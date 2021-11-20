Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 20 November, 2021

20 November, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

92/6 (17.1 ov)

2nd T20I
Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh Pakistan
92/6 (17.1 ov) - R/R 5.36

Play In Progress

Nurul Hasan (W) - 2

Aminul Islam - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Nurul Hasan (W) Batting 5 8 0 0
Aminul Islam Batting 2 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shaheen Afridi 3 0 12 1
Mohammad Nawaz 3.1 0 18 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 88/6 (15.3)

4 (4) R/R: 2.4

Mahedi Hasan 3(8) S.R (37.5)

c & b Mohammad Nawaz

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 20th, 2021
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st T20I report: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I in Dhaka against Pakistan.

They lost the first match by four wickets as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 24-4 to clinch the match.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The match was in the balance with three overs to go, then Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz hit two sixes each and Pakistan reached 132-6 in 19.2 overs, knocking off Bangladesh’s 127-7.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

With inputs from AP

