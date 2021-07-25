India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Prithvi Shaw dismissed for golden duck on debut

Sanju Samson is the new batsman...
|India
|Sri Lanka
|4/1 (1.0 ov) - R/R 4
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shikhar Dhawan (C)
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sanju Samson (W)
|Batting
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dushmantha Chameera
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/1 (0.1)
|
4 (4) R/R: 4.8
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 1(1)
Sanju Samson (W) 3(4)
|
Prithvi Shaw 0(1) S.R (0)
c Minod Bhanuka b Dushmantha Chameera
OUT! What a start for Sri Lanka and what a delivery. A wicket off the first ball of the match. It's very full outside off, and swings away late. Shaw plays a half-hearted drive and is done in by the late movement. He ends up edging it to the keeper. Chameera sets off in celebrations.
Right! Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are the Indian openers out in the middle, Chameera will start off proceedings for Sri Lanka..
Stat: India have dominated the Sri Lankans in the T20Is as well, of the 19 matches between the two India have won 13 and lost just five with one ending in a No result.
The teams are out for national anthems.....
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy
Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.
Those Nidahas Trophy memories have come rushing back
India playing a T20I at Colombo... it's been a long time! ☺️#INDvSL— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 25, 2021
Toss - Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and Sri Lanka will field first. Shanaka reckons the wicket will get better for batting in the second half of the match. Shikhar Dhawan says that they were also looking to bowl first because of the dampness in the wicket.
Pitch - There seems to be some grass on the wicket. Still looks good for batting. Ajay Jadeja reckons the team winning the toss would look to bat first.
Preview: India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Colombo.
After the ODI series win, India would be looking for a double on the tour with a T20I series win. They won the first two matches of the ODI series before losing in the last one. It was their batting failure that hurt them in the final ODI and they would look to step up in their batting department in the T20I series. It was a case of missed opportunities for the batsmen throughout the series as none of them could manage a three-figure score. But they have some real flair and flamboyance in their squad and there are a few of them auditioning for the T20 WC. Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, all will be looking to impress in the last international series before the T20 World Cup.
Varun Chakravarthy might finally get that much awaited debut while Chahal and Chahar will again battle for that second spinner's slot. There are reports that Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav might be called up as replacements for the England Test series, but it's not clear as to when they will leave Sri Lanka in case they are included in the squad in England. This might give Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devdutt Padikkal a chance to don the India jersey for the first time.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be looking to carry forward the confidence from the final ODI win. Their spinners will again be the biggest threat for the Indians. They do possess some real explosive talent in their squad. And the T20s might just suit them better.
Unlike the ODIs they would look to start off in a positive fashion and demand a much better performance from their batsmen.
Squads
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.
