Cricket

England Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Pakistan At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 08 July, 2021

08 July, 2021
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan

Pakistan

123/8 (29.3 ov)

1st ODI
England

England

Yet To Bat

Pakistan England
123/8 (29.3 ov) - R/R 4.17

Play In Progress

Hasan Ali - 6

Shadab Khan - 15

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shadab Khan Batting 25 33 0 1
Shaheen Afridi Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Saqib Mahmood 9 1 38 4
Matt Parkinson 6.3 0 27 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 123/8 (29.3)

22 (22) R/R: 6.94

Hasan Ali 6(9)
Shadab Khan 15(10)

Hasan Ali 6(9) S.R (66.66)

c Dawid Malan b Matt Parkinson

LIVE Cricket Score, England vs Pakistan 1st ODI at Cardiff

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 8th, 2021
  • 17:52:36 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

 

Toss report: England is debuting five players under first-time captain Ben Stokes against Pakistan on Thursday in a day-night one-day international at Sophia Gardens.

The toss was won by Stokes, who decided to bowl first.

An entirely new England squad was scrambled together on Tuesday, a day after the main squad recorded seven positive tests for the coronavirus spread among players and staff. The rest also had to go into isolation as trace contacts. They are expected to be available for the Twenty20 series after the three ODIs.

Players were pulled from the County Championship, and former players and rested players recalled.

Debuts were given to opener Phil Salt, first drop batsman Zak Crawley, wicketkeeper John Simpson and allrounder Lewis Gregory in the middle order, and fast bowler Brydon Carse.

“A strange situation,” Stokes said, “but to pick a team of this caliber shows we're in a good place.”

Pakistan is giving a debut to left-hander Saud Shakeel in the middle order after Haris Sohail returned home after tearing a hamstring in training.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: July 08, 2021 17:52:36 IST

