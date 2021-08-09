Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs Australia At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 09 August, 2021

09 August, 2021
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

102/5 (15.0 ov)

5th T20I
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh Australia
102/5 (15.0 ov) - R/R 6.8

Play In Progress

Nurul Hasan (W) - 0

Afif Hossain - 6

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Nurul Hasan (W) Batting 2 2 0 0
Afif Hossain Batting 6 1 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Ashton Agar 3 0 25 1
Dan Christian 3 0 14 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 96/5 (14.5)

6 (6) R/R: 36

Soumya Sarkar 16(18) S.R (88.88)

c Ashton Turner b Dan Christian

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 5th T20I at Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 9th, 2021
  • 17:57:44 IST

Toss report: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in his team's bid to extend their dominance in the fifth Twenty20 international against Australia on Monday.

Bangladesh, who have already secured their first series win over Australia with an unbeatable 3-1 lead, made two changes from their defeat in the fourth game in Dhaka.

Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin come into the team.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, also made two changes, bringing back Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa for Andrew Tye and Josh Hazlewood, who were both rested.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Umpires: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: August 09, 2021 17:57:44 IST

