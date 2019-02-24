- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Australia in India 2 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
After 20 overs,India 126/7 ( MS Dhoni (W) 29 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0)
Dhoni's struggle comes to an end at the end of the 20 overs and India have a very low total to play with. 126/7. Wickets kept on tumbling and Dhoni kept on missing the opportunities to hit the balls outside the park.
Australia would resume the chase of 127 runs.
OUT! Umesh Yadav was shuffling across the stumps, on back-foot and this ball from Cummins hit him on the pads in front of the stumps. India lose the seventh wicket. U Yadav lbw b Pat Cummins 2(4)
OUT! Sixth wicket down for India as a restless Krunal tries to play across the line and gets a leading edge which flies to covers. Maxwell takes another safe catch. Krunal Pandya c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 1(6)
OUT! Clean Bowled! Karthik missed it completely and the ball did not miss his middle-stump. It has been uprooted by Coulter-Nile and Karthik has to go back. India five down now. Karthik b Coulter-Nile 1(3)
OUT! No pace on the ball and Rahul does not put much power into the lofted off-drive. Tried to put trust into the timing. However, the ball went direct to the mid-off where Finch did not make a mistake. Rahul c Finch b Coulter-Nile 50(36)
FIFTY for KL Rahul. This is his comeback match and he has indeed made a strong comeback.
OUT! Kiddish from Pant. School boy stuff. Walks into the shot and hits it to covers and runs blindly. There was no communication between the two batsmen and the throw reached the wicket-keeper in time. Pant was out by good distance. Pant run out (Behrendorff/Handscomb) 3(5)
OUT! Vizag is stunned and silenced. Virat Kohli goes back. Zampa gives flight, lures the Indian captain, who comes out and tries to clear the long-on boundary but does not connect well and Coulter-Nile catches it comfortably at long-on. Kohli c Coulter-Nile b Zampa 24(17)
After 8 overs,India 65/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 37 , Virat Kohli (C) 21)
Pat Cummins is into the attack. Rahul is growing in confidence and it will relieve the Indian dressing room.
FIFTY-run partnership is also between Kohli and Rahul.
OUT! Cheeky shot from Rohit ends his innings. He tried to scoop Behrendorff over the short fine-leg but could not connect well and gave an easy catch to Adam Zampa. India lose their first wicket. Rohit c Zampa b Behrendorff 5(8)
Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss news: Australia win toss and the visitors will bowl first.
Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik at Pitch report: There is a little turn on the pitch. Patches are there and cracks are there. Pitch will help spinners and India might play maybe two or three spinners. Team winning the toss would want to bat first here.
One more debutant: Peter Handscomb to make his T20I debut tonight for Australia.
Just In: Mayank Markande all set to make his T20I debut for India, BCCI informed.
Well, well, well... what do we have here??
Marcus Stoinis is opening alongside D'Arcy Short. Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over.
Agree?
India today:
First 10 overs: 80/3 (RR – 8.00)
Last 10 overs: 46/4 (RR – 4.60)
Lowest SR for India in a T20I match facing atleast 30 balls:
43.75 - Yuvraj Singh v Pakistan, Dhaka, 2016
71.42 - Ravindra Jadeja v England, Lord's, 2009
78.37 - MS Dhoni v Australia, Vizag, 2019*
India's final total of 126 for 7 is not great but could be handy if Aussies struggle on Indian pitches and against the spinners. But there's more hope than conviction. Total well below par
After 20 overs,India 126/7 ( MS Dhoni (W) 29 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0)
Dhoni's struggle comes to an end at the end of the 20 overs and India have a very low total to play with. 126/7. Wickets kept on tumbling and Dhoni kept on missing the opportunities to hit the balls outside the park.
Australia would resume the chase of 127 runs.
Ball 6: Dhoni tries to heave, misses the ball. It hits his pad and he runs a single. India finishes with 126/7.
Ball 5: Dhoni heaves, gets the top-edge, ball flies near fine leg but falls short of the fielder. DHONI DOES NOT RUN.
Ball 4: Dhoni comes down the wicket and misses it completely. No run.
