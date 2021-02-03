LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 at Chattogram

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss update: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in first Test against West Indies at Chattogram.

West Indies had a horrible ODI series where they were completely outplayed by the hosts. After the embarassing losses, the visitors will be hoping for change of fortunes in the two-match Test series. They will be heavily dependent on captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opener John Campbell to take the team to a solid position in the first Test. Bangladesh have quality spinners in their ranks and at Chattogram, the ball will turn more than seam or swing.

Playing the spinners will be of huge concern for Windies. Rahkeem Cornwall will play a huge role in Windies' chances as the conditions and pitch will suit his style of bowling.

Bangladesh are playing their first Test in 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic and may take some time to get back into action. The fact that this is a long format, fitness concerns will be in the head of the team management. The good news for them is that Shakib Al Hasan is fit and playing in the first Test, strengthening the squad.

Teams:

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva(w), Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman