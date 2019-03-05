FOUR ! Handscomb guides this towards the midwicket region off Shami. Moves to 48 with the shot. AUS 171/5

OUT ! Brilliant direct hit by Jadeja results in Handscomb getting dismissed two short of what would have been a fine half-century. Handscomb taps the ball towards point, and decides to take the risk against Jadeja, one of the better fielders in the Indian XI. AUS 171/5

Handscomb collects a boundary to move to 48, before falling short of the non-striker's end while going for a risky single, thanks to an accurate throw from Jadeja at point. Carey walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a double off the final delivery. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! Stoinis slashes the ball through the cover region to collect his second boundary! AUS 179/5

Stoinis collects a boundary at the start of Jadhav's eighth over, slashing the ball through the cover region. The balls are staying lower than usual in the over, making life tougher for the batsmen. Eight off the over.

Superb throw by Jadeja. Handscomb was really batting superbly and on 48 from 59 balls when he took on Jadeja's arm and accuracy. It probably was the most ill-advised move made by the Australian batsman this evening. He was on top of the bowling and rotating strike at will. Although the Indians were doing well, Handscomb was like a thorn in the side. He was unhurried and playing the ball late. The spinners hardly beat his bat. But that attempted single to short point was a disaster. Jadeja swooped on the ball and threw down the non-striker's stumps with the batsman at least a yard short of the crease. What a blow that was for Australian hopes. The Aussies need to score at a run a ball with just 5 wickets in hand. But they also bat deep. It would be interesting to see how the lower order batsmen handle pressure. There is still plenty of bowling to come from the spinners and the Aussie batsmen will be challenged

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the last over of the second powerplay.

Fine stop by Jadeja at backward point restricts Carey to a single in the second delivery. Three singles collected off the over. Another 10 overs left in the innings, with Australia needing 65 to win with five wickets in hand.

Down to the last 10 overs. Bumrah, Kuldeep and Shami have three overs each. The other over would probably be bowled by Jadav who has two overs in hand . The Aussies still need 65 runs with 5 wickets in hand. This match will go to the wire. Aussies have depth in batting while India have the bowling to keep them in check. Depends who holds their nerve

Strong appeal for lbw by Kuldeep and Dhoni against Carey in the second delivery, which is turned down by umpire Dharmasena. Replays show the ball to be missing off. Three off the over.

Quiet over from Bumrah, with three coming off it. Aussie hopes will be pinned on this pair, given that the Australian batting goes into the tail after this. Australia need 59 off 48.

FOUR ! Slashed hard by Carey towards deep cover. Shankar puts in the dive near the boundary, but his effort goes in vain. AUS 196/5

FOUR! Carey gets down on one knee, and slog-sweeps towards the cow-corner fence with ease! AUS 200/5

SIX ! Stoinis shuffles down the crease, and lofts the ball down the ground for a maximum! Advantage Australia now! AUS 207/6

Carey puts Kuldeep under pressure with a two boundaries off the first three balls of the over, hitting the ball towards opposite sides of the wicket. Brings Stoinis back on strike with a single off the fourth delivery. Stoinis smokes the ball down the ground for a maximum off the penultimate ball. Huge over for the Aussies, with 15 coming off it. Australia need 44 off 42 balls.

Mohammed Shami returns to the attack in the 44th over.

The Aussies identified Kuldeep Yadav's 9th over for the assault. Two fours and a six off it have brought them roaring back into contention. The 15 runs from the over has brought the target to manageable proportions. Carey and Stoinis played it smartly to milk him at an opportune time. In terms of the way the match is poised that over could be a game changer. But there is still some way to go in this game.One mistake by the Aussies at this stage will bring India back into the match. Carey and Stoinis though are batting in a very matured fashion.

Shami returns to the attack, appealing for lbw against Stoinis off the second ball, which looked a little high and is turned down by the umpire. Single collected off each delivery of the over. Australia need 38 off 36 now.

FOUR ! Nothing's working for Kuldeep right now. Bowls a flatter one to Stoinis, who cuts this towards the backward point fence! AUS 217/5

OUT ! Kuldeep gets something to smile about after getting hammered for runs in the last few deliveries. Carey drags the ball onto the stumps while looking for a sweep. AUS 218/6

Kuldeep concedes a boundary at the start of the over, with Stoinis cutting a flatter delivery from the bowler behind square. The chinaman spinner, though, breaks the partnership by dismissing Carey two balls later, bringing Coulter-Nile to the crease. Kuldeep changes angle to around the wicket after the fourth delivery. Coulter-Nile collects a double of each of the last two balls to get going. Australia need 29 off 30 balls.

