OUT! One of those contentious one for the TV umpire but with the soft signal being out, the third umpire couldn't find conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. We have seen this so many times in the recent past. Dhawan had struggled his way to 14 before he slices it on the offside, where Stoinis runs in from the deep, covers good ground and grabs a low catch. Another debate in the offing that will discuss and disect the catch Dhawan c Stoinis b Behrendorff 14(24)

Rahul fell in the manner he lived, playing an innovative shot. Dhawan too fell attempting an aggressive shot. But holed out to deep covers. After many replays the TV umpire went on the on-field umpires call of out. But very unconvincing. Seemed to have been a bump catch by a diving Stoinis. Half way stage India are 73 for 2. Rahul made a cracking 47 off 26 balls.

After 10 overs,India 73/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 7 , Rishabh Pant 1) Australia continue to dry up the boundaries and put a leash on the run slow with Behrendorff getting through his third over giving away just three runs and also the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant walks in at 4.

Rishabh Pant's scores in the first innings of a match in T20Is before today:

OUT! The dot ball pressure gets to Rishabh Pant and he pershies, but having said that, one has to applaud terrific bit of fielding from Richardson at the long off boundary. Brilliant diving catch. Pant slogs it straight down the ground, was a flat hit and Richardson hares to his left, throws his body and extends both hands to snaffle an outstanding catch Pant c J Richardson b D Arcy Short 1(6)

After 11 overs,India 74/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 8 , MS Dhoni (W) 0) Australia continue to choke the run flow and thanks to some terrific work in the field they have picked a wicket as well. A solitary run from Short's first over to go with Pant's wicket. MS Dhoni is in.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's partnership average of 84.80 in T20Is is the best for any pair among pairs who have atleast added 400 runs in T20Is together.

FOUR! Kohli has created that shot, gets low and deep in his crease to cut it past the diving point fielder. Much-needed boundary

After 12 overs,India 81/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , MS Dhoni (W) 1) Dhoni was looking to come down the track but on seeing Zampa slipping it wide, he lunges/slides his back leg to quickly get behind the popping crease. Almost ended up doing the full stretch, something he has done before to make his ground. Kohli with the welcome boundary later in the over, to take seven runs off the over.

SIX! Big heave from MSD and that's cleared the ropes easily. On the leg stump and Dhoni powers it with brute force over mid wicket

After 13 overs,India 90/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , MS Dhoni (W) 8) Short has managed to keep it down to nine despite the big six from Dhoni mid over. India scoring just under 7. They need a big finish to set a competitive score for Australia to chase.

Two of India's most experienced batsmen. Kohli and Dhoni could be expected to run aggressively when they are not going for the big hits. Dhoni has already eased into a couple of big hits. India need to get around 175. Tough ask. But these two could do it. Kohli just warming up for the finish. He'll be aware of the requirements more than anyone else

MS Dhoni also becomes the fourth Indian player to hit 50-plus sixes in T20Is after Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina.

FOUR! Once again the brute force of MSD to the fore! He thumps it down the ground past mid off fielder for a four

After 14 overs,India 99/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , MS Dhoni (W) 13) Kohli not quite finding it from the middle of his bat. When was the last time, you saw that happen in white ball cricket, especially after he has spent some time in the middle? However he is able to collect four runs from the over with Dhoni collect the required boundary.

FOUR! Up and over point from MS! Width on offer and Dhoni cuts it over fielder. No fielder patrolling the point boundary

SIX! Kohli finally gets one from the screws. Just backed away a touch on the legside to play it over the covers and he has struck that a long way. Goes over the ropes for his first biggie!

After 15 overs,India 113/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , MS Dhoni (W) 18) Dhoni and Kohli get going, clubbing 14 runs off Richardson's over. They need more of these as they look to still get close to the 180-run mark. A six from Kohli should do a world of confidence for the Indian captain

SIX! We saw Rahul play a nonchalant flick for a six over mid wicket early in the day, Kohli almost mimicking it here. All class to make it look so simple by VK

SIX! That's over the cover boundary. Standing in his crease and lofting it inside over for a maximum

SIX! Three in a row for Kohli! He is turning it on Kohli comes down the pitch and whips it over midwicket.

Kohli steps on the gas superbly in Coulter Nile 3rd over. Three huge sixes sets the tone for a tremendous finish. 180 should be a reality after 22 runs in that 16th over by Coulter-Nile

After 16 overs,India 135/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 48 , MS Dhoni (W) 21) Kohli injecting much-needed momentum in the Indian innings. He has just smacked Coulter-Nile for three big sixes and the pressure has been transferred back on the Aussies. With 22 runs from the over, Kohli and Dhoni have gone past the 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket as well

FIFTY! VK sets the Chinnaswamy ablaze with a quickfire half-century. He gets there with a single to deep mid wicket.

After 17 overs,India 138/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , MS Dhoni (W) 22) Excellent over under pressure from Zampa. Conceding just three runs from the over. Kohli gets to his fifty. Can India still get to 180?

SIX! Length ball from Short and it is right in Dhoni's hitting range. Clubs it for a huge six over wide long on

SIX! Another massive hit from Dhoni over mid wicket, He is tearing into Short here, tonked over deep mid wicket

FOUR! Width from Short and Dhoni thrashes it over point to collect another boundary. Runs coming thick and fast

Virat Kohli has now six fifty-plus scores against Australia in T20Is - the most for a batsman against an opposition in T20Is, going past Kusal Perera's record of five against Bangladesh.

