declared wide.

Raining here. Players are still on. It is only a heavy drizzle. Weird scenes here. Players not going off!

FOUR! It was full, slightly outside off and McDermott opened his bat very late to guide it past a diving Pant for a boundary

10 runs from the over. While five came from a short ball that flew to the boundary and was called wide, McDermott got a four on the last ball by opening his bat late to a full delivery and guiding it to third-man. Bumrah finishes with match figures of 20/1. Final over coming up

The game has been stopped due to rain. Australia are on 132/7 with one more over to go.

So they are off now. Virat Kohli was seemingly unhappy about the situation. Obviously didn't like all that moisture on the pitch. Steady drizzle now. This could be rain affected too, albeit DLS won't impact too much today. Or atleast that's the assumption!

Australia have scored 58 runs with the loss of one wicket in the last six overs. (14th to 19th over)

Covers coming off. Another 10 minutes or so. Haven't yet heard of any reduction in overs. Shouldn't be.

The Australian inning has come to an end on 132/7 in 19 overs due to rain. The DLS adjusted target for India is 137 in 19 overs.

Virat Kohli meanwhile is all padded up in the dug out. Looks like he will be at number three today.

Very likely that we will be losing more overs now. The typical Melbourne weather playing a dampner in second T20I.

OUT! Second-ball wicket for Bhuvneshwar as he removes Finch. It was outside off and Finch tried to drive it away from body but the outswing took the outside edge to keeper Rishabh Pant.

OUT! Khaleel removes dangerous Lynn. It was a slower one, outside off, Lynn wanted to cut it on the offside but mistimed it to Krunal Pandya at sweeper cover.

OUT! Shorts inside edges in onto stumps. Good length delivery that short wanted to pull on leg but edged it on to his own stumps. Khaleel is ecstatic.

OUT! Australia melting down? It was short and wide from Bumrah but Stoinis with his poor cut shot found Karthik straight.

OUT! This one turns a bit after pitching and Maxwell is castled. It was a bit short as Maxwell went for a defensive push but the trun heped the ball miss the outside edge and hit the stumps.

OUT! Carey wanted to paly a slog sweep but the ball hit the bottom of the bat and went to Pandya at mid-wicket.

OUT! The Coulter-Nile show is over. It was short outside off and Coulter-Nile went on the back-foot looking to cut it over the top on off but could only find the fielder at deep cover point.

The Australian inning has come to an end on 132/7 in 19 overs due to rain. The DLS adjusted target for India is 137 in 19 overs.

Latest updates: The Australian inning has come to an end on 132/7 in 19 overs due to rain. The DLS adjusted target for India in 137 in 19 overs.

India vs Australia 1st T20I between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.

Preview: Stung by a narrow loss in the opening encounter, India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turn-around when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which comprise three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days.

Having won seven consecutive bilateral T20 series, Kohli and his men will certainly want to make it eight in a row and for that they may be forced to rejig both their batting and bowling combinations. Bidding for an eighth victory on the bounce now doesn’t seem as straightforward a proposition as it looked earlier with the hosts ready to come all guns blazing after their all-round show in the first game.

The Indian batting line-up could see some rejigging in light of KL Rahul’s patchy form. Since scoring 101 not out in the first T20I against England at Manchester, Rahul hasn’t been able to cross the 30-run mark in next six matches. The team management has persisted with him at number three, benched Manish Pandey and the skipper demoting himself to number four.

Consistency is need of the hour from Rahul, especially considering that he is also set to be a part of India’s top-order in the ensuing Test series. The team management could also be tempted to have a re-look at the bowling attack.

On a grassy surface, Krunal Pandya was plundered for 55 runs in his four wicketless overs and was hit for as many as half a dozen sixes.

If the MCG is also of Gabba’s nature, Kohli might be tempted to bring in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who boasts of a brilliant wicket-taking record in T20Is. Even then, it remains to be seen if the team management rings in any changes after such a close defeat, especially when the balance is disturbed.

Leaving Pandya out would leave them a batsman short and Kohli might not be keen on taking that gamble. The loss, however narrow, has indeed cast such minute doubts on the Indian team’s strategic preparations in a format, which they have dominated since July 2017.

In the lead-up to the first match, skipper Kohli had spoken about the need to cut down on mistakes and regaining an upper hand at crucial junctures of a game. At Brisbane, the ‘Men in Blue’ were found slacking in the field and it proved to be the ultimate difference in a seesawing game.

Even Kohli himself was guilty of poor effort on the field on at least two occasions, dropping counterpart Aaron Finch in the fourth over and later involved in a misfielding from the deep. Australia boasts of bigger grounds than in India, with bigger boundaries of course, and the MCG will prove to be another humongous challenge in that regard.

The task is cut out in front of the team management to work on fielding angles to elevate their efforts in the second T20I. It doesn’t help that there is such a short turn-around time during this series, that fielding coach R Sridhar won’t be able to work with the players at the MCG.

Any improvements in the field will have to be drilled in theoretically in the dressing room. And thus India will also seek to look at other areas where improvements can be made. The ploy to introduce Adam Zampa as the lone spinner worked wonders for Australia and with an intense fielding effort, Australia were able to make a winning difference.

Things seem very different in the hosts’ camp all of a sudden, when they were simply considered second best to the Men in Blue across all departments less than 48 hours ago. Melbourne is experiencing a stormy spell in the latter half of this week, so there is a slight chance that the second T20I could also be rain-affected.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from PTI