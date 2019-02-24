OUT! Kiddish from Pant. School boy stuff. Walks into the shot and hits it to covers and runs blindly. There was no communication between the two batsmen and the throw reached the wicket-keeper in time. Pant was out by good distance. Pant run out (Behrendorff/Handscomb) 3(5)

Clever bowling change from Finch. Short comes into the attack and bowls his left-arm leg spin. He built the pressure with tight bowling and that led to Pant taking a risky single and losing his wicket.

Aussie bowling depth is on view. Left arm wrist spinner Darcy Short is bowling flatter and quicker. But keeping run rate in check. Just 4 runs from his first over. India also lose their 3rd wicket to a brilliant run out. Pant falls to Behrendorf's superb stop at short point. Stranded mid pitch by the brilliance. India 80 for 3 at halfway stage

MS Dhoni’s SR of 111.41 against Australia in T20Is – the lowest for him against an opponent in T20Is. (Min. 30 runs scored)

We just saw Pant getting run-out and we could have seen another one. Dhoni was in competition with the throw from the deep and in the end, the former Indian captain won but he should thank the fielder for the directionless throw to the keeper.

Aussies mixing it up well with pace and spin. Thus far they have been successful by using Cummins sparingly. Last 2 overs have been very good for them. India need to move on more aggressively from here

FIFTY for KL Rahul. This is his comeback match and he has indeed made a strong comeback.

Rahul's comeback has been brilliant. He has played wonderful shots and also rotated strike well in his 35 ball unbeaten 50. Now to step on it

Short had done a good job in these two overs for Australia. Like Gavaskar said at the toss, there is something for the spinners here and we can see the batsmen struggling a bit here. KL Rahul, meanwhile, has reached his fifty. Would do his confidence a lot of good.

OUT! No pace on the ball and Rahul does not put much power into the lofted off-drive. Tried to put trust into the timing. However, the ball went direct to the mid-off where Finch did not make a mistake. Rahul c Finch b Coulter-Nile 50(36)

KL Rahul has just scored a fifty after 13 innings across formats for India.

OUT! Clean Bowled! Karthik missed it completely and the ball did not miss his middle-stump. It has been uprooted by Coulter-Nile and Karthik has to go back. India five down now. Karthik b Coulter-Nile 1(3)

Coulter-Nile back on and he delivers instantly. Gets Rahul and Karthik in just over and India are now on back-foot. India want a Dhoni special now.

Rahul falls for 50. India Not comfortable at this time. Rahul mistimed his lofted shot and was caught just outside inner circle. 92 for 4 in 13th over was not too good. Made worse by Karthik bowled through the gate.94 for 5 in 13 overs places India in deep trouble

Alright, India on back-foot and Dhoni's brain must be doing the math. How much can India get from this position. 14 overs gone and still 5 runs away from 100. Is 150 the target and is that enough?

India's last recognised pair at the wicket. Need to preserve wicket and at the same time go after the bowling. Tough ask. Just 6 overs left. Aussies on top unless Dhoni does his magic again

OUT! Sixth wicket down for India as a restless Krunal tries to play across the line and gets a leading edge which flies to covers. Maxwell takes another safe catch. Krunal Pandya c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 1(6)

Krunal took five balls to get off the mark. And that had built a pressure on him, which led to him playing that silly shot which brought his downfall. Dhoni key here from now.

Nathan Coulter Nile has been outstanding. Grabbed 3 crucial wickets and not gone for too many runs. He has ripped out the middle order with Krunal too falling cheaply. At 100 for 6 India are in a hole.

Umesh Yadav joins Dhoni in the middle and there are still four overs to go in this innings. If he gives him good support from the other end, India may get to the 150-mark, which looks like a massive target from here.

Dhoni needs to play one of his ripper innings. Just four overs remaining and India at 104 for 6 anything but in a happy place. Dhoni has no support left. But he has been here before

OUT! Umesh Yadav was shuffling across the stumps, on back-foot and this ball from Cummins hit him on the pads in front of the stumps. India lose the seventh wicket. U Yadav lbw b Pat Cummins 2(4)

Dhoni is playing on 17 made off 22 balls. Has not arrived in his beast mode as yet. Umesh has left too and the next batsman is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has shown in New Zealand can bat but for how long can he survive is a question.

