India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, 3rd ODI at Colombo: Visitors opt to bat, hand debuts to five players

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.
|India
|Sri Lanka
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.
India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Toss: Well, there is excitement in the Indian camp, as Shikhar Dhawan has finally won the toss and elected to bat. Dhawan himself celebrated with his trademark kabaddi-style celebration after winning the toss. Good fun. Shikhar Dhawan informs that India have made six changes. Dasun Shanaka informs of three changes in the Sri Lankan team.
Chances galore...
Well, the news from out in the middle is that there will be five debutants for India in the 3rd ODI - Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar
Sri Lanka bounced back well from the first ODI thrashing, they fought well in the field for most parts of the 2nd ODI but couldn't apply sustained pressure. They didn't field well. And things got heated up between the coach and the captain post the match. Such kinds of losses could be confidence-denter. The team management will have a huge task of picking up the players and motivating them ahead of the final ODI.
A brilliant fightback from Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw India pull off a coup as they chased down 276 after being reduced to 160/6. That 'never give up' attitude of the Indian cricket team again stood out as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Stat: India have beaten Sri Lanka 93 times, the most won by a team against an opponent in ODIs.
India's got some real talent on and off the field...
🎵 🎵— BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2021
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝙛𝙩. @deepak_chahar9 & 𝙉𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙟𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩 - #𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙥𝙝𝙮𝙨𝙞𝙤 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙧𝙞 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙖 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨. 🎸🔊#𝙎𝙇𝙫𝙄𝙉𝘿 pic.twitter.com/IE87xyggsA
Several thousand kilometres away, a different Indian cricket team played a warmup match in Durham against the County Select XI, the three-day match ending in a draw with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slamming a second consecutive fifty.
Click here to read the match report of the third and final day
After their heartbreaking three-wicket defeat in the second ODI that also saw them forfeit the three-match series, the Sri Lankan team continue to make headlines after the match, but for the wrong reasons as coach Mickey Arthur and captain Dasun Shanaka were seen having an animated discussion on the field, one that appeared quite heated and further portrayed the team in poor light.
However, both Arthur and Shanaka have responded to the incident since then.
Click here to read Arthur's reaction
Toss: Well, there is excitement in the Indian camp, as Shikhar Dhawan has finally won the toss and elected to bat. Dhawan himself celebrated with his trademark kabaddi-style celebration after winning the toss. Good fun. Shikhar Dhawan informs that India have made six changes. Dasun Shanaka informs of three changes in the Sri Lankan team.
Chances galore...
Well, the news from out in the middle is that there will be five debutants for India in the 3rd ODI - Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Highlights Ind vs SL Live Score Updates: Well, there is excitement in the Indian camp, as Shikhar Dhawan has finally won the toss and elected to bat. Dhawan himself celebrated with his trademark kabaddi-style celebration after winning the toss. Good fun. Shikhar Dhawan informs that India have made six changes. Dasun Shanaka informs of three changes in the Sri Lankan team.
Follow this space for more updates till the live action begins.
Preview, 3rd ODI: Pressure will be massive on the home team in the third and final IND vs SL game today after suffering defeats in the first T20 ODIs. India will aim to make it 3-0 clean sweep against the hosts Sri Lanka. The two teams will take on each other at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. India have already sealed the series with a thrilling last-over win in the second ODI at the same venue.
Deepak Chahar scored a maiden half-century batting at No. 8 to guide India to a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the second one-day international and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made a competitive 275 for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, India reached 277 for 7 with five deliveries to spare.
India lost seven wickets for 193 runs during their chase and looked in danger of defeat but Chahar paired with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 not out) for an undefeated 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to ensure victory.
Chahar, playing only his fifth ODI, remained unbeaten on 69 off 82 deliveries with seven boundaries and one six.
Earlier, Chahar also shone with the ball taking two wickets for 53 runs in eight overs in Sri Lanka’s innings and was named player of the match. Kumar took 3-54 off 10 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav also made his maiden ODI half-century for India. His 53 runs off 44 deliveries included six boundaries.
It was Sri Lanka’s 10th successive ODI series loss to India as hosts.
Sri Lanka’s leg spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga had impressive bowling figures of 3-37 off 10 overs.
Charith Asalanka also made his maiden ODI half-century earlier for Sri Lanka, scoring 65 runs including six boundaries.
Leg spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal had the best bowling figures for India, taking 3-50 off 10 overs.
Coming into the third and final game of the series, the Lankans would be aiming for a better show and finish the series on a high. They came very close to winning the second ODI but lack of experience and ability to handle nerves in the crunch final moments of the game meant they fell short of the winning mark.
The weather may play a spoilsport in the third ODI with showers expected throughout today in Colombo.
Keep tuned in to our blog for IND vs SL live score.
Squads:
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne
India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The Indian squad in Sri Lanka is brimming with talent and the team management faces a major selection dilemma as they head into the ODI series.
Post the match, a video of Arthur and Shanaka arguing on the field went viral on social media. In the video, the Sri Lanka head coach appeared to be furious at his players after they lost to India on Tuesday, 20 July.
India vs Sri Lanka, First ODI at Colombo, LIVE score and updates: That's it, Dhawan collects a single and takes India to victory in the first ODI. The visitors win by seven wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Tough day for Sri Lanka in the field as India displayed a professional show. Kuldeep, Krunal bowled well. Shaw, Kishan showing the power of youth and Dhawan leading from the front to take the side home with number of wickets and balls in hand.