AFG and IRE in IND | 2nd T20I Feb 23, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
ENG in WI | 2nd ODI Feb 22, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 26 runs
ENG in WI Feb 25, 2019
WI vs ENG
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
AUS in IND Feb 27, 2019
IND vs AUS
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam: Visitors win by three wickets in close finish

Date: Sunday, 24 February, 2019 22:34 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Australia in India 2 T20I Series 2019 1st T20I Match Result Australia beat India by 3 wickets

126/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
6.3
Fours
9
Sixes
2
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (W) not out 29 37 0 1
Yuzvendra Chahal not out 0 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Behrendorff 3 0 16 1
Jhye Richardson 4 0 31 0
127/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
6.35
Fours
13
Sixes
2
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Pat Cummins not out 7 3 1 0
Jhye Richardson not out 7 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 16 3
Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 28 1

  • Nathan Coulter-Nile is Player of the Match for taking 3 wickets in the match

    Coulter-Nile: We bowled very well. It was not coming out on the bat. We tried to dig in. Nice to have some cricket behind us with BBL back home. Hopefully we can win another one and win the series. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Aaron Finch, Australia captain: I think the wicket got a bit slower and slower. Great to get a win. I thought they dragged their length back really well. We managed to get a bit of a reverse. Guys that are getting more and more experience. When you have six or seven guys to pick more, strong position to be in. Maxie's played a hell of an innings on a wicket that was tough. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain: In the first innings, we are not up to the mark. Till about 15th over, the wicket played well but we did not bat well. In low scoring games, you are always goings for runs. Bumrah can do wonders with the ball. Mayank  bowled well in the middle overs.

    We want to give game time to Rahul. He is a quality player. He played good shots. He played really good knock. 150 would have been winning score. Australia deserved to win. They played better than us. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Opposition teams batting full 20 overs while chasing against India to win the match:

    New Zealand, Wellington, 2009

    Sri Lanka, Gros Islet, 2010

    England, Mumbai, 2012

    Australia, Vizag, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • Glenn Maxwell: Just spend a bit of time in the middle. Had a good partnership with Darcy. Credit to the way the Indians fought back in the middle overs. Hopefully I can keep doing better for them (team management). I felt like I played him quite well towards the end (Chahal). 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Australia's score today at the end of
     
    5th over : 28/2
    10th over : 67/2
    15th over : 98/3
    20th over : 127/7
     
    This is the second instance of an opposition team winning a T20I match against India in India with zero balls left. Other instance : England at Mumbai in 2012.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    India played the key moments very well in the later stages of the match except that final over by Umesh Yadav. He did not handle the pressure situation well. giving away easy runs. Australia stole the match by being alert and aware of the needs of the situation. India goofed up big time in the last over and hence lost off the last ball of the match. Good fightback but poor finish

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Australia 127/7 ( Pat Cummins 7 , Jhye Richardson 7)

    Umesh hasn't done his limited-overs credentials any good with a disappointing final over, as Australia reach home off the very last ball of the match! The turning point was the attempted wide yorker off the penultimate delivery that was driven through cover for a boundary, before some good running between the wickets helped them collect the remaining two runs off the last ball. Heartbreak for the Indians, especially after the tremendous turnaround in their bowling performance in the second half of the innings. 

    For now, Australia are 1-0 up in the series!

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 6: TWO! AUSTRALIA STEAL A VICTORY FROM OUT OF NOWHERE! AUS 127/7, win by three wickets!

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 5: FOUR! Low full toss from Umesh, and this one's driven through the off side! AUS 125/7; need 2 off 1

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 4: Fuller delivery from Umesh. Just a single to Richardson! AUS 121/7; need 6 off 2

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 3: Two! Richardson squeezes a yorker down the ground and comes back for a second! AUS 120/7; need 7 off 3

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 2: FOUR! Richardson pulls this towards the midwicket fence! AUS 118/7; need 9 off 4

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    Brilliant yorker. What a time to produce it. Under pressure and accounted for Coulter-Nile. No wonder Bumrah is such a prized bowler for India. Crucial over and he came to the party with two wickets to peg the Aussies back. A good last over needed now

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 1: Single. Lofted towards long on by Cummins. AUS 114/7; need 13 off 5

    Full Scorecard

  • Right then, Umesh Yadav to bowl the final over. Here's the ball-by-ball coverage of the final over: 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Australia 113/7 ( Pat Cummins 0 , )

    Bumrah bowls the penultimate over, and starts off with a dot. Handscomb steps out of his crease, with Bumrah adjusting the angle to target his ribs, allowing just a single off the second. Another dot and single off the next two deliveries. Handscomb gets a thick top-edge off the penultimate ball, with Dhoni collecting the ball safely after running to his left. Bumrah ends the over with a fiery yorker, flattening the leg-stump in the process. Just two runs and as many wickets off a terrific over from Bumrah! 


