Jadhav replaces Jadeja from the other end and is off to a tidy start, conceding just one off his first over.

Quick over from Jadeja, with a single collected off each delivery barring the last two. Both batsmen on 37 at the moment.

OUT! Kuldeep finally gets the breakthrough! Finch has to depart, getting trapped leg-before by the chinaman bowler! The batsman tried going for the sweep, but missed the ball completely. Looked plumb in the end. AUS 83/1

Fantastic over from Kuldeep, in which he gets rid of Finch to break the opening partnership. Out walks Shaun Marsh for the first time this tour. The Nagpur crowd, in the meantime, rediscover their voices. Just one run and a wicket off the over.

OUT ! One wicket leads to another, as Australia lose both their openers to spin! Khawaja chips this towards mid off, where Kohli takes a simple catch! India back in the game now! AUS 83/2

The breakthrough has come at last. In the 15th over after conceding 83 runs. Finch was unaware of the way Kuldeep Yadav was getting the ball to turn. The chinaman-googly bowler was giving him hell. Finch played a couple of shots across the line. It succeeded when the shot went with the spin. On this occasion the ball eluded his flaying bat and trapped him in front. If that was not enough Kedar Jadav too struck in thevery next over, getting the other opener caught at short mid-off. Khawaja 38 from 37 deliveries was striking the ball well. The fact that spin accounted for him too would be causing worries in the Aussie camp. India and its spinners are back in business.

Khawaja departs not long after Finch, chipping straight to Kohli at mid off to offer the Indian skipper the easiest of catches, as Australia suddenly lose both their openers. Two new batsmen at the crease, and India sniff an opportunity to tighten the screws. Spin doing the trick for the hosts.

No player has scored more centuries than Shaun Marsh for Australia in the last two years in ODIs. He has scored four centuries during the period - the joint most by any Australian player alongside Aaron Finch. Can he get his team home tonight?

No. of ODIs in which he took atleast a wicket for India: 19

No. of ODIs in which Kedar Jadhav has bowled for India: 33

Handscomb runs the ball down the ground for a single, with Marsh opening the face of his bat to guide the ball towards third man for a brace two deliveries later. Single collected off each of the last three balls. Six off the over.

Five off the over, with Handscomb collecting two off the last delivery of the over after cutting the ball behind square. Umpire calls for drinks at the end of this over.

Marsh and Handscomb continue to rotate the strike between themselves in order to get used to the turn and bounce, with four singles coming off the over. 100 up for the Aussies in the meantime.

Marsh and Handscomb continue to avoid risks in Jadhav's fourth over, collecting five singles.

Mohammed Shami returns to the attack in the 21st over.

FOUR ! Shami attempted for the yorker. Handscomb digs it out, and guides it straight down the ground for a boundary. AUS 112/2

Shami returns to the attack after the passage of the 20th over. The pacer mixes some of his deliveries up, going for a slower one off the fourth. Handscomb directs an attempted yorker down the ground off the fifth delivery to collect his first boundary, before collecting a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Seven off the over.

Jadeja's brought back as Kohli gives both Kuldeep and Jadhav a breather. Four singles collected off the over. Meanwhile, Marsh and Handscomb have stitched a useful partnership so far, worth 34 at the end of the over.

Ravindra Jadeja has only taken 11 wickets from nine ODIs since 2015 at home with an average of 36.81 and a SR of 46.2.

Marsh and Handscomb are picking up singles at will. That's not good for India. The bowlers need at least a couple of quiet overs. Not allow the left-right combination to pick runs. But that's not happening. There are too many gaps in the field and too many deliveries that are offering themselves to be eased into the gaps. Both Shami and Jadeja are coming onto to the bat at this stage. A couple of wickets will set the cat amongst the pigeons. The innings is fast approaching the half-way stage and it is necessary to shake the Aussies out of their comfort zone. A wicket or two will do the trick

Shami starts his fifth over with an off-cutter, which yields Marsh a single. The pacer bowls a shorter one two deliveries later, one that's close to Handscomb's outside edge. Four off the over.

OUT! Marsh nicks one behind while looking to glance a flatter delivery from Jadeja bowled down the leg side. Umpire raised his finger instantly, and Marsh has to walk back for 16. AUS 122/3

Appeal for stumping against Handscomb after Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash, but the batsman's back-foot is safely planted behind the crease. Jadeja finally collects his first wicket, getting a faint edge off Marsh's bat while firing a flatter delivery down the leg side. Out walks Maxwell, who has been the biggest source of worry for the Indians so far in this limited-overs tour. Two runs and a wicket off an excellent over from Jadeja.

They can come anyway. They are most welcome. Jadeja is very lucky. He had been drifting down the leg side without the necessary cover there. An edge could so easily have gone to long leg boundary. Except that Dhoni was moving with the turn and snapped up Marsh's edge down the leg side. A wicket-keeper's wicket really. Brilliant work by Dhoni. But the wicket is most welcome. Besides accounting for the left handed Marsh it has now brought together two right hand batsmen. Should make the bowlers' task a bit easier, not having to change line all the time

Maxwell gets off the mark with a single off the very first delivery that he faces. Wide conceded by Shami down the leg side. Shami beats Maxwell with a slower yorker off the fifth ball, beating the batsman's defence. Three off the over.

Just a single off Jadeja's seventh over, with the left-arm spinner having bowled an economical spell so far in the evening.

Handscomb paddles the ball towards fine leg for a brace off the second delivery, before guiding the ball towards long leg for a single. Single off the last delivery of the over, with Maxwell keeping the strike.

Bumrah's brought back into the attack, and starts his new spell off with a tight over, conceding just one off it.

