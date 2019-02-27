- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 28th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Feb 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Australia in India 2 T20I Series 2019 2nd T20I Match Result Australia beat India by 7 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Ball 3: SIX! Low full-toss and Maxwell hits it over the long-on boundary for a maximum. Scores tied.
HUNDRED for Maxwell
He takes a single and reached the third T20I ton. Does not celebrate. He wants to see his side through and clinch the series.
FIFTY for Maxwell. What a spectacular innings from him. Has surely booked his tickets for England for World Cup
OUT! Slower one from Shankar, a leg-spinner it seems and Short could not connect it, the ball flew up and Rahul caught it easily with two hands at cover. This is the wicket India were looking for. D Arcy Short c Rahul b Shankar 40(28)
DROPPED! Pant drops Short on 37, the batsman hit hard to the covers and Pant dived but the ball slipped out of his hand.
OUT! Shankar strikes for India and Finch is the man who has to depart. He too played the same short as Stoinis and got the leading edge off the bat. The ball went up in the air and to the cover fielder where Dhawan took the simple catch and did his typical celebration.
Finch c Dhawan b Shankar 8(7)
OUT! Terrible shot from Stoinis, that delivery from Kaul was targeted at off-stump and Stoinis tried to heave it to deep mid-wicket, misses it and the ball hits the top of off stump. India gets their first. Stoinis b S Kaul 7(11)
After 20 overs,India 190/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 72 , Dinesh Karthik 8)
Couple of wides from Cummins to begin the final over before Dhoni holes out in the deep. Dinesh Karthik comes in and gets couple of important boundaries straightaway. Kohli fittingly has the final say and its a good one too, with a six off the final ball propels India to a formidable 190. Cummins' final over costs 20 runs, momentum with India, can their bowlers defend it?
OUT! Dhoni gets the height but not the distance. Finch remains composed to claim the catch. Dhoni miscues while attempting a huge hit down the ground. Cummins with the wicket. End of a fine innings from MSD
Dhoni c Finch b Pat Cummins 40(23)
FIFTY! VK sets the Chinnaswamy ablaze with a quickfire half-century. He gets there with a single to deep mid wicket.
OUT! The dot ball pressure gets to Rishabh Pant and he pershies, but having said that, one has to applaud terrific bit of fielding from Richardson at the long off boundary. Brilliant diving catch. Pant slogs it straight down the ground, was a flat hit and Richardson hares to his left, throws his body and extends both hands to snaffle an outstanding catch
Pant c J Richardson b D Arcy Short 1(6)
OUT! One of those contentious one for the TV umpire but with the soft signal being out, the third umpire couldn't find conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. We have seen this so many times in the recent past. Dhawan had struggled his way to 14 before he slices it on the offside, where Stoinis runs in from the deep, covers good ground and grabs a low catch. Another debate in the offing that will discuss and disect the catch
Dhawan c Stoinis b Behrendorff 14(24)
OUT! KL Rahul departs just short of his half-century. Was the slower delivery from Coulter-Nile and KL Rahul was looking to play the ramp shot, but with barely any pace available, he could only guide it to the third man. Well-disguised delivery from Coulter-Nile, didn't change his grip and held the length back. Fantastic innings yet again from Rahul comes to an end.
Rahul c J Richardson b Coulter-Nile 47(26)
Toss: Australian skipper Aaron Finch calls it right and have decided to field.
Ball 3: SIX! Low full-toss and Maxwell hits it over the long-on boundary for a maximum. Scores tied.
Ball 2: Yorker length, Handscomb hits it straight to Chahal at backward point. 1 run. 7 from 4.
Kaul to bowl the last over.
Ball 1: Maxwell hits Kaul to cover where Pant stops the ball. 1 run. 8 needed from 5.
After 19 overs,Australia 182/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 102 , Peter Handscomb (W) 19)
Superb stuff from Bumrah. Just 5 from the over. Golddust in the scenario. Can India defend 9 off the last over. We will know soon.
Maxwell has been a real thorn in the flesh for India. He not only held the innings together but also scored at a hectic pace. Then there were the innovative shots mixed with the brutally hammered ones. Runs flowed off his bat at will. He was the batting star in the first T20I and now again in the 2nd match. A batsman who is at the peak of his powers. Against him this Indian attack has looked helpless. His century from just 50 balls buried Indian hopes. Eight fours and six sixes tell their tale of dominance.
Bumrah to bowl the 18th, his last.
HUNDRED for Maxwell
He takes a single and reached the third T20I ton. Does not celebrate. He wants to see his side through and clinch the series.