    Australia need 14 off 6 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! Two-in-two for Bumrah, as he fires a perfect yorker to Coulter-Nile to flatten his leg stump! AUS 113/7

    Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 4(8)

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    Bumrah was the best choice for the 19th over. The Aussies tried to take him on but Bumrah was equal to the task. A wicket would have helped. And he provided it in style, accounting for Hanscomb, the last of the recognised batsmen . Caught off a skier by Dhoni. Going after Bumrah was always fraught with risk. India are back in business. Yet could be a touch and go match . 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jasprit Bumrah becomes the second Indian bowler to take 50-plus wickets in T20Is after Ravichandran Ashwin (52).

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Another one bites the dust, as Handscomb top-edges to get caught by Dhoni! AUS 113/6

    Handscomb c Dhoni b Bumrah 13(15)

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    If Australia keep their nerve they can win. But pressure plays funny tricks on the best of batsmen. Another wicket or two would do the trick. These are key moments in this game. Especially this next. over. Markhande has done well under pressure to finish his quota of overs  .

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah to bowl the penultimate over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Australia 111/5 ( Peter Handscomb (W) 12 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 3)

    A fine stop by Rahul at long off saves a couple of runs for the hosts. Handscomb nudges a googly to short third man for a single. Dots off the next two balls, each being cheered by the crowd. Singles collected off the last two balls. 


    Australia need 16 off 12 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mayank Markande brought back for his final over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    What a wicket at such a crucial time. The pressure got to the inexperienced Turner. Needlessly  attempted a lap shot against a Krunal delivery going straight. Missed and was bowled. But India won't complain. They are in the game. More wickets needed though

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Australia 106/5 ( Peter Handscomb (W) 8 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 2)

    Krunal returns for one more over, and shatters Ashton Turner's stumps with a fuller ball that misses the face of the bat. Coulter-Nile walks out to bat, with the quick wickets suddenly instilling a sense of belief in the Indians. Five runs and a wicket off the over. Pandya finishes with quality figures of 1/17. 


    Australia need 21 off 18 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! Wickets are starting to tumble for the Aussies at this stage now, as Turner misses a fuller ball from Pandya while looking to paddle it towards fine-leg, resulting in the stumps getting shattered. AUS 102/5

    Turner b Pandya 1(5)

    Full Scorecard

  • Krunal Pandya brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Australia 101/4 ( Peter Handscomb (W) 5 , Ashton Turner 0)

    Short joins Maxwell in the dugout after a massive mix-up with Handscomb, as Australia lose their fourth wicket. Good comeback from Umesh, who concedes just three runs off the over. The partisan Vizag crowd starting to make a lot more noise now. 

    Australia need 26 off the last four overs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    Opener Short had done well by Australia. He had held one end up. But what a dreadful run out to terminate his innings. It was total confusion as the two batsmen checked their surge for the 2nd run mid-way through the pitch. Short's  excellent innings  was terminated by that terrible misunderstanding. Gives India hope. But more wickets needed quickly. 26 runs needed in 4 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Odds with Aussies. But cricket can be a funny game

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Massive mix-up between Short and Handscomb while the latter called for a second run, and the former ends up having to trudge back to the pavilion for 37. AUS 101/4

    Short run out (Pandya/Dhoni)  37(37)

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh Yadav brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Australia 99/3 ( D'Arcy Short 36 , Peter Handscomb (W) 4)

    Markande's brought back into the attack, with Short keeping the required run-rate under check with a boundary off the third delivery. Markande, though, nearly bamboozles Handscomb with a googly off the last delivery. Eight off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Punched wide of mid off by Short on the back-foot! Lovely timing from the opener. AUS 95/3

    Full Scorecard

  • Mayank Markande brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Australia 90/3 ( D'Arcy Short 31 , Peter Handscomb 1)

    Chahal starts off with a couple of bad balls going down the leg side, with the first one going for a four after a paddle by Maxwell. Chahal though, makes up for it with a sucker ball pitched outside off, which Maxwell hits off the toe-end to get caught at long off. Debutant Handscomb walks out, and gets off the mark with a single off the last ball. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    Maxwell after disrupting India's plans departs at last for a well made 56 off 43 balls. Chahal accounted for him. Aussies though need just another 37 runs in 6 overs. Odds are very much with them. But equation could change if India grab a clutch of wickets in the next couple of overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahal bowls one outside off, making Maxwell stretch his arms for the inside-out loft. Doesn't quite middle it, and ends up holing out to Rahul at long off. AUS 89/3

