England Vs South Africa At The Oval, London, 08 September, 2022

08 September, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

26/3 (6.3 ov)

3rd Test
England

England

Yet To Bat

South Africa England
26/3 (6.3 ov) - R/R 4

Play In Progress

Khaya Zondo - 4

Ryan Rickelton - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ryan Rickelton Batting 7 12 1 0
Khaya Zondo Batting 4 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 3.3 0 12 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 21/3 (5.4)

5 (5) R/R: 6

Keegan Petersen 12(14) S.R (85.71)

b Ollie Robinson

LIVE Cricket Score, England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 1 at The Oval

England vs South Africa: Follow this space for the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates on the third and final Test between England and South Africa at The Oval in London.

LIVE Cricket Score, England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 1 at The Oval

The South African players wear black armbands in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II during the start of the third and final Test against England at The Oval, London. AFP

Preview: The deciding cricket test between England and South Africa has turned into a three-day match.

After Day 1 (Thursday) was washed out and Day 2 (Friday) was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, play will finally get started at the Oval on Saturday — weather permitting.

Players and coaches will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the queen and observe a minute’s silence. The national anthem — “God Save the King” — will then be played, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday.

Branded advertising will be replaced with messaging paying cricket’s respects to the queen, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

The ECB said it wasn’t possible to add an extra day to the test match because the touring South Africans are flying home on Tuesday before heading to India and Australia.

The series is locked at 1-1, after South Africa won the first test at Lord’s and England won the second at Old Trafford.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: September 10, 2022 15:54:05 IST

