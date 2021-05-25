Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 25 May, 2021

25 May, 2021
Starts 12:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

16/2 (3.5 ov)

2nd ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh Sri Lanka
16/2 (3.5 ov) - R/R 4.17

Play In Progress

Mushfiqur Rahim (W) - 0

Liton Das - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Liton Das Batting 1 12 0 0
Mushfiqur Rahim (W) Batting 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Isuru Udana 2 0 16 0
Dushmantha Chameera 1.5 1 0 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 15/2 (1.4)

1 (1) R/R: 0.46

Liton Das 1(10)

Shakib Al Hasan 0(3) S.R (0)

lbw b Dushmantha Chameera

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 25th, 2021
  • 12:47:03 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Toss update: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss Tuesday and opted to bat in the second one-day International against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh made two changes to the squad which won the series-opener by 33 runs, giving left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam a debut in place of Taskin Ahmed and picking allrounder Mosaddek Hossain to replace Mohammad Mithun.

Sri Lanka, who need to win to keep the three-match series alive, kept the same starting lineup.

The series is important for both teams in terms of qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: May 25, 2021 12:47:03 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Mumbai Cricket Association seeks application for post of senior team's head coach before new domestic season
First Cricket News

Mumbai Cricket Association seeks application for post of senior team's head coach before new domestic season

As per its eligibility criteria, the applicant "should have played at least 50 first-class matches, should be NCA certified coach, should have experience of coaching a state team/IPL franchisee/NCA and should be residing in Mumbai."

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Three members of visiting contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI, says report
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Three members of visiting contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI, says report

Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off.

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Tigers win by 33 runs, lead series 1-0
First Cricket News

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dhaka, Full Cricket Score: Tigers win by 33 runs, lead series 1-0

Follow live score and updates from the first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on our blog.