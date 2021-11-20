LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Dhaka

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st T20I report: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I in Dhaka against Pakistan.

They lost the first match by four wickets as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 24-4 to clinch the match.

The match was in the balance with three overs to go, then Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, knocking off Bangladesh’s 127-7.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

With inputs from AP