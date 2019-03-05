OUT! Cummins gets the wicket of Kohli. The skipper is devastated. He was looking to up the ante in the last few overs. Bowled into his ribs, Kohli went for a pull shot but found the square leg fielder.

OUT! India lose the ninth wicket. Cummins cleans up Kuldeep. Cummins gets a wicket with a slow cutter. Kuldeep moved across to make room but exposed his leg-stump which is cleaned up by Cummins.

Australia get the big wicket of Kohli, even if it has come after his ton they have avoided the big shots in final overs. Cummins bowls a rib-tickler as Kohli played a pull shot, a bit softly for his liking as he found the square leg fielder. He was devastated, didn't;t want to leave the pitch. Cummins follows it up with wicket of Kuldeep as he cleans him up. Just one off the over.

Coulter-Nile dismisses Bumrah to bring an end to India's innings. Australia need 251 to win the second ODI.

Kohli's superb innings comes to an end. His 116 in 120 balls has given India the edge in the encounter. The manner of his dismissal reveals the lack of pace and bounce in the pitch. The short-pitched delivery from Cummins was dying on him when he went for a pull and ended up hitting under the ball to be caught in the deep. Had the ball bounced higher or come on faster he would have smacked it out of the park. The ball stopping and squatting defeated him. Australia would have to bat out of their skin to get past India's total of 250. India's three spinners, Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadav will be tough to put away.

Pat Cummins: It was hot today with a dry wind blowing. May cool down later on. Scoring at the back end will be the toughest. Facing spinners will be a real challenge on this track. India batted well but the bowlers pulled away. Kohli is an excellent batsman and one of our guys need to replicate it. I think the score is slightly above par, if we can start well, we can certainly cash in. That part against the new ball, that will be the easiest time to score on this track.

Finch and Khawaja are at the crease at the start of Australia's innings. Mohammed Shami to start off with the ball. The Australian skipper will particularly under pressure afer a string of low scores.

In his last eight international innings, Aaron Finch has scored only 45 runs at an average of 5.63.

FOUR ! Khawaja tucks this off his pads, guiding the ball towards the fine-leg fence! AUS 8/0

Shami starts off with a wide down the leg side. Finch gets off the mark with a single. Khawaja then tucks the ball towards square leg for a double. Khawaja collects a boundary off the last delivery of the over. Eight off the first over.

Only Trent Boult (21) has taken more wickets than Mohammad Shami (16) in this year in ODIs.

Bumrah also starts off with a wide, although he fires the ball far outside the tramline on the off side. Next ball is a lovely outswinger that Finch leaves in the last minute. Another wide down the off side after that. Finch whips a half volley towards deep midwicket, coming back for a third as Jadhav gives the ball a race and cuts it off just before the boundary rope. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Crunched through the gap in the cover region by Finch! A confidence-inducing shot from the Aussie leader! AUS 18/0

Shami concedes a wide off the second delivery. Finch collects his first boundary off the very next ball, hitting it cleanly through the cover region. Collects a double off the penultimate delivery after guiding theball towards the leg side. Seven off the over.

FOUR ! Edged, and safe! The ball flies past the slip fielder, and runs away to the unprotected third man region. AUS 25/0

Australia's best chance would be to go at the hard, shiny new ball. At this point of time Shami and Bumrah are struggling to get their line right. The ball is moving in the air, probably because it is so dry and controlling it has been tough for the Indian duo. Aussies, especially Finc, aren't complaining. They have helped themselves to early boundaries. As the ball becomes older and softer runs would be tough on this low, slow pitch. The spinners would also be hard to get away. Thus this phase is very crucial for the visitors.Runs have come easy for them in the opening three overs as they have 20 runs on the board. The tough days are just ahead

Five off the over, four of which are collected off the last ball after Finch gets a thick edge that flies past the slip fielder, before running away to the third man fence.

A much better over from Shami, conceding just two runs off it. However, another wide is added to the tally in this over. Too many extras coming in from the Indian pacers.

Khawaja smacks Bumrah for a boundary off the second ball, but is deceived by a beautifully-disguided slower one next ball. Five off the over.

India have defended a total of 250 runs or less only once against Australia at home. It happened at Ahmedabad in 1986. They defended 193 runs in that match.

Ravi Jadeja brought into the attack in the seventh over. Kohli looking to break this partnership early before it lays the foundation for a successful chase.

