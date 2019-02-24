Maxwell and Short rotate the strike between themselves through singles — four off which are collected off the 11th over. Pandya's been tidy so far with his left-arm spin, conceding just 12 off 3 overs.

Impressively Markhande was brought into the attack as Chahal was struggling against Maxwell. He handled himself well in the opening over. Still India desperately needs wickets to make a match of it. At this stage Aussies are cruising, the odd run-out threat notwithstanding. India's spinners must come to the party and quickly at that

FOUR! Cut away square through the off side by Short off Chahal! Rohit dives near the boundary, but to no avail. AUS 75/2

Chahal's brought back into the attack, and he concedes a boundary to Short off the first ball, getting cut through square on the off side. Three singles collected off the remaininig deliveries of the over. A little over run-a-ball is how the equation stands for the visiting team right now.

Match is slipping out of India's grasp pretty quickly. Just 49 runs needed from 8 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Odds certainly favour the visitors. Maxwell and Short have batted splendidly to wrest the initiative. Not India's day it seems uptill now

FIFTY for Glenn Maxwell — his sixth in T20Is! Gets to the milestone off just 40 balls. AUS 83/2

Short collects a single off the first ball as Umesh is brought back. Umesh botches up an attempted slower one off the third delivery, conceding a wide. Single to Maxwell off the last ball, bringing up his half-century. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Chahal strays down the leg side, and Maxwell paddles this towards fine-leg. AUS 87/2

OUT ! Chahal bowls one outside off, making Maxwell stretch his arms for the inside-out loft. Doesn't quite middle it, and ends up holing out to Rahul at long off. AUS 89/3

Maxwell after disrupting India's plans departs at last for a well made 56 off 43 balls. Chahal accounted for him. Aussies though need just another 37 runs in 6 overs. Odds are very much with them. But equation could change if India grab a clutch of wickets in the next couple of overs.

Chahal starts off with a couple of bad balls going down the leg side, with the first one going for a four after a paddle by Maxwell. Chahal though, makes up for it with a sucker ball pitched outside off, which Maxwell hits off the toe-end to get caught at long off. Debutant Handscomb walks out, and gets off the mark with a single off the last ball.

FOUR ! Punched wide of mid off by Short on the back-foot! Lovely timing from the opener. AUS 95/3

Markande's brought back into the attack, with Short keeping the required run-rate under check with a boundary off the third delivery. Markande, though, nearly bamboozles Handscomb with a googly off the last delivery. Eight off the over.

OUT! Massive mix-up between Short and Handscomb while the latter called for a second run, and the former ends up having to trudge back to the pavilion for 37. AUS 101/4

Opener Short had done well by Australia. He had held one end up. But what a dreadful run out to terminate his innings. It was total confusion as the two batsmen checked their surge for the 2nd run mid-way through the pitch. Short's excellent innings was terminated by that terrible misunderstanding. Gives India hope. But more wickets needed quickly. 26 runs needed in 4 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Odds with Aussies. But cricket can be a funny game

Short joins Maxwell in the dugout after a massive mix-up with Handscomb, as Australia lose their fourth wicket. Good comeback from Umesh, who concedes just three runs off the over. The partisan Vizag crowd starting to make a lot more noise now.

BOWLED EM! Wickets are starting to tumble for the Aussies at this stage now, as Turner misses a fuller ball from Pandya while looking to paddle it towards fine-leg, resulting in the stumps getting shattered. AUS 102/5

Krunal returns for one more over, and shatters Ashton Turner's stumps with a fuller ball that misses the face of the bat. Coulter-Nile walks out to bat, with the quick wickets suddenly instilling a sense of belief in the Indians. Five runs and a wicket off the over. Pandya finishes with quality figures of 1/17.

What a wicket at such a crucial time. The pressure got to the inexperienced Turner. Needlessly attempted a lap shot against a Krunal delivery going straight. Missed and was bowled. But India won't complain. They are in the game. More wickets needed though

A fine stop by Rahul at long off saves a couple of runs for the hosts. Handscomb nudges a googly to short third man for a single. Dots off the next two balls, each being cheered by the crowd. Singles collected off the last two balls.

If Australia keep their nerve they can win. But pressure plays funny tricks on the best of batsmen. Another wicket or two would do the trick. These are key moments in this game. Especially this next. over. Markhande has done well under pressure to finish his quota of overs .

OUT ! Another one bites the dust, as Handscomb top-edges to get caught by Dhoni! AUS 113/6

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the second Indian bowler to take 50-plus wickets in T20Is after Ravichandran Ashwin (52).

Bumrah was the best choice for the 19th over. The Aussies tried to take him on but Bumrah was equal to the task. A wicket would have helped. And he provided it in style, accounting for Hanscomb, the last of the recognised batsmen . Caught off a skier by Dhoni. Going after Bumrah was always fraught with risk. India are back in business. Yet could be a touch and go match .

