LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at Dhaka

|Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|16/2 (3.5 ov) - R/R 4.17
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Liton Das
|Batting
|1
|12
|0
|0
|Mushfiqur Rahim (W)
|Batting
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Isuru Udana
|2
|0
|16
|0
|Dushmantha Chameera
|1.5
|1
|0
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 15/2 (1.4)
|
1 (1) R/R: 0.46
Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0(3)
Liton Das 1(10)
|
Shakib Al Hasan 0(3) S.R (0)
lbw b Dushmantha Chameera
Toss update: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss Tuesday and opted to bat in the second one-day International against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh made two changes to the squad which won the series-opener by 33 runs, giving left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam a debut in place of Taskin Ahmed and picking allrounder Mosaddek Hossain to replace Mohammad Mithun.
Sri Lanka, who need to win to keep the three-match series alive, kept the same starting lineup.
The series is important for both teams in terms of qualification to the 2023 World Cup.
Lineups:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.
With inputs from The Associated Press