Ball 3: Short of length, Dhoni fails to connect again. No run
SIX! Finally, Dhoni breaks shackles and hits it over the covers for a hue one.
Last over Ball 1: Dhoni swings but fails. ball goes to mid-wicket and no run taken
After 19 overs,India 118/7 ( MS Dhoni (W) 23 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0)
Dhoni gets just 2 runs in four balls and then calls for a bat change but no change of luck for him. Gets a single as he pushes the ball to the covers.
India down to last 2 overs. Not too many runs on board. Just 115 for 7. India won't have a good total irrespective of what Dhoni does in last 2 overs
After 18 overs,India 115/7 ( MS Dhoni (W) 20 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0)
Dhoni is unable to connect here. The pressure building on. Richardson fires one on the pads but is directionless and the much-needed boundary has been gifted. But it is not enough. India are already late in making that acceleration and now the quest is to play till the last ball of the 20th over.
Umesh was a sucker for lbw with his nothing shuffle across the stumps. He was neither forward nor right back. Just a limp bat held in front. Trapped in front by Cummins.
After 17 overs,India 109/7 ( MS Dhoni (W) 19 , Yuzvendra Chahal 0)
Dhoni is playing on 17 made off 22 balls. Has not arrived in his beast mode as yet. Umesh has left too and the next batsman is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has shown in New Zealand can bat but for how long can he survive is a question.
OUT! Umesh Yadav was shuffling across the stumps, on back-foot and this ball from Cummins hit him on the pads in front of the stumps. India lose the seventh wicket. U Yadav lbw b Pat Cummins 2(4)
Dhoni needs to play one of his ripper innings. Just four overs remaining and India at 104 for 6 anything but in a happy place. Dhoni has no support left. But he has been here before
Cummins back on.
After 16 overs,India 104/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 17 , Umesh Yadav 0)
Umesh Yadav joins Dhoni in the middle and there are still four overs to go in this innings. If he gives him good support from the other end, India may get to the 150-mark, which looks like a massive target from here.
Nathan Coulter Nile has been outstanding. Grabbed 3 crucial wickets and not gone for too many runs. He has ripped out the middle order with Krunal too falling cheaply. At 100 for 6 India are in a hole.
Jhye Richardson back on.
Umesh Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease
After 15 overs,India 100/6 ( MS Dhoni (W) 14 , )
Krunal took five balls to get off the mark. And that had built a pressure on him, which led to him playing that silly shot which brought his downfall. Dhoni key here from now.
OUT! Sixth wicket down for India as a restless Krunal tries to play across the line and gets a leading edge which flies to covers. Maxwell takes another safe catch. Krunal Pandya c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 1(6)
India's last recognised pair at the wicket. Need to preserve wicket and at the same time go after the bowling. Tough ask. Just 6 overs left. Aussies on top unless Dhoni does his magic again
Dinesh Karthik in T20Is while batting first:
11, 0, 8, 16, 13, 48, 5*, 13, 13*, 2*, 1 (Today)*
Coulter-Nile continues.
After 14 overs,India 95/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 10 , Krunal Pandya 0)
Alright, India on back-foot and Dhoni's brain must be doing the math. How much can India get from this position. 14 overs gone and still 5 runs away from 100. Is 150 the target and is that enough?
Zampa back on.
Krunal Pandya, left handed bat, comes to the crease
Rahul falls for 50. India Not comfortable at this time. Rahul mistimed his lofted shot and was caught just outside inner circle. 92 for 4 in 13th over was not too good. Made worse by Karthik bowled through the gate.94 for 5 in 13 overs places India in deep trouble
After 13 overs,India 94/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 9 , )
Coulter-Nile back on and he delivers instantly. Gets Rahul and Karthik in just over and India are now on back-foot. India want a Dhoni special now.
OUT! Clean Bowled! Karthik missed it completely and the ball did not miss his middle-stump. It has been uprooted by Coulter-Nile and Karthik has to go back. India five down now. Karthik b Coulter-Nile 1(3)
Dinesh Karthik, right handed bat, comes to the crease
KL Rahul has just scored a fifty after 13 innings across formats for India.