BOWLED EM ! Two-in-two for Bumrah, as he fires a perfect yorker to Coulter-Nile to flatten his leg stump! AUS 113/7

Bumrah bowls the penultimate over, and starts off with a dot. Handscomb steps out of his crease, with Bumrah adjusting the angle to target his ribs, allowing just a single off the second. Another dot and single off the next two deliveries. Handscomb gets a thick top-edge off the penultimate ball, with Dhoni collecting the ball safely after running to his left. Bumrah ends the over with a fiery yorker, flattening the leg-stump in the process. Just two runs and as many wickets off a terrific over from Bumrah!

Right then, Umesh Yadav to bowl the final over. Here's the ball-by-ball coverage of the final over:

Brilliant yorker. What a time to produce it. Under pressure and accounted for Coulter-Nile. No wonder Bumrah is such a prized bowler for India. Crucial over and he came to the party with two wickets to peg the Aussies back. A good last over needed now

Ball 2: FOUR! Richardson pulls this towards the midwicket fence! AUS 118/7; need 9 off 4

Ball 3: Two! Richardson squeezes a yorker down the ground and comes back for a second! AUS 120/7; need 7 off 3

Ball 5: FOUR! Low full toss from Umesh, and this one's driven through the off side! AUS 125/7; need 2 off 1

Ball 6: TWO! AUSTRALIA STEAL A VICTORY FROM OUT OF NOWHERE! AUS 127/7, win by three wickets!

For now, Australia are 1-0 up in the series!

Umesh hasn't done his limited-overs credentials any good with a disappointing final over, as Australia reach home off the very last ball of the match! The turning point was the attempted wide yorker off the penultimate delivery that was driven through cover for a boundary, before some good running between the wickets helped them collect the remaining two runs off the last ball. Heartbreak for the Indians, especially after the tremendous turnaround in their bowling performance in the second half of the innings.

India played the key moments very well in the later stages of the match except that final over by Umesh Yadav. He did not handle the pressure situation well. giving away easy runs. Australia stole the match by being alert and aware of the needs of the situation. India goofed up big time in the last over and hence lost off the last ball of the match. Good fightback but poor finish

Australia's score today at the end of 5th over : 28/2 10th over : 67/2 15th over : 98/3 20th over : 127/7 This is the second instance of an opposition team winning a T20I match against India in India with zero balls left. Other instance : England at Mumbai in 2012.

Glenn Maxwell : Just spend a bit of time in the middle. Had a good partnership with Darcy. Credit to the way the Indians fought back in the middle overs. Hopefully I can keep doing better for them (team management). I felt like I played him quite well towards the end (Chahal).

We want to give game time to Rahul. He is a quality player. He played good shots. He played really good knock. 150 would have been winning score. Australia deserved to win. They played better than us.

Virat Kohli, India captain : In the first innings, we are not up to the mark. Till about 15th over, the wicket played well but we did not bat well. In low scoring games, you are always goings for runs. Bumrah can do wonders with the ball. Mayank bowled well in the middle overs.

Aaron Finch, Australia captain : I think the wicket got a bit slower and slower. Great to get a win. I thought they dragged their length back really well. We managed to get a bit of a reverse. Guys that are getting more and more experience. When you have six or seven guys to pick more, strong position to be in. Maxie's played a hell of an innings on a wicket that was tough.

Coulter-Nile: We bowled very well. It was not coming out on the bat. We tried to dig in. Nice to have some cricket behind us with BBL back home. Hopefully we can win another one and win the series.

Nathan Coulter-Nile is Player of the Match for taking 3 wickets in the match

Just In: Mayank Markande all set to make his T20I debut for India, BCCI informed .

Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik at Pitch report : There is a little turn on the pitch. Patches are there and cracks are there. Pitch will help spinners and India might play maybe two or three spinners. Team winning the toss would want to bat first here.

OUT! Cheeky shot from Rohit ends his innings. He tried to scoop Behrendorff over the short fine-leg but could not connect well and gave an easy catch to Adam Zampa. India lose their first wicket. Rohit c Zampa b Behrendorff 5(8)

Pat Cummins is into the attack. Rahul is growing in confidence and it will relieve the Indian dressing room.

OUT! Vizag is stunned and silenced. Virat Kohli goes back. Zampa gives flight, lures the Indian captain, who comes out and tries to clear the long-on boundary but does not connect well and Coulter-Nile catches it comfortably at long-on. Kohli c Coulter-Nile b Zampa 24(17)

OUT! Kiddish from Pant. School boy stuff. Walks into the shot and hits it to covers and runs blindly. There was no communication between the two batsmen and the throw reached the wicket-keeper in time. Pant was out by good distance. Pant run out (Behrendorff/Handscomb) 3(5)

FIFTY for KL Rahul. This is his comeback match and he has indeed made a strong comeback.