After 18 overs,India 157/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , MS Dhoni (W) 39) Another huge over for India. Dhoni smacking Short for couple of sixes and a boundary to take 19 off it.

SIX! Wow! Too good from Kohli. Stands tall and pounds a length ball outside off it straight down the ground for a biggie!

FOUR! Terrififc shot to end the over by Kohli! Full delivery and Kohli bludgeonds it straight past the bowler for a boundary

After 19 overs,India 174/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 65 , MS Dhoni (W) 40) India galloping here, both Kohli and Dhoni firing for India and now even 190 seems likely. A wide earlier in the over was slightly contentious and Kohli was able to collect four runs of that extra ball off Richardson's over.

OUT! Dhoni gets the height but not the distance. Finch remains composed to claim the catch. Dhoni miscues while attempting a huge hit down the ground. Cummins with the wicket. End of a fine innings from MSD Dhoni c Finch b Pat Cummins 40(23)

FOUR! Not the direction where Karthik intended but he isn't complaining, gets a thick inside edge as he looks to swings hard, with the ball running to backward square leg fence

FOUR! Very well done there from DK! Cummins dropped it short and took some pace off it, while Karthik waited on it to get the timing right. Slashes it over short third man for a boundary

SIX! Kohli dances down the wicket, picks the slower off-cutter and blasts it over long off to finish the innings in style. India finish with 190 on the board.

Virat Kohli has now equaled Tillakaratne Dilshan's record of hitting most boundary fours (223) in T20Is.

After 20 overs,India 190/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 72 , Dinesh Karthik 8) Couple of wides from Cummins to begin the final over before Dhoni holes out in the deep. Dinesh Karthik comes in and gets couple of important boundaries straightaway. Kohli fittingly has the final say and its a good one too, with a six off the final ball propels India to a formidable 190. Cummins' final over costs 20 runs, momentum with India, can their bowlers defend it?

Two of the best finishers, Kohli and Dhoni really came to the party in style. Fours and sixes flowed off their bat as they layed it thick. Zampa bowled well. But the other spinner, Short was clobbered. So too the pacers. In fact it seemed that it was easier to have a go at the pace men than spinners. The duo was a treat to watch. Superb running between the wickets and brilliant stroke making. A real feast for the capacity crowd. Their 100-run stand came in just 50 balls. Dhoni holed out after making a hectic 40 but Kohli carried on to the end. The final total of 190 has put India in the driver's seat

India vs Australia 2019, 2nd T20I Latest Match Updates: Couple of wides from Cummins to begin the final over before Dhoni holes out in the deep. Dinesh Karthik comes in and gets couple of important boundaries straightaway. Kohli fittingly has the final say and its a good one too, with a six off the final ball propels India to a formidable 190. Cummins' final over costs 20 runs, momentum with India, can their bowlers defend it?

The second India vs Australia T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between India and Australia.

Preview, 2nd T20I: The focus remains firmly on the World Cup but India would also be desperate to ensure that a home series does not slip out of their grip when they take on Australia in the second and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

India are 0-1 down after an inexplicably poor batting performance led to a three-wicket loss in the lung-opener in Visakhapatnam.

The below-par 126 with the bat on Sunday denied bowlers a decent shot at securing a win even though the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack did all it could to keep the home team in the game till the final over of the match.

India skipper Virat Kohli has already said that his squad composition for the World Cup in May-July is "more or less sorted" but has not ruled out rewarding standout performances over the course of two T20s and five ODIs.

Considering the captain's current frame of mind, both K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant are likely to feature in most of the games against Australia.

India rested opener Shikhar Dhawan to give game time to Rahul, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands by smashing 50 off 36 balls in his comeback game.

He had a disastrous Test tour of Australia before he and Hardik Pandya were provisionally suspended for their loose talk on women during a TV show.

The ban was later revoked though they still face an inquiry.

With the series on the line, it remains to be seen if Dhawan is brought back into the side to open alongside Rohit Sharma or the team retains the opening combination which featured in Vizag.

"Anything is possible now. We want to give game time to Rahul and Pant to figure out what we need to do in the World Cup," Kohli said after the first T20.

While Bumrah showed his class after coming back from a break, the other pacer in Umesh Yadav leaked runs and was not able to defend 14 in the final over.

India could replace Umesh with Siddarth Kaul or bring in all-rounder Vijay Shankar to beef-up the batting department.

The hosts played with a long tail in Vizag and that impacted their final total following an inexplicable batting collapse from 69 for one in the ninth over.

Pant, a strong contender for a World Cup berth, will be itching to perform after getting out cheaply on Sunday, and so will be Dinesh Karthik, who is left with just one game to make a compelling contribution before the World Cup.

All eyes will once again also be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni the batsman who struggled to an unbeaten 29 off 37 balls as India managed 126 for seven in Vizag.

He was able to silence his critics with a solid showing in Australia and New Zealand but his rather slow innings on Sunday has got the tongues wagging again over his waning finishing abilities.

Debutant leg-spinner Mayank Markande (0/31 in four overs) did not pick up a wicket but bowled well according to Kohli. The 21-year-old might get another game.

Australia, on the other hand, will be fancying a rare series win against India in recent times, especially after losing the Test and ODI series at home to Kohli's team.

They would be happy with their bowling on a slow surface in the first game but made a mess of the 127-run target after cruising at one stage.

Australia somehow got over the line but they know that India won't be serving the series win on a platter and will come hard at them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Captain Aaron Finch would love to be back among the runs and the team will be expecting another blinder from Glenn Maxwell, who hit 56 off 43 deliveries in Vizag.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from PTI