Most sixes against India in T20Is:
22 - Glenn Maxwell* (And counting)
21 - Evin Lewis
20 - Shane Watson
After 18 overs,Australia 177/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 99 , Peter Handscomb (W) 17)
What a knock. Running out of adjectives for this special outing by Maxwell in the middle. Just 1 away from a great T20I century. He is ready for IPL. He is ready for World Cup. Australia need 14 runs in 12 balls
SIX! This shot sums up the day Maxwell has had. This was over the waist, called no-ball but even if it was not it, Maxwell would have continues with that thnderous stroke that went to the last ties over the mid-wicket. Phew.
SIX! NO STOPPING HIM TODAY! Knucle ball from Kaul, Maxwell spots it and hits it over the long-on for a six
Kaul returns
After 17 overs,Australia 159/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 85 , Peter Handscomb (W) 14)
This was India's last chance to save this match. Bumrah came back and was smashed for 12 runs in the over, including two boundaries, which showed the kind of authority Maxwell has had in this innings. Maxwell nearing century now. Australia need 32 runs in 18 balls
Most times conceding 45-plus runs for India in T20Is:
3 - Yuzvendra Chahal*
3 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar
3 - Mohammed Siraj
FOUR! Excellent batting from Maxwell. He spots the slower one from Bumrah, waited and pulled it for a boundary to deep in the leg side.
As feared Maxwell is having a massive impact on the game. He is giving the Indian spinners a real hard time. Chahal had a tough time bowling even a dot ball to him. He pulled off a switch hit for a six as he plundered 16 runs off Chahal's final over. Odds with Australia. Maxwell the key
FOUR! Half-volley and Maxwell hits it over the covers for a lovely boundary. This was beautiful to watch.
BUMRAH back on. He has two overs left.
After 16 overs,Australia 147/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 75 , Peter Handscomb (W) 12)
16 from the over and Australia are now the favourites. Maxwell is in the beast mode and right now there is no stopping for him. Two sixes in the last over. Australia need 44 runs in 24 balls
SIX! WOW, wow, wow. Reverse-sweep from Maxwell and the ball goes flying over the long leg region for a maximum.
SIX! PRESSURE on Chahal as he drifts this on the pads and Maxwell sits and hits it over the backward square leg.
Chahal continues
After 15 overs,Australia 131/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 60 , Peter Handscomb (W) 11)
Maxwell hits the mostrous hit of the match. It went into the orbit and returned to fetch six runs for Australia. He had a a brain-fade moment, trying a reverse-sweep and almost ended up getting out. India still ahead you might say but always in danger of losing this one if Maxwell plays till the end. Australia need 60 runs in 30 balls
SIX! WHERE HAS THAT BEEN HIT? Maxwell thrusts all his power in this baseball-like hit which goes to the second-tier of the stands above the sight screens.
Krunal bowls his last over
After 14 overs,Australia 121/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 52 , Peter Handscomb (W) 10)
Handscomb comes in and starts playing his shots. Had that boundary not hit, India would have been ahead by an inch at the end of the over. 8 runs from it. Australia need 70 runs in 36 balls
This is the second time that Glenn Maxwell has scored back-to-back fifties in T20Is. The other instance came against Sri Lanka in 2016.
FOUR! Lovely use of feet from Handscomb as he steps out and hits it inside-out to the cover boundary.
Chahal back on.
After 13 overs,Australia 113/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 50 , Peter Handscomb (W) 4)
Just 5 off the over. Superb stuff from Krunal. Maxwell hits back-to-back fifty. These knocks will do a lot of good to him. Australia need 78 runs in 42 balls
FIFTY for Maxwell. What a spectacular innings from him. Has surely booked his tickets for England for World Cup
Vijay Shankar strikes again. Short who was batting so well tried to capitalize on the bowler's final over. But a slower delivery with a bit of leg spin imparted did the trick. Short skied his eager shot to be caught at short covers. The wicket aids India's cause greatly. It keeps a check on the batting and also helps Vijay Shankar complete his quota with some satisfaction. He went for 38 runs in his 4 overs. But the 2 wickets he bagged were precious under the circumstances. India have a fight on their hands
Pandya continues
After 12 overs,Australia 108/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 49 , Peter Handscomb (W) 1)
Wicket in the over and Shankar should be happy to have picked up a wicket. However, the bowler in Shankar still did not know what to do. All he was doing is bowl slower ones. One plan could be that he wants to take all the pace away from the ball. He could have ended the spell on a good note but Maxwell had different ideas.
SIX! Another slower one and Maxwell, who is middling the ball well now, rocks back, clears right leg and hits it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a big one.
Glenn Maxwell has scored 30-plus runs in each five of his last eight T20I innings for Australia.
FOUR! Another spinner from Shankar and Maxwell just tickles it past the fine leg and fetches a boundary.
OUT! Slower one from Shankar, a leg-spinner it seems and Short could not connect it, the ball flew up and Rahul caught it easily with two hands at cover. This is the wicket India were looking for. D Arcy Short c Rahul b Shankar 40(28)
Shankar back on.
After 11 overs,Australia 95/2 ( D'Arcy Short 40 , Glenn Maxwell 38)
Krunal continues. And like it has been the case, a boundary has come in this over as well. Krunal tried to bowl some faster deliveries but bowled some fullish deliveries as well and was hit hard.
FOUR! Maxwell hits it over the bowler's head now and gets a boundary. He is looking all set for a big one here.
Krunal continues.
After 10 overs,Australia 87/2 ( D'Arcy Short 38 , Glenn Maxwell 32)
Boundaries were coming easily and now a catch has been dropped. The over sums up India's stay in the field in the last five overs. Maxwell is looking set. Short has his eyes set in and has been given a life. Australia cruising.
SIX! Easy from Maxwell, he leans into the shot and clears the extra cover boundary by some distance. Effortless really from him.
DROPPED! Pant drops Short on 37, the batsman hit hard to the covers and Pant dived but the ball slipped out of his hand.
A lot of Australian hopes rest with Maxwell. Short is playing his part in keeping his end going. But it is Maxwell who can hurt India's chances. He packs a pretty punch and is innovative at the crease. Short is the ideal partner. India need to break this partnership very quickly. They have added 50 runs in just 5 overs
After 9 overs,Australia 76/2 ( D'Arcy Short 36 , Glenn Maxwell 23)
Spin from both the ends. But India are not able to stop the boundaries. Fifty-run stand has come up between Short and Maxwell. India's search for the third wicket continues.
FOUR! Half-volley given and Short stays put and shashes it past the bowler for a boundary
FOUR! Short in length, Short stands on his ground, waits and cuts it through the point for a boundary.
Krunal Pandya, left-arm orthodox, brought into the attack
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd T20I Latest Match Updates: Superb stuff from Bumrah. Just 5 from the over. Golddust in the scenario. Can India defend 9 off the last over. We will know soon.
The second India vs Australia T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between India and Australia.
Preview, 2nd T20I: The focus remains firmly on the World Cup but India would also be desperate to ensure that a home series does not slip out of their grip when they take on Australia in the second and final T20 International here on Wednesday.
India are 0-1 down after an inexplicably poor batting performance led to a three-wicket loss in the lung-opener in Visakhapatnam.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP
The below-par 126 with the bat on Sunday denied bowlers a decent shot at securing a win even though the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack did all it could to keep the home team in the game till the final over of the match.
India skipper Virat Kohli has already said that his squad composition for the World Cup in May-July is "more or less sorted" but has not ruled out rewarding standout performances over the course of two T20s and five ODIs.
Considering the captain's current frame of mind, both K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant are likely to feature in most of the games against Australia.
India rested opener Shikhar Dhawan to give game time to Rahul, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands by smashing 50 off 36 balls in his comeback game.
He had a disastrous Test tour of Australia before he and Hardik Pandya were provisionally suspended for their loose talk on women during a TV show.
The ban was later revoked though they still face an inquiry.
With the series on the line, it remains to be seen if Dhawan is brought back into the side to open alongside Rohit Sharma or the team retains the opening combination which featured in Vizag.
"Anything is possible now. We want to give game time to Rahul and Pant to figure out what we need to do in the World Cup," Kohli said after the first T20.
While Bumrah showed his class after coming back from a break, the other pacer in Umesh Yadav leaked runs and was not able to defend 14 in the final over.
India could replace Umesh with Siddarth Kaul or bring in all-rounder Vijay Shankar to beef-up the batting department.
The hosts played with a long tail in Vizag and that impacted their final total following an inexplicable batting collapse from 69 for one in the ninth over.
Pant, a strong contender for a World Cup berth, will be itching to perform after getting out cheaply on Sunday, and so will be Dinesh Karthik, who is left with just one game to make a compelling contribution before the World Cup.
All eyes will once again also be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni the batsman who struggled to an unbeaten 29 off 37 balls as India managed 126 for seven in Vizag.
He was able to silence his critics with a solid showing in Australia and New Zealand but his rather slow innings on Sunday has got the tongues wagging again over his waning finishing abilities.
Debutant leg-spinner Mayank Markande (0/31 in four overs) did not pick up a wicket but bowled well according to Kohli. The 21-year-old might get another game.
Australia, on the other hand, will be fancying a rare series win against India in recent times, especially after losing the Test and ODI series at home to Kohli's team.
They would be happy with their bowling on a slow surface in the first game but made a mess of the 127-run target after cruising at one stage.
Australia somehow got over the line but they know that India won't be serving the series win on a platter and will come hard at them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Captain Aaron Finch would love to be back among the runs and the team will be expecting another blinder from Glenn Maxwell, who hit 56 off 43 deliveries in Vizag.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2019