    Maxwell c Rahul b Chahal 56(43)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Chahal strays down the leg side, and Maxwell paddles this towards fine-leg. AUS 87/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Australia 83/2 ( D'Arcy Short 31 , Glenn Maxwell 50)

    Short collects a single off the first ball as Umesh is brought back. Umesh botches up an attempted slower one off the third delivery, conceding a wide. Single to Maxwell off the last ball, bringing up his half-century. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for Glenn Maxwell — his sixth in T20Is! Gets to the milestone off just 40 balls. AUS 83/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    Match is slipping out of India's grasp pretty quickly. Just 49 runs needed from 8 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Odds certainly favour the visitors. Maxwell and Short have batted splendidly to wrest the initiative. Not India's day it seems uptill now

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh Yadav brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Australia 78/2 ( D'Arcy Short 29 , Glenn Maxwell 48)

    Chahal's brought back into the attack, and he concedes a boundary to Short off the first ball, getting cut through square on the off side. Three singles collected off the remaininig deliveries of the over. A little over run-a-ball is how the equation stands for the visiting team right now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes for Glenn Maxwell against an opponent in T20Is:

    14 – India* (and counting)

    13 – Sri Lanka

    11 – England

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cut away square through the off side by Short off Chahal! Rohit dives near the boundary, but to no avail. AUS 75/2

    Full Scorecard

  • Yuxvendra Chahal brought back into the attack.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket journalist

    Impressively Markhande was brought into the attack as Chahal was struggling against Maxwell. He handled himself well in the opening over. Still India desperately needs wickets to make a match of it. At this stage Aussies are cruising, the odd run-out threat notwithstanding. India's spinners must come to the party and quickly at that 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Australia 71/2 ( D'Arcy Short 23 , Glenn Maxwell 47)

    Maxwell and Short rotate the strike between themselves through singles — four off which are collected off the 11th over. Pandya's been tidy so far with his left-arm spin, conceding just 12 off 3 overs. 

    Full Scorecard
India vs Australia 2019, 1st T20I Latest Match Updates: Umesh hasn't done his limited-overs credentials any good with a disappointing final over, as Australia reach home off the very last ball of the match! The turning point was the attempted wide yorker off the penultimate delivery that was driven through cover for a boundary, before some good running between the wickets helped them collect the remaining two runs off the last ball. Heartbreak for the Indians, especially after the tremendous turnaround in their bowling performance in the second half of the innings.

For now, Australia are 1-0 up in the series!

The first India vs Australia T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first T20I between India and Australia.

Preview, 1st T20I: Cementing spots in their World Cup squad will top the agenda for Indians and Australians alike when their limited-over series starts with the first Twenty20 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

While India will be busy with the annual Indian Premier League T20 tournament before heading to the World Cup in England, the defending 50-over world champions will have another opportunity to hone their skills against Pakistan next month.

For Kohli, who led India to their first test series victory in Australia but skipped the second half of the New Zealand tour, the series will be the last chance to identify the batsman to fill a middle order spot in an otherwise settled side.

There is not much ambiguity in their pace bowling options while the successful spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are set to travel to England, where the twice champions begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Kuldeep has, however, been rested for the T20 leg against Australia while all-rounder Hardik Panya, a key cog in India’s scheme of things at the World Cup, has been ruled out of the entire series with lower back stiffness.

That has presented an opportunity for spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to make a final audition after being initially overlooked.

The touring side are yet to nail down captain Aaron Finch’s partner at the top of the batting order, even if it is a spot that David Warner is likely to fill at the World Cup once his ball-tampering ban expires.

They have multiple options in vice captain Alex Carey, D’Arcy Short and Usman Khawaja and a good performance in the shortest format would do a player’s hopes of opening in the one-day side no harm.

Australia’s players have arrived in India after their involvement in the Big Bash League and Carey, who keeps wickets for Australia, believes that could be an advantage.

“The guys have had their Big Bash campaign just finished and they’re in T20 mode so we’ll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers,” Carey told reporters ahead of the first T20.

“The confidence is up for all the players and we’re really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians.”

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #Hardik Pandya #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus t20 #India vs Australia #India vs Australia 2019 #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia T20 #india vs australia t20 series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #MS Dhoni #Usman Khawaja #Virat Kohli


