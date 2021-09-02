Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At The Oval, London, 02 September, 2021

02 September, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
India

India

0/0 (0.0 ov)

4th Test
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Joe Root opts to bowl first; Umesh, Shardul in XI

ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Joe Root opts to bowl first; Umesh, Shardul in XI

15:14 (IST)

Do you agree?

15:14 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

15:07 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

15:07 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:06 (IST)

Virat Kohli: "We would have bowled first as well but toss isn't something you can control. We're looking forward to putting runs on the board. Two changes, Ishant and Shami have niggles, so Umesh and Shardul are back. For us, it's about partnerships, we can't focus too much on individuals. The opening partnerships have been good, it's about getting more partnerships."

15:06 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:05 (IST)

Two changes for England: Ollie Pope in for Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes comes in for Sam Curran.

15:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:05 (IST)

Two changes for India: Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav comes in for Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

15:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:03 (IST)

Joe Root: "We're going to bowl first. Looks like a good morning for bowling, we need to still hit the right lines and lengths, as we did at Headingley. Two changes for us Ollie Pope in for Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes comes in for Sam Curran."

15:03 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:01 (IST)

TOSS: Joe Root wins the toss and England will be bowling first in the fourth Test at The Oval.

15:01 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:59 (IST)

Pitch report by Rob Key: "There is a good covering of grass on this surface, that could be a dilemma for captains because it will do a fair bit on the first day but it always gets better at The Oval. Spin could be a factor later on, as it usually is and run-making does get easier. It's not a bad toss to lose."

14:59 (IST)
Full Scorecard
14:51 (IST)

The players are out warming up

14:51 (IST)
Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
15:07 (IST)

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
15:07 (IST)

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
15:05 (IST)

Two changes for England: Ollie Pope in for Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes comes in for Sam Curran.
15:05 (IST)

Two changes for India: Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav comes in for Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.
15:01 (IST)

TOSS: Joe Root wins the toss and England will be bowling first in the fourth Test at The Oval.

ENG vs IND, 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Both India and England have had a roller-coaster ride so far in this series. After a positive start, India suffered a jolt with the defeat at Headingley. England, on the other hand, bounced back strongly after the defeat at Lord's. As the team head to The Oval, the battle to take the lead gets intense. We are in for another cracker

Preview: Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's wretched form and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's probable inclusion will have the most significant impact on the Indian team's efforts to move on from their Leeds debacle when they takes on a stronger England side in the fourth Test at the Oval.

The high of an inspirational victory at the Lord's was followed by back-to-back batting debacles at Headingley and the penultimate game at Oval would certainly have an impact on both sides as the series heads towards its busin1ess end.

Skipper Virat Kohli had said that a victory at Lord's didn't guarantee a win in the next Test and a defeat at Headingley doesn't mean that an encore would happen at the Oval with the series locked at 1-1.

Not the one to believe that outside noise (fans and experts) should be given much credence, the Indian captain, in his heart of hearts, knows that all is not well with his batting unit and the biggest problem is the performance of its three middle-order stalwarts - the skipper himself, Cheteshwar Pujara and his deputy Rahane.

Live Streaming England vs India 4th Test: How to Watch ENG vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN. AFP

Live Streaming England vs India 4th Test: How to Watch ENG vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN. AFP

Pujara might have redeemed himself with a knock of 91 which was high on "intent quotient" but the same can't be said about Rahane, whose form is shaky despite a crucial 61 in the second innings at the Lord's.

In all likelihood, Rahane would get another chance but over the past two years, his inconsistency has hurt this team badly.

If Rahane is dropped at all, then Vihari has a better chance of coming in as he also bowls off-spin.

The Oval track has traditionally helped spinners and therefore Ashwin, who had a six-wicket haul in a county game for Surrey (vs Somerset) might just bring in his 400 plus wicket experience to trouble the English batters who have been wary of him in the past.

But Kohli, whose fascination for four pacers is well documented, might want to replace an off-colour Ishant Sharma with Shardul Thakur, who is more of an all-rounder and it remains to be seen if Ashwin comes in place of Jadeja, who hasn't been penetrative enough.

Similarly, the skipper has indicated looking at the workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, both of whom have bowled over 100 overs in the series so far.

If their middle-order is a cause of concern, the other aspect that's bound to give them sleepless nights is the form of rival skipper Joe Root, who has already tallied over 500 runs in just three games with a hat-trick of hundreds.

Jonny Bairstow is expected to keep wickets as Jos Buttler has taken a break with his wife expecting their second child.

However, England have enough resources in their arsenal to trouble India.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth England-India Test match:

When will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 2 September, 2021.

Where will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval in London.

What time will the fourth India vs England Test begin?

The fourth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm on Day 1.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the fourth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: September 02, 2021 15:18:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Afghans, including ex-military translators, appeal to US for faster evacuation under Taliban rule
World

Afghans, including ex-military translators, appeal to US for faster evacuation under Taliban rule

President Joe Biden and his top officials said the US was working to speed up the evacuation but made no promises how long it would last or how many desperate people it would fly to safety

India vs England: 'You have to put your ego in pocket', says Virat Kohli on batting in English conditions
First Cricket News

India vs England: 'You have to put your ego in pocket', says Virat Kohli on batting in English conditions

When asked to explain what it is like batting in English conditions, where the ball seams and swings consistently, Kohli gave an honest opinion.

India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane 'not too concerned' about criticism regarding slow-paced innings at Lord's
First Cricket News

India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane 'not too concerned' about criticism regarding slow-paced innings at Lord's

Rahane (61 off 146 balls) and Pujara (45 off 206) took nearly 50 overs to add 100 runs in their partnership.