Cricket

England Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

England Vs New Zealand At Lord's, London, 02 June, 2021

02 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

378/10 (122.4 ov)

1st Test
England

England

142/6 (57.0 ov)

New Zealand England
378/10 (122.4 ov) - R/R 3.08 142/6 (57.0 ov) - R/R 2.49

Play In Progress

England trail by 236 runs

Rory Burns - 0

Ollie Robinson - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rory Burns Batting 66 172 9 0
Ollie Robinson Batting 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 18 8 29 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 140/6 (56.1)

2 (2) R/R: 2.4

Rory Burns 0(0)

James Bracey (W) 0(6) S.R (0)

b Tim Southee

LIVE Cricket Score, England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 at Lord's

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 5th, 2021
  • 15:33:56 IST

Day 3 report: The third day of the first Test between England and New Zealand was a washout at Lord's on Friday, increasing the likelihood of a draw.

England opener Rory Burns is unbeaten on 59 and captain Joe Root on 42 not out after the hosts reached stumps on Thursday on 111-2 in the first innings.

The pair came together at the home of cricket with England in trouble on 18-2 in reply to New Zealand’s 378 that was anchored by Devon Conway’s 200 on his Test debut.

Burns and Root were denied the chance to take the field on Friday morning by the weather, with steady rainfall continuing well into the afternoon and leading to any prospect of play being abandoned at 4.30 p.m. local time.

A total of 98 overs can be bowled on Saturday — when the forecast is better — with the eight extra overs to be added at the end of the day.

It's a two-Test series.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: June 05, 2021 15:33:56 IST

Tags:

