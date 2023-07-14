Toss update: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field in the first T20I against Afghanistan on Friday.

Preview: Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in a two-match T20I series that starts in Sylhet on Friday.

Bangladesh will be looking to return to winning ways after losing the ODI series with a 2-1 scoreline.

For Bangladesh, Towhid Hriday was one of the silver linings after he scored a fifty in the first ODI, and he would be looking to carry on that sort of form with the bat in the T20Is.

As far as the pace attack is concerned, the onus will rely on Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud, both of them have been dependable so far.

For Afghanistan, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will all but open the batting.

Mohammad Shahzad, who last played a T20I in 2021, is back in the Afghanistan squad but it remains to be seen if he gets a chance.