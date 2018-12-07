First boundary of the day for Australia in the 9th over of the innings. See the difference in approach? Barring Finch's wild swing (and he is not really a Test opener), Australia haven't looked to play expansive shots.

FOUR! Bad ball, on the hips of Khawaja, who flicks it to deep fine leg to collect a boundary.

Batting is going to be hardwork here a Adelaide as the outfield is very slow. Khawaja plays a lovely cover drive through the covers which would have been a boundary in any ground. However, the ball stops at a good distance before the ropes. Bumrah, meanwhile switched to over the wicket.

Strange start from Shami, a short ball, which goes wide off the leg stump. Pant dives big to his right to stop it. Shami gets his line right instantly. A quiet over.

Right then Ashwin into the attack. He is straightaway bowling from round the wicket to left-hander Harris, who tries to clear the covers. Big move from the youngster so early against Ashwin. The last ball almost got Ashwin the revenge as Harris left a quicker one which missed the off stump by inches.

Khawaja has appeared unpuzzled today. Very sorted in his mind about how to bat on this pitch. Shami has mixed up the length pretty well, bowling fuller, shorter and on good length.

This has been Australia's session so far. Harris-Khawaja showing a lot of maturity at the crease. Maybe India need to slip in a few more fuller deliveries and invite the drives?

Ashwin to Harris again and in a short time, this has become a very interesting battle. The young Aussie batsman is not shying away from hitting Ashwin inside out. Ashwin too has been up to the task. The battle should be continued in the next over.

Couple of drives against the spinner early. That's to be expected. This is going to be an intense contest with Ashwin in the mix. But starting to get the feeling that India are already on the backfoot thanks to this partnership. 35/1 isn't really helpful when you have only 250 to play with.

In the last three Sheffield Shield seasons, Marcus Harris attacks 31% of deliveries from seamers, and 53% of deliveries from spin. How the debutant negotiates Ashwin could set the tempo for the rest of the session. #AUSvIND

Shami bowling good length and Khawaja is happy to leave. Shami switched to over the wicket on the last ball to create a different angle but to no avail. This is his third consecutive maiden today.

Whenever Harris has found a little room against Ashwin, he has looked to hit him. Khawaja looked to play him with a angled bat. Not the best way to play Ashwin.

Shami has been bowling a lot of deliveries outside the off stump, hoping for the batsmen to reach out to the ball. That is not happening. Need to be closure to the off stump. He tried doing that on the lats two balls, bringing it in to Khawaja from round the wicket. We saw Indian physio on the ground checking Shami's left arm. He completes the over but was in some sort of discomfort.

Shami gets a touch from the physio. Shoulder? Or cramps on his bowling hand? He has been bowling a bit more than he was asked to by the BCCI in Ranji. This is something to watch out for.

FOUR! Good shot, this is some statement from young Harris who comes down the track and hits is straight over the bowler for a four.

Vijay dropped a difficult chance on the first ball at silly point. Two balls later, Harris shows his class, shimmies down the track and hits a four. Leaves strangely yet again on the last ball. Eventful over this was.

Eventful over that. Ball dropping just in front of Vijay. Then an aerial slog for four. Then an awkward leave outside off. Ashwin vs Harris is building up.

Right then we see Bumrah back into the attack. Shami has been replaced. Unlike the other two pacers, Bumrah has been costly today, giving away 24 runs in 6 overs. As for Shami, we will be out with an update on his injury soon.

FOUR! Inside out from Harris, hits it off the pitch and gets a four through the covers.

Harris has looked comfortable against Ashwin. He is playing the off-spinner like a matured head. On a few occasions, he has faced troubled in leaving the balls though. An update on Shami: he has left the ground to inspect more on his injury.,

Australia showing a lot of patience. But India haven't made them play enough. As the day wears on, the strength of India's fast bowlers will be tested.

Bowling change immediately after that Shami complaint. He is off the field. Confirmed. As Bumrah replaced him. Again, reminder that he was asked to bowl 15 overs in an innings for Bengal vs Kerala. Sent down 26 in the first innings.

Official update from BCCI: Shami is back on the field. Nothing wrong with him.

Khawaja-Harris stand reaching 50 runs now. Good news for India is that Shami is back on the field. India need wickets now. One before lunch will do them good.

OUT! Ashwin strikes, gets his victim, Harris, who edged it into the pads and then the ball flew to silly point to Vijay. Second wicket for India and just at the right time. Marcus Harris c Vijay b Ashwin 26(57)

So a few overs before lunch, India finally have a wicket. major difference that Ashwin made was he made the batsmen play, drew them forward and kept them in two minds. Marsh, another left-hander comes to the crease, much to the liking of Ashwin.

