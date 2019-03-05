FOUR! Flighted ball on leg is swept by Jadhav as the under-edge runs past the keeper for a boundary

OUT! Jadhav gone. Lofted drive goes wrong. Zampa tempts Jahdav with a flight delivery as he throws his bat on to it only to find the cover-point fielder.

OUT! First-ball duck for MSD! Dead silence in Nagpur. Back of the length delivery and Dhoni went for a back foot drive but the ball turned a bit more than expected finding the outside dge to first slip.

Big over for Australia. Double blow for India as both the heroes of 1st ODI, Jadhav and Dhoni depart. Jadhav starts the over with a four off a sweep behind the wicket but falls immediately trying to drive the full delivery through covers. His uppish drive finds the fielder perfectly. Dhoni falls the first ball as he edges the ball to slip trying to punch it off back-foot. Thankfully no hat-trick for Zampa.

Two wickets in 2 balls had set back India hugely. Ironically both Keday Jadav and Dhoni were the heroes of the 1st ODI win. Their end in the 2nd ODI came swiftly and unexpectedly to show that the game is a great leveller and just as capable of slipping in a shock or two of its own. Jadav made 11 while Dhoni was dismissed first ball, both to Zampa. At 171 for 6 in 32.3 overs it would be interesting to see if India's innings lasts 50 overs. Zampa, Lyon and Maxwell between them have 9 overs. Fortunes have changed swiftly in this ODI. Anything can still happen.

Adam Zampa's ODI strike rate is a wicket every 39 balls. Shane Warne took an ODI wicket every 36.5 balls, albeit at a better economy. Zampa's attacking threat shouldn't be underestimated. #INDvAUS

Stumping appeal against Jadeja after he is beaten all ends up by a Lyon delivery. Thankfully gets a small part of his shoe behind the line to be safe. Five off the over.

An excellent inside-out shot by Kohli is deflected by Finch at covers to restrict it to just a double. Three more singles added as five come off it. Maxwell into attack. Finch looking to stick to spinners.

Kohli drives the second delivery short ball to covers for a single. Jadeja takes a double on last ball as the pair steal two where only a single was possible as Jadeja challenges the long-on fielder after the dropping the ball straight down the ground.

Maxwell starts off with a wide down the leg as he bowls from around the wicket. Gives away two singles before adding one more wide and then Kohli tucks the last ball to mid-wicket for a double. Six off the over.

FOUR! Short outside off and Kohli throws his bat at it as he slams it over backward point to beat the third man fielder

Jadeja's inside-edge, after he his cramped for space, runs down to square leg as he takes a single. Kohli follows it up with a wild slash off a shot and wide ball to get a boundary. Guides the next ball to third man for a single. Six off the over.

Five singles in the over and 200 comes up for India. 11 overs left on the board. India will look for some late flourish.

Run out chance but Kohli survives. Came halfway down but Jadeja sent him back. There was a lot of distance to cover but Maxwell failed to hit the stumps. Single taken on overthrow. Two more singles added. Three off the over.

India are going at 5 runs an over despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Kohli, of course is the glue that is holding the innings together. He has hardly looked aggressive. But still powering his innings along at nearly a run and over. The Aussies have barely been able to keep his scoring in check. He's picking runs at will without really going for the big shots. As long as the batsman at the other end can keep his wicket intact and get the singles and twos together India will be well served. The innings is down to the last 10 overs. India at 204 for 6 are going well. The last 10 overs will be productive as long as Kohli is at the crease. He is the difference between a total of say 270 and 230. He is inching towards his 100 and should be able to accelerate after he gets the remaining 12 runs

Kohli tucks the first ball to mid-wicket for a single. Jadeja takes one next ball to complete 2000 ODI runs. Kohli comes down the pitch to push it to mid-wicket for a single. Two more singles added. Five runs off the over.

Finch has gone back to NCN. Seven added off the over. Four singles and a treble for Kohli on last ball as he plays a shot through covers. He's on 96.

Four singles from the over. Kohli is on 99! Also end of Maxwell's quota. He has done well today and finishes his 10 overs with figures of 45/1.

HUNDRED! ODI century number 40 for Kohli. Cuts NCN through backward point for a four and brings up his ton.

Kohli slams the short ball over backward point to find the fence and bring up his 40th ODI ton. Celebrates by raising his bat in the air. Three more singles added. Seven off the over.

DROPPED! Poor fielding effort by Stoinis at mid-wicket. Toe-end pull shot by Jadeja was there to be taken but Stoinis went down much earlier and dropped the catch due to the position of his body

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score seven or more centuries against three different teams in ODIs.

Jadeja survives as Stoinis drops him at mid-wicket boundary. Jadeja doesn't get the timing on his pull shot and Stoinis who was running across went down too soon to take the catch and squandered it. Five runs added in the over.

