Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 in Dhaka

|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|242/4 (83.0 ov) - R/R 2.92
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Fawad Alam
|Batting
|19
|49
|3
|0
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|Batting
|26
|48
|4
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ebadot Hossain
|20
|3
|79
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 197/4 (67.5)
|
45 (45) R/R: 2.96
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 26(48)
Fawad Alam 19(43)
|
Babar Azam (C) 76(126) S.R (60.31)
lbw b Khaled Ahmed
Day 3 report: The third day of the second and final cricket Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was called off Monday due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled.
The announcement came about 90 minutes after the scheduled lunch break as there was no sign of an end to the rain that was caused by Cyclone Jawad. Rain has fallen heavily on each day of the match so far.
The third session of the first day was lost to rain and bad light and only 6.2 of 98 overs were possible on day two.
With more rain or thundershowers being predicted in many parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, a draw looks like the only possible result.
Pakistan, which opted to bat first, reached 188-2 in 63.2 overs with captain Babar Azam batting on 71 and Azhar Ali on 52.
Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and leads the two-match series 1-0. Earlier, the visitors swept the three-match T20 International series.
Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim combined for an undefeated 204-run partnership after Bangladesh was reduced to 49-4 in the first session.
The fact that star players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are sidelined added to a lack of confidence in the camp after losing eight straight Twenty20 internationals, meaning Pakistan will start as overwhelming favourites.
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also included in the squad but will have his fitness assessed following a hamstrong injury before being considered for the first Test.