Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 04 December, 2021

04 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan

Pakistan

300/4 (98.3 ov)

2nd Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

87/10 (32.0 ov)

53/4 (20.0 ov)

Pakistan Bangladesh
300/4 (98.3 ov) - R/R 3.05 87/10 (32.0 ov) - R/R 2.72
53/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 2.65

Play In Progress

Bangladesh trail by 160 runs

Mushfiqur Rahim - 5

Liton Das (W) - 22

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mushfiqur Rahim Batting 5 40 0 0
Liton Das (W) Batting 23 40 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Nauman Ali 5 1 15 0
Sajid Khan 0.6 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 25/4 (8.1)

27 (27) R/R: 2.31

Liton Das (W) 22(39)

Najmul Hossain Shanto 6(11) S.R (54.54)

c Fawad Alam b Shaheen Afridi

Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 in Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 8th, 2021
  • 9:21:00 IST

Day 4 report: Offspinner Sajid Khan claimed a career-best 6-35 as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 76-7 and produced a glimmer of hope of forcing a result in the second and final Test on Tuesday.

After day three was washed out, Pakistan resumed the fourth day from 188-2 and declared at 300-4 after lunch. Then spinners Sajid and Nauman Ali got to work until stumps was called an hour early because of bad light. Bangladesh trailed by 224 runs and still needed 25 runs to avoid the follow-on at the end of a dramatic day.

Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test

Pakistan's players walk off the field after the match was interrupted due to bad light on the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 7, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)

"After the declaration, our target was to give us the best chance to win the game and attack relentlessly and that's what we did,” Sajid said.

"Fortunately, there was turn and bounce aplenty. We two spinners bowled in partnership. We will try to get the three wickets tomorrow and force them to bat again and win the game.”

Bangladesh's last hope to avoid the follow-on was Shakib Al Hasan on 23. Taijul Islam was with him, the tailender yet to score after facing 10 balls.

With the light insufficient to allow any more than just the one over from fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid and Nauman bowled relentlessly in a desperate bid to win the rain-hit game.

Rain and bad light have eaten up the majority of the game and just 63.2 overs were possible in the last three days.

Updated Date: December 08, 2021 09:21:00 IST

