Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Australia At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 04 August, 2021

04 August, 2021
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

117/7 (19.3 ov)

2nd T20I
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

Australia Bangladesh
117/7 (19.3 ov) - R/R 6

Play In Progress

Mitchell Starc - 7

Andrew Tye - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mitchell Starc Batting 9 7 1 0
Andrew Tye Batting 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 3.3 0 19 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 106/7 (18.2)

11 (11) R/R: 9.42

Andrew Tye 3(3)

Ashton Turner 3(7) S.R (42.85)

c Mahmudullah b Shoriful Islam

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20I in Dhaka

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 4th, 2021
  • 18:24:38 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The tourists, who lost their first ever T20 to Bangladesh on Tuesday, are unchanged in their bid to level the five-match series.

Bangladesh, led by Mahmudullah Riyad, retain the same team that beat Australia by 23 runs in the opener.

This is the first bilateral T20 series between the two sides. Australia have won all their four T20 matches played against Bangladesh in T20 World Cups.

Teams

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Australia: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: August 04, 2021 18:24:38 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bangladesh vs Australia: Russell Domingo 'disappointed' at stringent virus conditions placed by visitors
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Australia: Russell Domingo 'disappointed' at stringent virus conditions placed by visitors

In a virtual press conference ahead of the first of five T20 matches in Dhaka on Tuesday, Domingo questioned why players had to be in a bio-secure zone at least 10 days before the series.

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Bangladesh won by 5 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Bangladesh won by 5 wickets

Follow live score and updates of 3rd T20 between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Harare.

Bangladesh vs Australia: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das ruled out of upcoming T20Is due to COVID-19 protocol reasons
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Australia: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das ruled out of upcoming T20Is due to COVID-19 protocol reasons

Mushfiqur and Liton left a recent tour of Zimbabwe early because of family emergencies and must isolate before rejoining the squad, said Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.