And there's the wicket. This was building up and Ashwin has delivered on the set up. Cutting down most of his outlets for scoring runs, Ashwin has got the nick onto pads and caught at silly point. Harris out, but still faced 57 balls, more than five of India's seven top-order batsmen.

Bumrah yet again bowling outside the off stump. Ís it the best ploy against Khawaja who is looking to leave everything pitched in and around there. Need a change of plan for sure and maybe a conversation during lunch with bowling coach Arun will do him good.

Ashwin continues and he is bowling the right line, making the batsmen play. Marsh, the new man in, has not looked too comfortable this far against Ashwin.

Bumrah was a tad fuller in this over. Khawaja and Marsh continued to be on a defensive.

Ashwin bowling a flatter trajectory to Marsh, not giving him enough time to judge the ball. Khawaja showed first sign of aggression on the last ball of the over, trying to smash the bowler through the covers. He failed in this attempt.

FIFTY up for Australia in the 27th over. Slow and steady wins the race, they say and Aussies are applying the same approach here.

India have made 250 in the first innings. Australia will come out to bat in 10 minutes.

OUT! India bowled out! Shami is gone, short stuff from Hazlewood and Shami plays a pull shot, the ball touches the gloves and Paine collects the ball diving to his left. Shami c Paine b Hazlewood 6(10)

OUT! Cleaned him up, Ishant sets Finch up beautifully on first two balls and then brings on into him, forcing him to drive. the ball enters between the bat and pad gap and gets the off and middle stump out of its roots. Brilliant start for India. Finch b Ishant 0(3)

OUT! Ashwin strikes, gets his victim, Harris, who edged it into the pads and then the ball flew to silly point to Vijay. Second wicket for India and just at the right time. Marcus Harris c Vijay b Ashwin 26(57)

FIFTY up for Australia in the 27th over. Slow and steady wins the race, they say and Aussies are applying the same approach here.

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Bumrah was a tad fuller in this over. Khawaja and Marsh continued to be on a defensive.

Day 1 report: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara defied Australia's bowling attack and overcame stifling conditions at the Adelaide Oval with a century on the opening day of the first test on Thursday.

India was in danger of being bowled out cheaply after reckless batting in the opening two sessions, but Pujara scored 123 runs as India reached stumps at 250 for 9.

The 30-year-old notched his 16th century and also passed 5,000 test runs. Just before the close, Pujara was run out by a direct hit from Pat Cummins to end his 246-ball innings.

Pujara played with the determination and patience lacking from the rest of India's specialist batsmen. He found willing support through Ravichandran Ashwin (25) as the pair combined for a 62-run seventh-wicket partnership.

Cummins provided the breakthrough of Ashwin just before the new ball. Australia's four-pronged attack shared the spoils with two wickets apiece.

Pujara said it was one of his best test innings, but lamented the lack of application from India's main batsmen.

"The top-order should have batted better but we will learn from our mistakes," he said. "I knew I had to stay patient and wait for the loose balls."

Australia's early aggressiveness was blunted by the heat with the temperature hitting 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) during the final session, forcing Australia captain Tim Paine to juggle his pacemen with sharp bursts.

Aided by a hint of bounce and movement, Australia's trio of quick bowlers did all the damage in a fiery opening session before Nathan Lyon took over after lunch. The offspinner took the only two wickets in the middle session but could not take wickets after tea.

"I think it is a new-ball wicket, when it swung around a bit," Australia paceman Mitchell Starc said. "We got it wrong in the end and let it slip a bit but for the most part we were exceptional."

After winning the toss, India rued reckless batting from their top-order starting with openers K.L. Rahul and Murali Vijay falling to loose drives. The visitors slumped to 19-3 when captain Virat Kohli was spectacularly caught by Usman Khawaja in the gully for just three runs.

Khawaja dived and snared the ball in his left hand. Kohli, the No.1 batsman in the world, has scored just 49 runs in his past six test innings against Australia. He had scored three centuries in his previous two tests in Adelaide.

Ajinkya Rahane (13) fell in the slips to an impulsive stroke as India crashed to 56-4 at lunch. They slid further when Rohit Sharma holed out attempting a slog off Lyon. Sharma, who was selected at No. 6 ahead of allrounder Hanuma Vihari, fell for 37 off 61 balls.

A crowd of 23,802 braved the heat but the figure was considerably less than opening days for the Adelaide day-night tests of the past three years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India refused Cricket Australia's request for the series opener to be played under lights.

India has never won a Test series in Australia.

With inputs from AP