Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 19 November, 2021

19 November, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

127/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

16/1 (3.0 ov)

Bangladesh Pakistan
127/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.35 16/1 (3.0 ov) - R/R 5.33

Play In Progress

Pakistan need 112 runs in 102 balls at 6.58 rpo

Babar Azam (C) - 0

Fakhar Zaman - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Babar Azam (C) Batting 2 5 0 0
Fakhar Zaman Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Taskin Ahmed 1 0 9 0
Mustafizur Rahman 1 0 2 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 16/1 (2.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Mohammad Rizwan (W) 11(11) S.R (100)

b Mustafizur Rahman

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I at Dhaka

  FirstCricket Staff
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan on Friday.

Bangladesh made four changes to the squad from its disappointing Twenty20 World Cup, including a debut to Saif Hassan. Bangladesh lost all of their matches in the Super 12 portion of the tournament.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Bangladesh also recalled batsman Najmul Hossain, leg-spinner Aminul Islam and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, who missed two World Cup games due to injury.

Pakistan rested left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, one of the four changes from the World Cup side which lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Australia. Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim came in the place of Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim and Afridi.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam Biplob

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Tags:

