Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 04 December, 2021

04 December, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Lunch
Pakistan

78/2 (31.0 ov)

2nd Test
Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

78/2 (31.0 ov) - R/R 2.52

Lunch

Babar Azam (C) - 8

Azhar Ali - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Azhar Ali Batting 6 37 1 0
Babar Azam (C) Batting 8 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shakib Al Hasan 11 6 16 0
Taijul Islam 11 3 28 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 70/2 (25)

8 (8) R/R: 1.33

Azhar Ali 0(18)

Abid Ali 39(81) S.R (48.14)

b Taijul Islam

Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 at Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 4th, 2021
  • 11:23:53 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

Bangladesh's cricketers celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (not pictured) on the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 4, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP)

Bangladesh take on Pakistan in the second Test with the latter leading the series 1-0. AFP

The visitors fielded an unchanged team from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and also brought in Shakib Al Hasan and Khaled Ahmed.

Saif Hasan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the Bangladesh side that lost the opening encounter.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

Updated Date: December 04, 2021 11:23:53 IST

Tags:

