FOUR! Short in length, Short stands on his ground, waits and cuts it through the point for a boundary.

FOUR! Half-volley given and Short stays put and shashes it past the bowler for a boundary

Spin from both the ends. But India are not able to stop the boundaries. Fifty-run stand has come up between Short and Maxwell. India's search for the third wicket continues.

A lot of Australian hopes rest with Maxwell. Short is playing his part in keeping his end going. But it is Maxwell who can hurt India's chances. He packs a pretty punch and is innovative at the crease. Short is the ideal partner. India need to break this partnership very quickly. They have added 50 runs in just 5 overs

DROPPED! Pant drops Short on 37, the batsman hit hard to the covers and Pant dived but the ball slipped out of his hand.

SIX! Easy from Maxwell, he leans into the shot and clears the extra cover boundary by some distance. Effortless really from him.

Boundaries were coming easily and now a catch has been dropped. The over sums up India's stay in the field in the last five overs. Maxwell is looking set. Short has his eyes set in and has been given a life. Australia cruising.

FOUR! Maxwell hits it over the bowler's head now and gets a boundary. He is looking all set for a big one here.

Krunal continues. And like it has been the case, a boundary has come in this over as well. Krunal tried to bowl some faster deliveries but bowled some fullish deliveries as well and was hit hard.

OUT! Slower one from Shankar, a leg-spinner it seems and Short could not connect it, the ball flew up and Rahul caught it easily with two hands at cover. This is the wicket India were looking for. D Arcy Short c Rahul b Shankar 40(28)

FOUR! Another spinner from Shankar and Maxwell just tickles it past the fine leg and fetches a boundary.

Glenn Maxwell has scored 30-plus runs in each five of his last eight T20I innings for Australia.

SIX! Another slower one and Maxwell, who is middling the ball well now, rocks back, clears right leg and hits it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a big one.

Wicket in the over and Shankar should be happy to have picked up a wicket. However, the bowler in Shankar still did not know what to do. All he was doing is bowl slower ones. One plan could be that he wants to take all the pace away from the ball. He could have ended the spell on a good note but Maxwell had different ideas.

Vijay Shankar strikes again. Short who was batting so well tried to capitalize on the bowler's final over. But a slower delivery with a bit of leg spin imparted did the trick. Short skied his eager shot to be caught at short covers. The wicket aids India's cause greatly. It keeps a check on the batting and also helps Vijay Shankar complete his quota with some satisfaction. He went for 38 runs in his 4 overs. But the 2 wickets he bagged were precious under the circumstances. India have a fight on their hands

FIFTY for Maxwell. What a spectacular innings from him. Has surely booked his tickets for England for World Cup

Just 5 off the over. Superb stuff from Krunal. Maxwell hits back-to-back fifty. These knocks will do a lot of good to him. Australia need 78 runs in 42 balls

FOUR! Lovely use of feet from Handscomb as he steps out and hits it inside-out to the cover boundary.

This is the second time that Glenn Maxwell has scored back-to-back fifties in T20Is. The other instance came against Sri Lanka in 2016.

Handscomb comes in and starts playing his shots. Had that boundary not hit, India would have been ahead by an inch at the end of the over. 8 runs from it. Australia need 70 runs in 36 balls

SIX! WHERE HAS THAT BEEN HIT? Maxwell thrusts all his power in this baseball-like hit which goes to the second-tier of the stands above the sight screens.

Maxwell hits the mostrous hit of the match. It went into the orbit and returned to fetch six runs for Australia. He had a a brain-fade moment, trying a reverse-sweep and almost ended up getting out. India still ahead you might say but always in danger of losing this one if Maxwell plays till the end. Australia need 60 runs in 30 balls

SIX! PRESSURE on Chahal as he drifts this on the pads and Maxwell sits and hits it over the backward square leg.

SIX! WOW, wow, wow. Reverse-sweep from Maxwell and the ball goes flying over the long leg region for a maximum.

16 from the over and Australia are now the favourites. Maxwell is in the beast mode and right now there is no stopping for him. Two sixes in the last over. Australia need 44 runs in 24 balls

FOUR! Half-volley and Maxwell hits it over the covers for a lovely boundary. This was beautiful to watch.

As feared Maxwell is having a massive impact on the game. He is giving the Indian spinners a real hard time. Chahal had a tough time bowling even a dot ball to him. He pulled off a switch hit for a six as he plundered 16 runs off Chahal's final over. Odds with Australia. Maxwell the key

FOUR! Excellent batting from Maxwell. He spots the slower one from Bumrah, waited and pulled it for a boundary to deep in the leg side.

This was India's last chance to save this match. Bumrah came back and was smashed for 12 runs in the over, including two boundaries, which showed the kind of authority Maxwell has had in this innings. Maxwell nearing century now. Australia need 32 runs in 18 balls

SIX! NO STOPPING HIM TODAY! Knucle ball from Kaul, Maxwell spots it and hits it over the long-on for a six

SIX! This shot sums up the day Maxwell has had. This was over the waist, called no-ball but even if it was not it, Maxwell would have continues with that thnderous stroke that went to the last ties over the mid-wicket. Phew.

What a knock. Running out of adjectives for this special outing by Maxwell in the middle. Just 1 away from a great T20I century. He is ready for IPL. He is ready for World Cup. Australia need 14 runs in 12 balls

He takes a single and reached the third T20I ton. Does not celebrate. He wants to see his side through and clinch the series.

Maxwell has been a real thorn in the flesh for India. He not only held the innings together but also scored at a hectic pace. Then there were the innovative shots mixed with the brutally hammered ones. Runs flowed off his bat at will. He was the batting star in the first T20I and now again in the 2nd match. A batsman who is at the peak of his powers. Against him this Indian attack has looked helpless. His century from just 50 balls buried Indian hopes. Eight fours and six sixes tell their tale of dominance.

Superb stuff from Bumrah. Just 5 from the over. Golddust in the scenario. Can India defend 9 off the last over. We will know soon.

Ball 3: SIX! Low full-toss and Maxwell hits it over the long-on boundary for a maximum. Scores tied.

Toss : Australian skipper Aaron Finch calls it right and have decided to field.

OUT! KL Rahul departs just short of his half-century. Was the slower delivery from Coulter-Nile and KL Rahul was looking to play the ramp shot, but with barely any pace available, he could only guide it to the third man. Well-disguised delivery from Coulter-Nile, didn't change his grip and held the length back. Fantastic innings yet again from Rahul comes to an end. Rahul c J Richardson b Coulter-Nile 47(26)

OUT! One of those contentious one for the TV umpire but with the soft signal being out, the third umpire couldn't find conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. We have seen this so many times in the recent past. Dhawan had struggled his way to 14 before he slices it on the offside, where Stoinis runs in from the deep, covers good ground and grabs a low catch. Another debate in the offing that will discuss and disect the catch Dhawan c Stoinis b Behrendorff 14(24)

OUT! The dot ball pressure gets to Rishabh Pant and he pershies, but having said that, one has to applaud terrific bit of fielding from Richardson at the long off boundary. Brilliant diving catch. Pant slogs it straight down the ground, was a flat hit and Richardson hares to his left, throws his body and extends both hands to snaffle an outstanding catch Pant c J Richardson b D Arcy Short 1(6)

FIFTY! VK sets the Chinnaswamy ablaze with a quickfire half-century. He gets there with a single to deep mid wicket.

OUT! Dhoni gets the height but not the distance. Finch remains composed to claim the catch. Dhoni miscues while attempting a huge hit down the ground. Cummins with the wicket. End of a fine innings from MSD Dhoni c Finch b Pat Cummins 40(23)

After 20 overs,India 190/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 72 , Dinesh Karthik 8) Couple of wides from Cummins to begin the final over before Dhoni holes out in the deep. Dinesh Karthik comes in and gets couple of important boundaries straightaway. Kohli fittingly has the final say and its a good one too, with a six off the final ball propels India to a formidable 190. Cummins' final over costs 20 runs, momentum with India, can their bowlers defend it?

OUT! Terrible shot from Stoinis, that delivery from Kaul was targeted at off-stump and Stoinis tried to heave it to deep mid-wicket, misses it and the ball hits the top of off stump. India gets their first. Stoinis b S Kaul 7(11)

OUT! Shankar strikes for India and Finch is the man who has to depart. He too played the same short as Stoinis and got the leading edge off the bat. The ball went up in the air and to the cover fielder where Dhawan took the simple catch and did his typical celebration. Finch c Dhawan b Shankar 8(7)

India vs Australia 2019, 2nd T20I Latest Match Updates: Superb stuff from Bumrah. Just 5 from the over. Golddust in the scenario. Can India defend 9 off the last over. We will know soon.

The second India vs Australia T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I between India and Australia.

Preview, 2nd T20I: The focus remains firmly on the World Cup but India would also be desperate to ensure that a home series does not slip out of their grip when they take on Australia in the second and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

India are 0-1 down after an inexplicably poor batting performance led to a three-wicket loss in the lung-opener in Visakhapatnam.

The below-par 126 with the bat on Sunday denied bowlers a decent shot at securing a win even though the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack did all it could to keep the home team in the game till the final over of the match.

India skipper Virat Kohli has already said that his squad composition for the World Cup in May-July is "more or less sorted" but has not ruled out rewarding standout performances over the course of two T20s and five ODIs.

Considering the captain's current frame of mind, both K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant are likely to feature in most of the games against Australia.

India rested opener Shikhar Dhawan to give game time to Rahul, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands by smashing 50 off 36 balls in his comeback game.

He had a disastrous Test tour of Australia before he and Hardik Pandya were provisionally suspended for their loose talk on women during a TV show.

The ban was later revoked though they still face an inquiry.

With the series on the line, it remains to be seen if Dhawan is brought back into the side to open alongside Rohit Sharma or the team retains the opening combination which featured in Vizag.

"Anything is possible now. We want to give game time to Rahul and Pant to figure out what we need to do in the World Cup," Kohli said after the first T20.

While Bumrah showed his class after coming back from a break, the other pacer in Umesh Yadav leaked runs and was not able to defend 14 in the final over.

India could replace Umesh with Siddarth Kaul or bring in all-rounder Vijay Shankar to beef-up the batting department.

The hosts played with a long tail in Vizag and that impacted their final total following an inexplicable batting collapse from 69 for one in the ninth over.

Pant, a strong contender for a World Cup berth, will be itching to perform after getting out cheaply on Sunday, and so will be Dinesh Karthik, who is left with just one game to make a compelling contribution before the World Cup.

All eyes will once again also be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni the batsman who struggled to an unbeaten 29 off 37 balls as India managed 126 for seven in Vizag.

He was able to silence his critics with a solid showing in Australia and New Zealand but his rather slow innings on Sunday has got the tongues wagging again over his waning finishing abilities.

Debutant leg-spinner Mayank Markande (0/31 in four overs) did not pick up a wicket but bowled well according to Kohli. The 21-year-old might get another game.

Australia, on the other hand, will be fancying a rare series win against India in recent times, especially after losing the Test and ODI series at home to Kohli's team.

They would be happy with their bowling on a slow surface in the first game but made a mess of the 127-run target after cruising at one stage.

Australia somehow got over the line but they know that India won't be serving the series win on a platter and will come hard at them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Captain Aaron Finch would love to be back among the runs and the team will be expecting another blinder from Glenn Maxwell, who hit 56 off 43 deliveries in Vizag.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from PTI