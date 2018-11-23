Players are out in the middle. Aaron Finch and D Arcy Short at the crease for Australia. Short on strike, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over.

OUT! Second-ball wicket for Bhuvneshwar as he removes Finch. It was outside off and Finch tried to drive it away from body but the outswing took the outside edge to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Bhuvi strikes on second ball... superb start for India this. What was needed in fact. Vociferous Indian support here. Hardly any Aussie fans in sight.

While chasing, India have lost only two matches out of 10 the last T20I with one them being the last T20I. Will India get their plans right today? Beautiful start for Kumar!

Excellent start for India and Bhuvneshwar! Aussies lost Finch on the first ball he faced after D Arcy Short took a single through leg byes on the first ball. Bhuvi got some outswing away from Finch and he nicked it to Pant with a lazy drive. Bhuvi also bowled a wide down the leg. Two runs from it.

FOUR! That was a cracking straight drive through mid-on. Kohli got his fingers to it but it was hit very strongly and the skipper had no chance to stop it

Short gets off the mark with a four down the ground off Khaleel Ahmed and then guides a short ball to third man for a double followed by a single in the same area. Seven from the over.

DROPPED! Pant drops Short diving to his left. Bhuvneshwar once against swings it away from the batsman, who just hangs the bat and edges it to the keeper.

SIX! And another dropped catch. Lynn slog sweeps Bhuvneshwar to fine leg, where Bumrah was present but the fielder mistimes his jump and parries the ball over the rope

Quite an eventful over as both batsmen get reprieves. First Pant drops Short attempting a diving catch to his left and then Bumrah fails to take Lynn's catch at fine leg and parried the ball over the rope for six. Two opportunities for wickets lost. 10 runs from it.

More sloppiness in the field from India. Short dropped by Pant, a regulation catch for a wicket keeper and the ball bumps out of his gloves. Then two balls later Lynn dropped at the boundary and ball goes for six. Bumrah the culprit. He did time his jump but perhaps was always thinking of the boundary and thus spilled it. Already another shoddy fielding from India, the reason why they lost a close game in Brisbane.

OUT! Khaleel removes dangerous Lynn. It was a slower one, outside off, Lynn wanted to cut it on the offside but mistimed it to Krunal Pandya at sweeper cover.

Khaleel Ahmed's celebrations are straight from Virat Kohli's booklet of celebrations... minus the expletives. For good reason though. Chris Lynn was starting to look dangerous and now he is gone.

Khaleel started off by giving double then a wide followed by a four and another wide before removing Lynn. Slower ball did the trick for him as Lynn tried to cut him on off, failed to get the hold of the ball and gave a catch away at sweeper cover.

Melbourne or Mumbai? MCG crowd about 85/15 in favour of India. Huge support for the visiting team. Would be a terribly low crowd otherwise #AUSvIND

FOUR! Half volley outside off and Short slashes it through the gap between backward point and cover

Bumrah replaces Bhuvneshwar, who could have had three wickets instead of one but fielders were not kind to him. Bumrah starts off by conceding seven runs including a cracking four for Short with a slash through point on off.

Glenn Maxwell has shown good consistency batting at No.4 in T20Is this year. He went past 30 runs seven out of 11 occasions before today in this year batting at No.4 in T20Is.

OUT! Shorts inside edges in onto stumps. Good length delivery that short wanted to pull on leg but edged it on to his own stumps. Khaleel is ecstatic.

FOUR! Leading edge off Stoinis bat and goes for a four behind wicket. It was short and Stoinis wanted to pull but the ball found the upper edge of the bat and flied over the slip fielders

Quite an amazing over from Khaleel. He's breathing fire here. Maxwell takes a single with a glance on the first ball and then Khaleel removes Short after the batsmen inside-edged a good length delivery. He then found the upper edge off Stoinis bat but it went over the keeper for a four.

OUT! Australia melting down? It was short and wide from Bumrah but Stoinis with his poor cut shot found Karthik straight.

Khaleel’s made amends for his profligate performance in the first match. India have Aus in a bind, must tighten the grip now to try and keep the target below 140

143 clicks from Bumrah. Indian pacers all over Australia like a rash. Short gone and then Stoinis too... Australia in deep deep trouble. Meanwhile, am told there are 55000 people here at the MCG today. 54000 ought to be Indian fans. Its crazy loud.

Big over for India. Wicket of Stoinis and just one run conceded. Maxwell started with a single off a drive through covers and then Bumrah removed Stoinis, who gave a catch to Karthik trying to play a cut shot off a short ball.

Virat Kohli has finally decided to bring in a spinner as he hands over the ball to Kuldeep, who concedes a single to McDermott on first ball to long-off followed by a triple for Maxwell off a cover drive. McDermott also took another single on the last ball in the square leg region. Five runs off it.

Spin from both ends now. Pandya starts off by conceding six runs with five singles and wide. With wickets falling early on, Maxwell and McDermott have now adopted a cautious approach especially with spinners operating.

