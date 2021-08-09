LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 5th T20I at Dhaka

Toss report: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in his team's bid to extend their dominance in the fifth Twenty20 international against Australia on Monday.

Bangladesh, who have already secured their first series win over Australia with an unbeatable 3-1 lead, made two changes from their defeat in the fourth game in Dhaka.

Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin come into the team.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, also made two changes, bringing back Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa for Andrew Tye and Josh Hazlewood, who were both rested.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Umpires: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

