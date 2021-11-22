Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 November, 2021

22 November, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

124/7 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

127/5 (20.0 ov)

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Bangladesh Pakistan
124/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.2 127/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.35

Match Ended

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Mohammad Nawaz - 4

Khushdil Shah - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Khushdil Shah not out 0 0 0 0
Mohammad Nawaz not out 4 1 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shohidul Islam 3.5 0 33 1
Mahmudullah 1 0 10 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 123/5 (19.5)

4 (4) R/R: 24

Iftikhar Ahmed 6(2) S.R (300)

c sub Yasir Ali b Mahmudullah

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I at Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 22nd, 2021
  • 14:13:17 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss Monday and elected to bat first in the third Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan in a bid to end a losing streak.

Pakistan made four changes to its starting lineup after clinching the best-of-three series with their four-wicket and eight-wicket victories in the first two games.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir and rookie fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani were selected to replace Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

Bangladesh made three changes, including a T20 international debut to pacer Shohidul Islam. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and batsman Shamim Hossain were also drafted into for the third T20. Fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and batsman Saif Hassan were left out.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (captain), Nurul Hasan Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: November 22, 2021 14:13:17 IST