OUT! No pace on the ball and Rahul does not put much power into the lofted off-drive. Tried to put trust into the timing. However, the ball went direct to the mid-off where Finch did not make a mistake. Rahul c Finch b Coulter-Nile 50(36)
After 12 overs,India 91/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 50 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)
Short had done a good job in these two overs for Australia. Like Gavaskar said at the toss, there is something for the spinners here and we can see the batsmen struggling a bit here. KL Rahul, meanwhile, has reached his fifty. Would do his confidence a lot of good.
Rahul's comeback has been brilliant. He has played wonderful shots and also rotated strike well in his 35 ball unbeaten 50. Now to step on it
FIFTY for KL Rahul. This is his comeback match and he has indeed made a strong comeback.
Aussies mixing it up well with pace and spin. Thus far they have been successful by using Cummins sparingly. Last 2 overs have been very good for them. India need to move on more aggressively from here
Short continues.
After 11 overs,India 85/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 48 , MS Dhoni (W) 3)
We just saw Pant getting run-out and we could have seen another one. Dhoni was in competition with the throw from the deep and in the end, the former Indian captain won but he should thank the fielder for the directionless throw to the keeper.
MS Dhoni’s SR of 111.41 against Australia in T20Is – the lowest for him against an opponent in T20Is. (Min. 30 runs scored)
MS Dhoni, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Aussie bowling depth is on view. Left arm wrist spinner Darcy Short is bowling flatter and quicker. But keeping run rate in check. Just 4 runs from his first over. India also lose their 3rd wicket to a brilliant run out. Pant falls to Behrendorf's superb stop at short point. Stranded mid pitch by the brilliance. India 80 for 3 at halfway stage
Pat Cummins back on.
After 10 overs,India 80/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 46 , )
Clever bowling change from Finch. Short comes into the attack and bowls his left-arm leg spin. He built the pressure with tight bowling and that led to Pant taking a risky single and losing his wicket.
OUT! Kiddish from Pant. School boy stuff. Walks into the shot and hits it to covers and runs blindly. There was no communication between the two batsmen and the throw reached the wicket-keeper in time. Pant was out by good distance. Pant run out (Behrendorff/Handscomb) 3(5)
India vs Australia 2019, 1st T20I Latest Match Updates:Well, well, well... what do we have here??
Marcus Stoinis is opening alongside D'Arcy Short. Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over.
The first India vs Australia T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first T20I between India and Australia.
Preview, 1st T20I: Cementing spots in their World Cup squad will top the agenda for Indians and Australians alike when their limited-over series starts with the first Twenty20 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP
While India will be busy with the annual Indian Premier League T20 tournament before heading to the World Cup in England, the defending 50-over world champions will have another opportunity to hone their skills against Pakistan next month.
For Kohli, who led India to their first test series victory in Australia but skipped the second half of the New Zealand tour, the series will be the last chance to identify the batsman to fill a middle order spot in an otherwise settled side.
There is not much ambiguity in their pace bowling options while the successful spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are set to travel to England, where the twice champions begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.
Kuldeep has, however, been rested for the T20 leg against Australia while all-rounder Hardik Panya, a key cog in India’s scheme of things at the World Cup, has been ruled out of the entire series with lower back stiffness.
That has presented an opportunity for spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to make a final audition after being initially overlooked.
The touring side are yet to nail down captain Aaron Finch’s partner at the top of the batting order, even if it is a spot that David Warner is likely to fill at the World Cup once his ball-tampering ban expires.
They have multiple options in vice captain Alex Carey, D’Arcy Short and Usman Khawaja and a good performance in the shortest format would do a player’s hopes of opening in the one-day side no harm.
Australia’s players have arrived in India after their involvement in the Big Bash League and Carey, who keeps wickets for Australia, believes that could be an advantage.
“The guys have had their Big Bash campaign just finished and they’re in T20 mode so we’ll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers,” Carey told reporters ahead of the first T20.
“The confidence is up for all the players and we’re really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians.”
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 24, 2019