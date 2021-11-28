Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 26 November, 2021

26 November, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

330/10 (114.4 ov)

1st Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

257/9 (103.4 ov)

Bangladesh Pakistan
330/10 (114.4 ov) - R/R 2.88 257/9 (103.4 ov) - R/R 2.48

Play In Progress

Pakistan trail by 73 runs

Faheem Ashraf - 9

Nauman Ali - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Faheem Ashraf Batting 23 40 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Taijul Islam 40.4 8 98 6
Current Partnership Last Wicket 257/9 (103.4)

17 (17) R/R: 3.51

Nauman Ali 8(14)

Nauman Ali 8(14) S.R (57.14)

lbw b Taijul Islam

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 at Chattogram

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 28th, 2021
  • 12:34:34 IST

Day 2 report: Opener Abid Ali hit his fourth test century to help Pakistan reach 203-4 at lunch amid Bangladesh spinners’ domination on day three of the first cricket test on Sunday.

Pakistan was 127 runs behind Bangladesh's first-innings total of 330.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam pegged back Pakistan's innings with 3-70 but Abid, who was on 127 at lunch, remained steady in the crease. Mohammad Rizwan was on 5.

Taijul struck in the first over of the day, dismissing Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali via review in consecutive deliveries after Pakistan resumed the day on 145 for no loss.

Shafique couldn’t add any runs to his overnight total of 52.

Pakistan's Abid Ali in action during the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh. AFP

Pakistan's Abid Ali in action during the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh. AFP

Abid, who started the day on 93, flicked Taijul past square leg for two runs to reach his century off 209 balls.

Skipper Babar Azam appeared to be in control before offspinner Mehidy Hasan’s quicker delivery rattled his stump for 10.

Taijul, who was bowling unchanged from one end in the morning session, used his flight and variation well to curb the aggression of the Pakistan batters. He struck again when he spun a ball sharply to dismiss Fawad Alam (8), also via review.

Updated Date: November 28, 2021 12:34:34 IST

