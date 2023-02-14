Australia will hope to make it two wins in two matches when they face Bangladesh in their Group 1 match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tournament. You can follow LIVE scorecard of the match here.
Preview: Australia will look to make it two wins in two matches at the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, when they face Bangladesh in a Group 1 contest in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
The Aussies are coming off a thumping win over New Zealand in Paarl, where they skittled out the White Ferns for just 76, after the Aussies posted 173/9 while batting first.
Alyssa Healy (55), skipper Meg Lanning (41) and Ellyse Perry (40) shone with the bat for Aussies, while Ashleigh Gardner finished with impressive figures of 5/12 to see off New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their campaign-opener. Bangladesh were restricted to 126/8 after opting to bat first, and the Lankans chased down the total with seven wickets and 10 balls to spare. Harshitha Madavi (69*) and Nilakshi de Silva (41*) scripted the Lankan run-chase.