Umesh was a sucker for lbw with his nothing shuffle across the stumps. He was neither forward nor right back. Just a limp bat held in front. Trapped in front by Cummins.

Dhoni is unable to connect here. The pressure building on. Richardson fires one on the pads but is directionless and the much-needed boundary has been gifted. But it is not enough. India are already late in making that acceleration and now the quest is to play till the last ball of the 20th over.

India down to last 2 overs. Not too many runs on board. Just 115 for 7. India won't have a good total irrespective of what Dhoni does in last 2 overs

Dhoni gets just 2 runs in four balls and then calls for a bat change but no change of luck for him. Gets a single as he pushes the ball to the covers.

Last over Ball 1: Dhoni swings but fails. ball goes to mid-wicket and no run taken

SIX! Finally, Dhoni breaks shackles and hits it over the covers for a hue one.

Ball 4: Dhoni comes down the wicket and misses it completely. No run.

Ball 5: Dhoni heaves, gets the top-edge, ball flies near fine leg but falls short of the fielder. DHONI DOES NOT RUN.

Ball 6: Dhoni tries to heave, misses the ball. It hits his pad and he runs a single. India finishes with 126/7.

Dhoni's struggle comes to an end at the end of the 20 overs and India have a very low total to play with. 126/7. Wickets kept on tumbling and Dhoni kept on missing the opportunities to hit the balls outside the park.

India's final total of 126 for 7 is not great but could be handy if Aussies struggle on Indian pitches and against the spinners. But there's more hope than conviction. Total well below par

MSD’s timing and rhythm elusive, and should have shown some trust in tailend partner and rotate strike to get few runs in slog overs. Barring Rahul, not much from the top order and India have a below par total to defend

Well, well, well... what do we have here??

Just In: Mayank Markande all set to make his T20I debut for India, BCCI informed .

One more debutant: Peter Handscomb to make his T20I debut tonight for Australia.

Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik at Pitch report : There is a little turn on the pitch. Patches are there and cracks are there. Pitch will help spinners and India might play maybe two or three spinners. Team winning the toss would want to bat first here.

OUT! Cheeky shot from Rohit ends his innings. He tried to scoop Behrendorff over the short fine-leg but could not connect well and gave an easy catch to Adam Zampa. India lose their first wicket. Rohit c Zampa b Behrendorff 5(8)

Pat Cummins is into the attack. Rahul is growing in confidence and it will relieve the Indian dressing room.

OUT! Vizag is stunned and silenced. Virat Kohli goes back. Zampa gives flight, lures the Indian captain, who comes out and tries to clear the long-on boundary but does not connect well and Coulter-Nile catches it comfortably at long-on. Kohli c Coulter-Nile b Zampa 24(17)

Marcus Stoinis is opening alongside D'Arcy Short. Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over.

Preview, 1st T20I: Cementing spots in their World Cup squad will top the agenda for Indians and Australians alike when their limited-over series starts with the first Twenty20 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.

While India will be busy with the annual Indian Premier League T20 tournament before heading to the World Cup in England, the defending 50-over world champions will have another opportunity to hone their skills against Pakistan next month.

For Kohli, who led India to their first test series victory in Australia but skipped the second half of the New Zealand tour, the series will be the last chance to identify the batsman to fill a middle order spot in an otherwise settled side.

There is not much ambiguity in their pace bowling options while the successful spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are set to travel to England, where the twice champions begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Kuldeep has, however, been rested for the T20 leg against Australia while all-rounder Hardik Panya, a key cog in India’s scheme of things at the World Cup, has been ruled out of the entire series with lower back stiffness.

That has presented an opportunity for spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to make a final audition after being initially overlooked.

The touring side are yet to nail down captain Aaron Finch’s partner at the top of the batting order, even if it is a spot that David Warner is likely to fill at the World Cup once his ball-tampering ban expires.

They have multiple options in vice captain Alex Carey, D’Arcy Short and Usman Khawaja and a good performance in the shortest format would do a player’s hopes of opening in the one-day side no harm.

Australia’s players have arrived in India after their involvement in the Big Bash League and Carey, who keeps wickets for Australia, believes that could be an advantage.

“The guys have had their Big Bash campaign just finished and they’re in T20 mode so we’ll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers,” Carey told reporters ahead of the first T20.

“The confidence is up for all the players and we’re really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians.”

With inputs from Reuters