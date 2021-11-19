LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I at Dhaka

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan on Friday.

Bangladesh made four changes to the squad from its disappointing Twenty20 World Cup, including a debut to Saif Hassan. Bangladesh lost all of their matches in the Super 12 portion of the tournament.

Bangladesh also recalled batsman Najmul Hossain, leg-spinner Aminul Islam and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, who missed two World Cup games due to injury.

Pakistan rested left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, one of the four changes from the World Cup side which lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Australia. Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim came in the place of Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim and Afridi.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam Biplob

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.