LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Dhaka

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

In a closely contested ODI series, Bangladesh edged Afghanistan 2-1.

In the 1st ODI, Bangladesh restricted Afghanistan to 215. But they started off in a horror fashion in the chase as they were reduced to 45/6. Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan scripted a miraculous recovery to take them past the finish line with a 174-run stand for the 7th wicket.

They carried forward the momentum in the next match as a much better batting performance saw them post 306/4 batting first. Liton Das scored a brilliant 136 off 126 balls while Mushfiqur Rahim scored 86 off 93. Their bowlers then got into the act and bundled them out for 218.

Bangladesh sealed the series 2-0.

However, Afghanistan bounced back in the last match to achieve some pride. Rashid Khan led the way with 3/37 while Mohammad Nabi took 2/29 as Afghanistan bowled Bangladesh out for 192. Liton Das was the lone fighter with 86 off 113. In reply, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a fantastic knock of 106 while Rahmat Shah supported him well with 47 off 67 balls as Afghanistan chased the target down with 59 balls and seven wickets to spare.

The action now moves on to the T20Is. A format where Afghanistan are more efficient. They would be looking to end the tour on high with a series win. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be looking to turn a corner in the format. They have lost their last 8 T20Is and had a tough time at the T20 World Cup.

The first T20I will be played on 3 March while the second will be played on 5th March.

We can expect a cracker of a series.