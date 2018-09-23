LIVE cricket score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018, Super 4s at Abu Dhabi
For all the LIVE scores and updates from Afghanistan versus Bangladesh, follow our LIVE blog.
Concerned over injury and the poor form of top-order batsmen, Bangladesh on Friday recalled the experienced Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes to bolster their squad for the ongoing Asia Cup.
File image of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (L) and Afghanistan's skipper Asghar Afghan. Agencies
"Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes have been included in the Bangladesh Asia Cup squad. They players will depart for the UAE tomorrow (Saturday)," a Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman said in a text message.
The inclusion of Soumya and Kayes came as Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry 173 runs in their first Super Four game against India in Dubai.
Bangladesh on Thursday were bowled out for just 119 runs to suffer an embarrassing 136-run loss to Afghanistan in their last Pool B match in Abu Dhabi.
In the absence of injured Tamim Iqbal, the team's new opening pair Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain failed to deliver a good start in either match.
Tamim was ruled out of the tournament with a broken wrist after he was hit by a bouncer from Suranga Lakmal in the opening match of the tournament against Sri Lanka.
Liton has scored only 13 runs in three matches while Nazmul, who made his debut against Afghanistan, made 14 runs in his first two matches.
Bangladesh face Afghanistan in their next match on Sunday.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Sep 23, 2018