Good wicket for Kuldeep there. It was a poor shot from Carey, trying to drag it from way outside off stump. Aussies had already taken 5 runs off the first two balls and did not need Carey to take that kind of risk. He just needed to give strike back to Stoinis but he goofed up big time by going for the big shot. However their 47-run partnership has put the Aussies in a very good position. India though are still in with a chance. Kuldeep's 3 for 54 in his 10 overs became expensive in his last 2 overs where he conceded 24 runs.

BOWLED EM ! Bumrah dismantles the furniture! Coulter-Nile misses while trying to play the cut shot, and departs for just 4. Pressure back on Australia. AUS 223/7

OUT! That's two wickets in three balls for Bumrah, with Cummins caught behind this time. Umpire's not confident initially, but he goes upstairs with the soft signal out. Audible nick in the replay, and Dhoni collects the ball cleanly as well. AUS 223/8

The excitement is sky-high with Bumrah striking with his magic deliveries. The first was a ball that came into the bat and smashed into all rounder Nathan Coulter Nile's stumps. It was all about pressure and how the rival players handled it. Stoinis has been brilliant in his approach. But the others seem to have fallen short. India though still are not out of the woods. They have an over to handle. Would it be Vijayshankar or Jadav to send that down. But for now Bumrah is on a song. That second wicket in the over was invaluable as Pat Cummins is a very capable batsman. What a finish this match is heading to. 223 for 8 with 4 overs to go. Lyon and Zampa are not the best of batsmen But Stoinis is still there. Aussies still need 28 runs from 24 balls.

Bumrah returns for a final burst, and gets rid of Coulter-Nile off the second ball of the over. Cummins walks out to the crease and lasts just two balls, getting caught-behind for a duck. Just one run and two wickets. Bumrah suddenly changes the complexion of the game in a space of six deliveries. Australia need 28 off 24 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav has played eight ODIs against Australia and in six of them, he has picked up two or more wickets.

FOUR ! Welcome runs for Australia, with Stoinis cutting this past backward point for a boundary! AUS 229/8

Singles collected off the first two deliveries, the second one the result of a fumble. Stoinis collects a boundary off the fourth ball to put the visitors ahead, before collecting a quick single. Lyon denied a single off the last ball. Australia need 21 off 18 balls.

Bumrah to bowl out his final over in the 48th.

Kohli opts to give Bumrah his final over in the 48th over, taking a big gamble. Stoinis sees the Bumrah threat off by blocking out the first five balls, before collecting a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. Australia need 20 off 12 balls.

Shami to bowl the penultimate over. 20 needed off two overs. Stoinis on strike.

FIFTY for Marcus Stoinis ! He gets to the milestone with a brace in the penultimate over, and is currently the key hope for an Australian victory! AUS 233/8

FOUR ! Shami concedes a full toss, with Lyon guiding it towards fine-leg for a boundary! The boundary couldn't have come at a more crucial stage for the visitors! AUS 240/8

Stoinis collects a double and a single in the second and third delivery, bringing up his half-century in the process. Lyon slashes hard towards deep cover for a single off the fourth ball. Stoinis pulls the ball down the ground for a single off the fifth delivery. Lyon ends the over with a boundary. Australia need 11 off 6 balls.

We now bring to you the final over of the Australia innings, one ball at a time! Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar has been entrusted with the ball. Jadeja and Kohli stationed at the boundary down the ground.

Marcus Stoinis has scored 25-plus runs in five of his last six ODI innings now.

Ball 1: OUT! Shankar successfully appeals for lbw against Stoinis, who tries reviewing, but to no avail! He departs for 52! AUS 240/9; need 11 off 5.

Zampa walks out to the centre. Suddenly, advantage India with Stoinis back in the dressing room.

Ball 2: Two runs! Zampa cuts the ball towards point, coming back for a second. AUS 242/9; need 9 off 4.

Stoinis tried to go for a big hit to put the pressure back on the bowler. He tried the same strategy in the last over too, against Shami. He probably chose the wrong delivery on both occasions. He got away with that shot against Shami as it became a dot ball. But there was no escape against Vijayshankar. He missed and was given out. Australia need 11 runs from 5 balls with 1 wicket in hand. A game of pressure and temperament alright

India win by 8 runs, and lead the ODI series 2-0! This is also India's 500th victory in ODIs!

Ball 3: BOWLED EM! Memorable final over from Vijay Shankar, and a memorable victory for the Indians! Fires a yorker at an advancing Zampa, and uproots the middle stump! AUS 242

Outstanding stuff from Vijay Shankar in the final over of the innings. Traps Stoinis lbw off the very first ball to weed out the key threat, before uprooting Zampa's middle stump with a yorker two balls later, as India pull off a nail-biting eight-run win to maintain their winning streak at Nagpur, and grab the 2-0 lead in the ODI series!