OUT! No pace on the ball and Rahul does not put much power into the lofted off-drive. Tried to put trust into the timing. However, the ball went direct to the mid-off where Finch did not make a mistake. Rahul c Finch b Coulter-Nile 50(36)

OUT! Clean Bowled! Karthik missed it completely and the ball did not miss his middle-stump. It has been uprooted by Coulter-Nile and Karthik has to go back. India five down now. Karthik b Coulter-Nile 1(3)

OUT! Sixth wicket down for India as a restless Krunal tries to play across the line and gets a leading edge which flies to covers. Maxwell takes another safe catch. Krunal Pandya c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 1(6)

OUT! Umesh Yadav was shuffling across the stumps, on back-foot and this ball from Cummins hit him on the pads in front of the stumps. India lose the seventh wicket. U Yadav lbw b Pat Cummins 2(4)

Dhoni's struggle comes to an end at the end of the 20 overs and India have a very low total to play with. 126/7. Wickets kept on tumbling and Dhoni kept on missing the opportunities to hit the balls outside the park.

OUT! Stoinis is run out early in his innings, as India inflict an early blow on the Australians! Mix-up between the two batsmen cost them a wicket on this occasion. AUS 5/1

OUT! Bumrah traps Finch lbw first ball! Looked plumb, but the Aussie captain decided to review it, and isn't able to overturn the decision, with 'Wickets' going as 'Umpire's Call'. Two early wickets — exactly what the Indians were looking for; AUS 5/2

FIFTY for Glenn Maxwell — his sixth in T20Is! Gets to the milestone off just 40 balls. AUS 83/2

OUT ! Chahal bowls one outside off, making Maxwell stretch his arms for the inside-out loft. Doesn't quite middle it, and ends up holing out to Rahul at long off. AUS 89/3

OUT! Massive mix-up between Short and Handscomb while the latter called for a second run, and the former ends up having to trudge back to the pavilion for 37. AUS 101/4

BOWLED EM! Wickets are starting to tumble for the Aussies at this stage now, as Turner misses a fuller ball from Pandya while looking to paddle it towards fine-leg, resulting in the stumps getting shattered. AUS 102/5

OUT ! Another one bites the dust, as Handscomb top-edges to get caught by Dhoni! AUS 113/6

BOWLED EM ! Two-in-two for Bumrah, as he fires a perfect yorker to Coulter-Nile to flatten his leg stump! AUS 113/7

Ball 2: FOUR! Richardson pulls this towards the midwicket fence! AUS 118/7; need 9 off 4

Ball 3: Two! Richardson squeezes a yorker down the ground and comes back for a second! AUS 120/7; need 7 off 3

Ball 5: FOUR! Low full toss from Umesh, and this one's driven through the off side! AUS 125/7; need 2 off 1

Ball 6: TWO! AUSTRALIA STEAL A VICTORY FROM OUT OF NOWHERE! AUS 127/7, win by three wickets!

India vs Australia 2019, 1st T20I Latest Match Updates: Umesh hasn't done his limited-overs credentials any good with a disappointing final over, as Australia reach home off the very last ball of the match! The turning point was the attempted wide yorker off the penultimate delivery that was driven through cover for a boundary, before some good running between the wickets helped them collect the remaining two runs off the last ball. Heartbreak for the Indians, especially after the tremendous turnaround in their bowling performance in the second half of the innings.

For now, Australia are 1-0 up in the series!

The first India vs Australia T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first T20I between India and Australia.

Preview, 1st T20I: Cementing spots in their World Cup squad will top the agenda for Indians and Australians alike when their limited-over series starts with the first Twenty20 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.

While India will be busy with the annual Indian Premier League T20 tournament before heading to the World Cup in England, the defending 50-over world champions will have another opportunity to hone their skills against Pakistan next month.

For Kohli, who led India to their first test series victory in Australia but skipped the second half of the New Zealand tour, the series will be the last chance to identify the batsman to fill a middle order spot in an otherwise settled side.

There is not much ambiguity in their pace bowling options while the successful spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are set to travel to England, where the twice champions begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Kuldeep has, however, been rested for the T20 leg against Australia while all-rounder Hardik Panya, a key cog in India’s scheme of things at the World Cup, has been ruled out of the entire series with lower back stiffness.

That has presented an opportunity for spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to make a final audition after being initially overlooked.

The touring side are yet to nail down captain Aaron Finch’s partner at the top of the batting order, even if it is a spot that David Warner is likely to fill at the World Cup once his ball-tampering ban expires.

They have multiple options in vice captain Alex Carey, D’Arcy Short and Usman Khawaja and a good performance in the shortest format would do a player’s hopes of opening in the one-day side no harm.

Australia’s players have arrived in India after their involvement in the Big Bash League and Carey, who keeps wickets for Australia, believes that could be an advantage.

“The guys have had their Big Bash campaign just finished and they’re in T20 mode so we’ll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers,” Carey told reporters ahead of the first T20.

“The confidence is up for all the players and we’re really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians.”

With inputs from Reuters