Kohli brings Jadeja into the attack in the seventh over, with the left-arm spinner getting decent turn early in the Australian innings. Jadeja is off to an economical start, conceding just one off his first over.

FOUR! Another boundary to Khawaja, guiding this one behind square on the leg side. AUS 37/0

Bumrah continues from the other end. Khawaja tucks the ball behind square towards the leg side off the second delivery to collect another boundary for himself. Takes a single off the penultimate ball. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Khawaja gets down on one knee, and lofts the ball towards the vacant cow-corner region off Jadeja's bowling! AUS 42/0

Nine runs off Jadeja's second over, with a boundary being collected by Khawaja and Finch each. Partnership nearly worth fifty now.

Vijay Shankar brought into the attack in the 10th over.

FOUR ! Clipped away towards the backward square-leg fence by Khawaja, and that brings up the fifty stand between the openers! AUS 51/0

FOUR ! Clean strike down the ground by Finch! Shankar off to a rough start! AUS 56/0

FOUR ! A flurry of boundaries for the Aussies now! Finch guides this past short third man! AUS 60/0

The advent of spin through Jadeja is interesting. He has got the ball to grip and turn immediately. The batsmen will be fully challenged as he and the other spinners get into the act. The Aussie though have started well. They are going at five runs an over and these past 8 overs has seen them at their best in recent matches. In the recent past against India the Australian openers were struggling to get the team off to a decent start. But today has been different. They have squeezed out runs against Bumrah and Shami and that has really perked up interest in the run chase.

The last 50-plus opening stand before today for Australia came against England at Manchester in June, 2018. It came between Aaron Finch and Travis Head.

Shankar concedes a boundary off his very first delivery of the evening, one that brings up the fifty opening partnership. Finch collects a four two balls later, going for a crisp drive down the ground. Finch opens the face of his bat two balls later to guide the ball past short third man, making it three boundaries in the over in the process. Expensive start for Shankar, conceding 13 off his first. Australia off to an ideal start.

FOUR ! The Indians simply are unable to put a plug on the boundaries at this stage. Khawaja guides this towards third man, collecting his sixth boundary. AUS 66/0

Nine runs milked off Jadeja's third over, including a boundary and a wide. The runs are flowing freely for the Aussies. India desperately need a wicket now.

Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack in the 12th over.

SIX ! The first big hit of the Australian innings. Finch gets down on one knee, and clobbers this into the stands beyond the cow-corner fence. AUS 76/0

The completion of 10 overs at a cost of 60 runs also means that field restrictions would be relaxed somewhat. The Indians can now have 4 fielders beyond the circle and this should help in keeping the big shots in check. However the openers need to be separated. The others might not find the pitch easy to handle. Khawaja and Finch have been allowed to take runs on both sides of the pitch and this has caused some consternation. The wides, six of them so far in 11 overs, is not helping any. India need a couple of overs of tight bowling to settle down

Kuldeep Yadav follows Bumrah and Shami's lead, and starts off with a wide. Is smashed for a six off the next ball, with Finch hitting with the turn. Kuldeep though, keeps him guessing in the remaining deliveries of the over, throwing in a googly in one of them. Finch keeps the strike with a single off the last ball.

The last time before today when India were not able to take a wicket in the first 10 overs was against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final at Dubai in 2018.

Change from both ends. Kedar Jadhav brought into the attack in the 13th over.

Jadhav replaces Jadeja from the other end and is off to a tidy start, conceding just one off his first over.

India and Australia lock horns in the second ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. To follow the full scorecard of the 2nd ODI, click here.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Preview: India won the first ODI by six wickets and would be aiming to continue the good run in the second ODI at Nagpur. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting form.

His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.

Dhoni has been in prime of late form and every good outing will only boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday.

India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs. But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI.

Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series.

For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.

Finch, who had scores of 0 and 8 in the preceding T20 series, continued his bad run in the first ODI. The 32-year old would hope for change of fortunes and get some runs under his belt on Tuesday.

Other batsmen like opener Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stonis, threw their wickets away after getting their eye in and would be aiming for bigger scores.

The likes of young Peter Handscomb and wicket-keeper Alex Carey too would be keen to play their part.

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Adam Zampa troubled the Indian batsmen and will be key for the visitors. But he needs adequate support upfront from pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter-Nile.

Australia could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon. Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

Match starts 1.30.