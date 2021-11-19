LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I at Dhaka

|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|127/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.35
|16/1 (3.0 ov) - R/R 5.33
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Babar Azam (C)
|Batting
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Fakhar Zaman
|Batting
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Taskin Ahmed
|1
|0
|9
|0
|Mustafizur Rahman
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 16/1 (2.4)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Babar Azam (C) 0(0)
Fakhar Zaman 0(2)
|
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 11(11) S.R (100)
b Mustafizur Rahman
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss news: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan on Friday.
Bangladesh made four changes to the squad from its disappointing Twenty20 World Cup, including a debut to Saif Hassan. Bangladesh lost all of their matches in the Super 12 portion of the tournament.
Bangladesh also recalled batsman Najmul Hossain, leg-spinner Aminul Islam and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, who missed two World Cup games due to injury.
Pakistan rested left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, one of the four changes from the World Cup side which lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Australia. Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim came in the place of Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim and Afridi.
Lineups:
Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam Biplob
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
