Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third day of first Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval.

On Day 2, Travis Head rescued Australia with a half-century after India's disciplined bowling attack had threatened to take control in Adelaide. Read a short summary of Day 2 here.

Day 2 of Adelaide Test could well be the day when it was very obvious that R Ashwin could toggle between his roles in the bowling unit. Changing roles from strike bowler to stock bowler, he did not relent either his consistency or his accuracy. G Rajaraman tells us how Ashwin has become indispensable. Click here to read the full article.

On previous visits Down Under, India would have made the mistake of trying too much to make the new ball count, but on this occasion, they had conjured up a plan to hit the good length on a consistent basis and wait for the batsmen to make the mistakes. Gaurav Joshi explains how Indian pacers brought the downfall of Australian top order on Day 2. Click here to read the full article.

Kane Williamson termed his team's first away series win over Pakistan in 49 years as "special" after New Zealand thumped Pakistan by 123 runs in the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Click here to read the match report here.

The play on Day 3 has been delayed due to rain. The officials say that rain is expected to clear in about 45 mins.

Freelance journalist Gaurav Joshi previews Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia from ground zero, in which he talks about the overcast weather conditions in the South Australia capital. Watch the discussion here .

Finally the heat and humidity has given way to rain. Adelaide has been wet this morning and the square is covered. Patches starting to form at the ground as well. So we will have a delayed start.

As I arrive, ground staff working on the covers and trying to minimise the damage. They aren't coming off just yet.

The rain is quite intense. I had to take an Uber here instead of my customary morning 25-minute walk to the ground. The lady driving said this isn't likely to stop any time soon. So we will be waiting.

Right. Looks like the rain has stopped. Indian team out warming up. Covers starting to come off. Lot brighter now.

So we have an update from the team management. Inspection at 10.45 am local time. That's 5.45 am IST. Then we will know the start time.

Day Two of the Adelaide Test was a day that belonged primarily to the Indian bowlers, whose disciplined approach helped them restrict Australia to 191/7 at stumps. Click here to revisit some of the key moments of the day in our photo gallery.

And we have a start time. 11.15am local time. 6.15 am IST . 23 minutes from now. No overs have been lost for the day which is good news.

India going through intense drills. Slip catching, pace bowlers getting warmed up. Vijay and Pujara even taking throw downs. This team means business.

Just 12 minutes away from the action. Meanwhile you can read what Kohli had to say about touring Australia over the years. Click here to read.

Travis Head and Mitchell Starc walk out to the ground along with Kohli and company. Play starts 45 minutes late on Day 3, although we don't have a scenario of overs being reduced.

Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day from the Cathedral End.

Right players on the field. Very muggy conditions. India have a new ball, well 8 overs old so might do something still. 59 runs the lead.

Ishant starts off the proceedings on Day 3, sending down a jaffa in the fourth delivery that straightens and travels agonisingly close to Starc's outside edge. Starc drives the ball down the ground off the last ball, coming back for a third run after the ball slows down on its way to the boundary rope. Three off the over.

Head taps the ball towards square leg for a quick single off the third delivery to collect his first run of the day. Starc tries going for a drive after getting a tempting half-volley outside off, and misses. He collects a single to retain the strike. Two off the over.

India have started a bit short in their lengths again. Both Ishant and Bumrah guilty of not bowling full and asking the batsmen to play. Meanwhile, it continues to be quite dark.

Starc goes for an aerial loft over mid off off the second delivery, coming back for a second run in the process. He takes a single off the next ball to bring up the 200 for the hosts, one that is met with applause from the Aussie fans. Head guides the ball between slips and gully, and would've gotten a boundary on most venues for it. The slow outfield, however, means he has to settle for a run less.

Also, lights coming on. Bit of drizzle... play will go on for the meantime.

And 200 is now up for Australia. Huge applause. Didn't seem possible at 127-6. India have let this slip again, perhaps. And I believe captaincy is at fault here. Didn't juggle his bowlers enough when Cummins was batting.

OUT! Not long before India collect the eighth wicket! Starc had been poking outside off for a while now, and went for another drive towards the cover region, edging it to Pant instead. And the players are walking off now with the rain starting to get heavier. Covers out on the ground right now. AUS 204/8

But now umpires decide there is too much rain about and we have covers coming on again. Another stoppage in play and this will be frustrating because it is a drizzle. Once you go off, it has to stop completely for a restart.

Full delivery and that's gone. Loose shot from Starc but so close to the body, and so full, he had to play at it. India have their first wicket of the day and about time.

India, though, will be pumped up after the first dismissal of the morning session, although the presence of a set batsman in Travis Head would be a worry for them. Remains to be seen whether we witness a reduction in the number of overs today or not.

Has been an overcast day so far, and we're facing another rain delay right now. Nathan Lyon had stepped out to the field after Mitchell Starc's dismissal, and has had to perform an about turn and march back to the dressing room instead.

OUT! Not long before India collect the eighth wicket! Starc had been poking outside off for a while now, and went for another drive towards the cover region, edging it to Pant instead. And the players are walking off now with the rain starting to get heavier. Covers out on the ground right now. AUS 204/8

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Starc goes for an aerial loft over mid off off the second delivery, coming back for a second run in the process. He takes a single off the next ball to bring up the 200 for the hosts, one that is met with applause from the Aussie fans. Head guides the ball between slips and gully, and would've gotten a boundary on most venues for it. The slow outfield, however, means he has to settle for a run less.

The first Test between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.

Day 2 report: Travis Head hit a stubborn half-century to keep Australia in the hunt on Friday after their top order slumped under sustained pressure from India's bowlers, leaving the first India vs Australia Test in Adelaide finely poised.

Batting on his home ground, Head kept his cool in the humid conditions to be 61 not out at stumps on day two, with Mitchell Starc unbeaten on eight.

His efforts helped steer Australia to 191-7 in reply to India's 250.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to take three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah grabbed two each.

It was Head's second 50 in his third Test, with the Adelaide-born 24-year-old playing the sort of gutsy innings that his more experienced teammates couldn't match.

All of Australia's top four were back in the pavilion without passing 30, with Aaron Finch (0) and Shaun Marsh (2) notable failures.

It once again reinforced how much Australia are missing Steve Smith and David Warner, who remain banned over their part in the South Africa ball-tampering affair.

"It was nice to do a job for the team and it will be an exciting day tomorrow," said Head.

"We hung in there. India bowled exceptionally well. It was (a) fantastic little fightback in the end and it will be an important first hour tomorrow. Every run will valuable."

Debutant Marcus Harris, who made 26, added: "It was a tough day, it wasn't easy to score. I think we're in a decent position."

Ashwin agreed that the Test match for there for the taking.

"I see it as neck and neck as far as the game goes right now," he said.

India resumed on 250-9, but they were unable to add to the total with tailender Mohammed Shami out for six on the first ball of the day, caught behind by Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewood, leaving Bumrah unbeaten on 0.

Hazlewood finished with 3-52. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all took two wickets each.

Horror start

In reply, Australia got off to a horror start with Finch's credentials as an opener again called into question after he was spectacularly bowled without scoring on only the third ball he faced.

A lovely delivery from Sharma took out his middle and off stumps after getting an inside edge as Finch attempted a drive.

Harris looked in good nick and unruffled by the occasion, hitting three fours in his solid 26.

But he was undone by a drifting ball from Ashwin, getting an edge to Murali Vijay at silly mid-off and ending a 45-run partnership with a slimmed-down Usman Khawaja who was back after knee surgery.

Ashwin's off spin was causing problems and Marsh needlessly slashed at a wide delivery in the first over after lunch, dragging it onto his wicket.

The woeful shot extended his dire recent Test form and left Australia in trouble at 59-3. Marsh has now slumped to six consecutive single-figure scores, failing to step up in the absence of Smith and Warner.

Khawaja, whose Test preparations were disrupted after the shock arrest of his brother this week for allegedly framing a love-rival with a fake terror plot, was Ashwin's next victim.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took an excellent catch after a turning ball flicked off Khawaja's glove. He was out for 28 on a review decision.

A gritty knock from Peter Handscomb, brought into the side for all-rounder Mitch Marsh, ended on 34 soon after tea with Bumrah breaking what was shaping as a handy partnership with Head.

It brought Paine to the crease, but he was unable to stop the rot and added only five runs before becoming Sharma's second scalp.

Cummins joined Head and they began to find gaps in the field as India tired, putting on a 50-run stand before Cummins lbw to Bumrah for 10 late in the day.

With AFP inputs