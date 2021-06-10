Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs New Zealand At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 10 June, 2021

10 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Lunch
England

England

67/0 (29.0 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

England New Zealand
67/0 (29.0 ov) - R/R 2.31

Lunch

Rory Burns - 32

Dominic Sibley - 31

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rory Burns Batting 32 96 3 0
Dominic Sibley Batting 31 79 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 9 2 18 0
Ajaz Patel 5 3 7 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

67 (67) R/R: 2.29

Rory Burns 32(96)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 at Edgbaston

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 10th, 2021
  • 15:31:13 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss Report: England won the toss and chose to bat first at Edgbaston in the second and final test against a much-changed New Zealand, which was without wicketkeeper BJ Watling because of his late withdrawal.

Watling failed to overcome a sore back, the Black Caps said on Thursday, and has been replaced by Tom Blundell for his 11th test.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was already a confirmed absentee — he was replaced as skipper by Tom Latham — and the tourists chose to rotate ahead of the world test championship against India, which is their priority and starts on June 18.

There were six changes in total in the New Zealand team from the drawn first test at Lord's, including the return of left-arm seamer Trent Boult.

England's only change saw Olly Stone replace fellow fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who was suspended for the match by the England and Wales Cricket Board pending an investigation into historic discriminatory tweets that resurfaced during the first test.

That keeps England with an all-seam attack that includes Jimmy Anderson, who became the team's most-capped test player with his 162nd appearance.

England will bat under gray skies at the venue in Birmingham.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: June 10, 2021 15:31:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs New Zealand: With unbeaten 136 in Lord's debut, Devon Conway betters Sourav Ganguly's long-held record
First Cricket News

England vs New Zealand: With unbeaten 136 in Lord's debut, Devon Conway betters Sourav Ganguly's long-held record

With his century, Conway became only the third non-English batsman to score a century on Test debut at Lord's.

LIVE Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 at Lord's
First Cricket News

LIVE Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 at Lord's

Check out LIVE scorecard from the first Test between hosts England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Highlights, England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 at Lord's, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 111/2 at stumps, trail by 267 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 at Lord's, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 111/2 at stumps, trail by 267 runs

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 2 of the first Test between England and New Zealand at the 'Home of Cricket' on our live blog.