This is only the second time that India successfully defended a total of 250 runs or less against Australia at home. The other instance came at Ahmedabad in 1986 when they successfully defended a total of 193 runs.

India become the second team to win 500 ODIs after Australia.

Vijay Shankar : (Are you breathing?) Yeah definitely. I was literally waiting for this opportunity. Wanted to bowl under pressure. Only when I do it will they start believing me. I was up for the challenge. I was telling myself,"Ill bowl the last over." It was just about mentally clear. Just wanted to execute the right ball. Whatever I should do, I should try and hit the stumps. When you play for the country, you should be ready to do whatever the team needs. I was just ready for it. (On his batting performance). I thought I was timing the ball well and rotating the strike in the middle overs. We built a good partnership.

Toss: Aaron Finch makes the right call and Australia have opted to bowl first at Nagpur in 2nd ODI

OUT! A wicket in first over for Australia. Rohit departs for 0. Banged in short by Cummins as Rohit plays an upper cut but fails to clear the third man fielder.

REVIEW AND OUT! Excellent DRS call gets Australia the second wicket. Dhawan out! Dhawan pays the price for being lazy. Goes for a half-pull against a slow delivery, misses it as it crashes into his pads. Looked missing leg in live action but replays showed it would have hit the leg stump.

REVIEW AND OUT! Poor DRS call by Rayudu. Lyon goes around the wicket, bangs in a half-tracker as Rayudu misses it trying to guide the ball through third man. Huge appeal and umpire raises his finger. Rayudu goes for an appeal but there was no edge and the ball had pitched in the line. He has to leave.

RUN OUT! Shankar gone! What an unlucky way to get out. Straight drive from Kohli is deflected onto the stumps by bowler Zampa before non-striker Shankar could get into the crease.

OUT! Jadhav gone. Lofted drive goes wrong. Zampa tempts Jahdav with a flight delivery as he throws his bat on to it only to find the cover-point fielder.

OUT! First-ball duck for MSD! Dead silence in Nagpur. Back of the length delivery and Dhoni went for a back foot drive but the ball turned a bit more than expected finding the outside dge to first slip.

HUNDRED! ODI century number 40 for Kohli. Cuts NCN through backward point for a four and brings up his ton.

OUT! Jadeja's resistance is over. Smart bowling from Cummins. Slower and full as Jadeja tried to clear the boundary straight down the ground but couldn't clear the mid-off fielder.

OUT! Cummins gets the wicket of Kohli. The skipper is devastated. He was looking to up the ante in the last few overs. Bowled into his ribs, Kohli went for a pull shot but found the square leg fielder.

OUT! India lose the ninth wicket. Cummins cleans up Kuldeep. Cummins gets a wicket with a slow cutter. Kuldeep moved across to make room but exposed his leg-stump which is cleaned up by Cummins.

Coulter-Nile dismisses Bumrah to bring an end to India's innings. Australia need 251 to win the second ODI.

OUT! Kuldeep finally gets the breakthrough! Finch has to depart, getting trapped leg-before by the chinaman bowler! The batsman tried going for the sweep, but missed the ball completely. Looked plumb in the end. AUS 83/1

OUT ! One wicket leads to another, as Australia lose both their openers to spin! Khawaja chips this towards mid off, where Kohli takes a simple catch! India back in the game now! AUS 83/2

OUT! Marsh nicks one behind while looking to glance a flatter delivery from Jadeja bowled down the leg side. Umpire raised his finger instantly, and Marsh has to walk back for 16. AUS 122/3

BOWLED EM ! Kuldeep gets rid of the dangerous Maxwell! The 'Big Show' goes for the big heave towards the leg side, but misses, with the ball staying lower than usual. Variable bounce doing its trick at this stage of the innings. AUS 132/4

India and Australia lock horns in the second ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. To follow the full scorecard of the 2nd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Preview: India won the first ODI by six wickets and would be aiming to continue the good run in the second ODI at Nagpur. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting form.

His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.

Dhoni has been in prime of late form and every good outing will only boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday.

India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs. But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series.

For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.

Finch, who had scores of 0 and 8 in the preceding T20 series, continued his bad run in the first ODI. The 32-year old would hope for change of fortunes and get some runs under his belt on Tuesday.

Other batsmen like opener Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stonis, threw their wickets away after getting their eye in and would be aiming for bigger scores.

The likes of young Peter Handscomb and wicket-keeper Alex Carey too would be keen to play their part.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Adam Zampa troubled the Indian batsmen and will be key for the visitors. But he needs adequate support upfront from pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter-Nile.

Australia could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon. Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

Match starts 1.30.