BOWLED EM ! Kuldeep gets rid of the dangerous Maxwell! The 'Big Show' goes for the big heave towards the leg side, but misses, with the ball staying lower than usual. Variable bounce doing its trick at this stage of the innings. AUS 132/4

Kuldeep inflicts a major blow on the Aussies by dismissing Maxwell, ratting the batsman's stumps with a delivery that stays lower than usual. Stoinis walks out to the crease, with the balance suddenly tilting somewhat in India's favour. Three runs and a wicket off the over.

What a wicket for India. Maxwell was struggling on this pitch, unable to get his timing going. He made a mere 4 runs in 18 balls. The ball from Kuldeep Yadav squatted and hurried through with Maxwell who was trying to pull it, playing over it. A very important wicket for India. It swung the match India's way. Spinners, both Australian and Indian have had a good outing on this pitch. Batting is not easy. Ball is not coming on and the soft ball is keeping low. If dew stays away India will the favourites to win from here

Stoinis collects a quick single off the last delivery of the 30th over to keep the strike. Just one run conceded by Bumrah off his sixth over. Australia need 115 to win with another 20 overs left.

Kuldeep beats Stoinis fair and square with a delivery that turns and rises sharply into the right-hander. Another quality over from the chinaman bowler, with just one coming off it.

Stoinis collects three off the second delivery, getting a thick edge past slip, with the ball running away to third man. Handscomb collects a single off the next delivery. Stoinis keeps the strike with a single off the last ball.

Stoinis runs the ball down the ground for a single at the start of the over, with Handscomb paddling the ball towards fine-leg for a brace three deliveries later. Dhoni nearly pulls off a stunner after running to his left, anticipating a lap shot from Handscomb. Three off the over.

FOUR ! Slog-swept towards the backward square-leg fence by Handscomb to relieve himself of some of the pressure. Brings up the 150 for the visitors. AUS 150/4

Seven collected off the over, including a boundary to Handscomb off a slog sweep. Drinks brought out to the field at the end of the over. Australia need 99 to win off 96 balls.

Just one conceded off Jadhav's sixth over, with the below-sea-level spinner conceding a wide down the leg side while bowling to Stoinis.

FOUR ! Another slog-sweep to Handscomb, this one running away to the square-leg fence. AUS 155/4

Good over for the Aussies with seven coming off it, including another boundary off a slog-sweep towards the square-leg fence.

Toss: Aaron Finch makes the right call and Australia have opted to bowl first at Nagpur in 2nd ODI

OUT! A wicket in first over for Australia. Rohit departs for 0. Banged in short by Cummins as Rohit plays an upper cut but fails to clear the third man fielder.

REVIEW AND OUT! Excellent DRS call gets Australia the second wicket. Dhawan out! Dhawan pays the price for being lazy. Goes for a half-pull against a slow delivery, misses it as it crashes into his pads. Looked missing leg in live action but replays showed it would have hit the leg stump.

REVIEW AND OUT! Poor DRS call by Rayudu. Lyon goes around the wicket, bangs in a half-tracker as Rayudu misses it trying to guide the ball through third man. Huge appeal and umpire raises his finger. Rayudu goes for an appeal but there was no edge and the ball had pitched in the line. He has to leave.

RUN OUT! Shankar gone! What an unlucky way to get out. Straight drive from Kohli is deflected onto the stumps by bowler Zampa before non-striker Shankar could get into the crease.

OUT! Jadhav gone. Lofted drive goes wrong. Zampa tempts Jahdav with a flight delivery as he throws his bat on to it only to find the cover-point fielder.

OUT! First-ball duck for MSD! Dead silence in Nagpur. Back of the length delivery and Dhoni went for a back foot drive but the ball turned a bit more than expected finding the outside dge to first slip.

HUNDRED! ODI century number 40 for Kohli. Cuts NCN through backward point for a four and brings up his ton.

OUT! Jadeja's resistance is over. Smart bowling from Cummins. Slower and full as Jadeja tried to clear the boundary straight down the ground but couldn't clear the mid-off fielder.

OUT! Cummins gets the wicket of Kohli. The skipper is devastated. He was looking to up the ante in the last few overs. Bowled into his ribs, Kohli went for a pull shot but found the square leg fielder.

OUT! India lose the ninth wicket. Cummins cleans up Kuldeep. Cummins gets a wicket with a slow cutter. Kuldeep moved across to make room but exposed his leg-stump which is cleaned up by Cummins.

Coulter-Nile dismisses Bumrah to bring an end to India's innings. Australia need 251 to win the second ODI.

India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI Latest Match Updates

Just one conceded off Jadhav's sixth over, with the below-sea-level spinner conceding a wide down the leg side while bowling to Stoinis.

India and Australia lock horns in the second ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. To follow the full scorecard of the 2nd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Preview: India won the first ODI by six wickets and would be aiming to continue the good run in the second ODI at Nagpur. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting form.

His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.

Dhoni has been in prime of late form and every good outing will only boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday.

India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs. But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series.

For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.

Finch, who had scores of 0 and 8 in the preceding T20 series, continued his bad run in the first ODI. The 32-year old would hope for change of fortunes and get some runs under his belt on Tuesday.

Other batsmen like opener Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stonis, threw their wickets away after getting their eye in and would be aiming for bigger scores.

The likes of young Peter Handscomb and wicket-keeper Alex Carey too would be keen to play their part.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Adam Zampa troubled the Indian batsmen and will be key for the visitors. But he needs adequate support upfront from pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter-Nile.

Australia could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon. Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

Match starts 1.30.