You can't keep Kohli down for long. Not on any pitch in the world. He might not have got big runs the past couple of matches by his own lofty standards. But in challenging conditions, under pressure he has batted like a champion. He hardly went after the bowling in these hot conditions. Just squeezed the ball around to make his runs at near a run a ball. His 40th ODI century has been an absolute gem and showed the difference between him and the rest of the batsmen in the team. Kohli's innings on a pitch of doubtful quality has kept India seriously in the business. The Aussies bowled their spinners for 30 overs on this low and slow pitch. But Kohli was equal to the task. What an innings and what a great ability to read the situation and bat accordingly.

OUT! Jadeja's resistance is over. Smart bowling from Cummins. Slower and full as Jadeja tried to clear the boundary straight down the ground but couldn't clear the mid-off fielder.

Six runs from the over and a wicket as Jadeja perishes. Cummins bowls full and Jadeja tries to go for an uppish straight drive but there was no pace on the ball and the shot goes up in the air for mid-off to take the catch.

FOUR! Full and slow from Zampa as Kohli moves back and whips it through mid-wicket

Zampa goes full and slow against Kohli and he fires a flick through mid-wicket for a four. Nine off the over. Zampa finishes his quota with figures of 62/2.

OUT! Cummins gets the wicket of Kohli. The skipper is devastated. He was looking to up the ante in the last few overs. Bowled into his ribs, Kohli went for a pull shot but found the square leg fielder.

OUT! India lose the ninth wicket. Cummins cleans up Kuldeep. Cummins gets a wicket with a slow cutter. Kuldeep moved across to make room but exposed his leg-stump which is cleaned up by Cummins.

Australia get the big wicket of Kohli, even if it has come after his ton they have avoided the big shots in final overs. Cummins bowls a rib-tickler as Kohli played a pull shot, a bit softly for his liking as he found the square leg fielder. He was devastated, didn't;t want to leave the pitch. Cummins follows it up with wicket of Kuldeep as he cleans him up. Just one off the over.

Coulter-Nile dismisses Bumrah to bring an end to India's innings. Australia need 251 to win the second ODI.

Kohli's superb innings comes to an end. His 116 in 120 balls has given India the edge in the encounter. The manner of his dismissal reveals the lack of pace and bounce in the pitch. The short-pitched delivery from Cummins was dying on him when he went for a pull and ended up hitting under the ball to be caught in the deep. Had the ball bounced higher or come on faster he would have smacked it out of the park. The ball stopping and squatting defeated him. Australia would have to bat out of their skin to get past India's total of 250. India's three spinners, Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadav will be tough to put away.

Pat Cummins: It was hot today with a dry wind blowing. May cool down later on. Scoring at the back end will be the toughest. Facing spinners will be a real challenge on this track. India batted well but the bowlers pulled away. Kohli is an excellent batsman and one of our guys need to replicate it. I think the score is slightly above par, if we can start well, we can certainly cash in. That part against the new ball, that will be the easiest time to score on this track.

Toss: Aaron Finch makes the right call and Australia have opted to bowl first at Nagpur in 2nd ODI

OUT! A wicket in first over for Australia. Rohit departs for 0. Banged in short by Cummins as Rohit plays an upper cut but fails to clear the third man fielder.

REVIEW AND OUT! Excellent DRS call gets Australia the second wicket. Dhawan out! Dhawan pays the price for being lazy. Goes for a half-pull against a slow delivery, misses it as it crashes into his pads. Looked missing leg in live action but replays showed it would have hit the leg stump.

REVIEW AND OUT! Poor DRS call by Rayudu. Lyon goes around the wicket, bangs in a half-tracker as Rayudu misses it trying to guide the ball through third man. Huge appeal and umpire raises his finger. Rayudu goes for an appeal but there was no edge and the ball had pitched in the line. He has to leave.

RUN OUT! Shankar gone! What an unlucky way to get out. Straight drive from Kohli is deflected onto the stumps by bowler Zampa before non-striker Shankar could get into the crease.

HUNDRED! ODI century number 40 for Kohli. Cuts NCN through backward point for a four and brings up his ton.

India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI Latest Match Updates

India and Australia lock horns in the second ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. To follow the full scorecard of the 2nd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Preview: India won the first ODI by six wickets and would be aiming to continue the good run in the second ODI at Nagpur. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting form.

His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.

Dhoni has been in prime of late form and every good outing will only boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday.

India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs. But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series.

For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.

Finch, who had scores of 0 and 8 in the preceding T20 series, continued his bad run in the first ODI. The 32-year old would hope for change of fortunes and get some runs under his belt on Tuesday.

Other batsmen like opener Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stonis, threw their wickets away after getting their eye in and would be aiming for bigger scores.

The likes of young Peter Handscomb and wicket-keeper Alex Carey too would be keen to play their part.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Adam Zampa troubled the Indian batsmen and will be key for the visitors. But he needs adequate support upfront from pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter-Nile.

Australia could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon. Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

Match starts 1.30.