Excellent start for India. 10 overs up and Australia have only managed 54 runs. The run rate is obviously under six and they have already lost four top-order batsman. They need a big partnership. Two runs from this over including a single each for both the batsmen.

OUT! This one turns a bit after pitching and Maxwell is castled. It was a bit short as Maxwell went for a defensive push but the trun heped the ball miss the outside edge and hit the stumps.

That was the wicket India were looking for. Maxwell is gone. India firmly in control now. Australia will struggle to get 120 from here. Some turn in the pitch there from Krunal Pandya. Shouldn't be a major worry though.

Eight runs from the over and the wicket of Maxwell. Much-needed respite for Krunal, who was hit for a four with a sweep by Maxwell but made a good comeback on the last ball as the ball gripped, turned and missed the outside edge to hit the stumps.

Seven runs from the over. There was an appeal for caught behind against Carey but it had just hit the arm as he tried to sweep. Thankfully India didn't review it. McDermott then played a beautiful sweep on the last ball to get a boundary.

Five runs from the over. Five singles as Pandya keeps it tight. Seven overs left and Australians need to show some urgency if they want to defend a big total.

SIX! Coulter-Nile makes his intentions clear. Tossed up, full delivery on the off and the batsman tonks is over long-on

Six down for Austalia now. Not many Aussie fans here, but if any watching at home, they must be hoping for game stopping rain. This is looking all over for them otherwise. Difference in gulf between the two sides - as odd as it may sound - finally becoming obvious.

OUT! Second-ball wicket for Bhuvneshwar as he removes Finch. It was outside off and Finch tried to drive it away from body but the outswing took the outside edge to keeper Rishabh Pant.

OUT! Khaleel removes dangerous Lynn. It was a slower one, outside off, Lynn wanted to cut it on the offside but mistimed it to Krunal Pandya at sweeper cover.

OUT! Shorts inside edges in onto stumps. Good length delivery that short wanted to pull on leg but edged it on to his own stumps. Khaleel is ecstatic.

OUT! This one turns a bit after pitching and Maxwell is castled. It was a bit short as Maxwell went for a defensive push but the trun heped the ball miss the outside edge and hit the stumps.

Latest updates: Live Cricket score - Five runs from the over. Five singles as Pandya keeps it tight. Seven overs left and Australians need to show some urgency if they want to defend a big total.

India vs Australia 1st T20I between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.

Preview: Stung by a narrow loss in the opening encounter, India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turn-around when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which comprise three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days.

Having won seven consecutive bilateral T20 series, Kohli and his men will certainly want to make it eight in a row and for that they may be forced to rejig both their batting and bowling combinations. Bidding for an eighth victory on the bounce now doesn’t seem as straightforward a proposition as it looked earlier with the hosts ready to come all guns blazing after their all-round show in the first game.

The Indian batting line-up could see some rejigging in light of KL Rahul’s patchy form. Since scoring 101 not out in the first T20I against England at Manchester, Rahul hasn’t been able to cross the 30-run mark in next six matches. The team management has persisted with him at number three, benched Manish Pandey and the skipper demoting himself to number four.

Consistency is need of the hour from Rahul, especially considering that he is also set to be a part of India’s top-order in the ensuing Test series. The team management could also be tempted to have a re-look at the bowling attack.

On a grassy surface, Krunal Pandya was plundered for 55 runs in his four wicketless overs and was hit for as many as half a dozen sixes.

If the MCG is also of Gabba’s nature, Kohli might be tempted to bring in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who boasts of a brilliant wicket-taking record in T20Is. Even then, it remains to be seen if the team management rings in any changes after such a close defeat, especially when the balance is disturbed.

Leaving Pandya out would leave them a batsman short and Kohli might not be keen on taking that gamble. The loss, however narrow, has indeed cast such minute doubts on the Indian team’s strategic preparations in a format, which they have dominated since July 2017.

In the lead-up to the first match, skipper Kohli had spoken about the need to cut down on mistakes and regaining an upper hand at crucial junctures of a game. At Brisbane, the ‘Men in Blue’ were found slacking in the field and it proved to be the ultimate difference in a seesawing game.

Even Kohli himself was guilty of poor effort on the field on at least two occasions, dropping counterpart Aaron Finch in the fourth over and later involved in a misfielding from the deep. Australia boasts of bigger grounds than in India, with bigger boundaries of course, and the MCG will prove to be another humongous challenge in that regard.

The task is cut out in front of the team management to work on fielding angles to elevate their efforts in the second T20I. It doesn’t help that there is such a short turn-around time during this series, that fielding coach R Sridhar won’t be able to work with the players at the MCG.

Any improvements in the field will have to be drilled in theoretically in the dressing room. And thus India will also seek to look at other areas where improvements can be made. The ploy to introduce Adam Zampa as the lone spinner worked wonders for Australia and with an intense fielding effort, Australia were able to make a winning difference.

Things seem very different in the hosts’ camp all of a sudden, when they were simply considered second best to the Men in Blue across all departments less than 48 hours ago. Melbourne is experiencing a stormy spell in the latter half of this week, so there is a slight chance that the second T20I could also be rain-affected.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from PTI