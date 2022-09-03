Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs Zimbabwe At Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville, 03 September, 2022

03 September, 2022
Starts 05:10 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe need 97 runs in 230 balls at 2.53 rpo

Sikandar Raza - 0

Tadiwanashe Marumani - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tadiwanashe Marumani Batting 23 34 3 0
Sikandar Raza Batting 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 5 1 15 3
Cameron Green 3.4 0 13 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 44/3 (10.4)

1 (1) R/R: 1

Sean Williams 0(1) S.R (0)

c Alex Carey b Josh Hazlewood

LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI in Townsville

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates on the third and final ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe on our live blog here.

LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI in Townsville

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza in action during the second ODI against Australia. AFP

Australia innings report: Leg-spinner Ryan Burl claimed five wickets as underdog Zimbabwe dismissed Australia for a lowly 141 in the third and final one-day internationation Saturday in Townsville.

After Australia clinched the series with crushing victories in the opening two games, Burl (5-10) starred with career best ODI figures as Zimbabwe looked to avoid a clean sweep in their first series Down Under since 2004.

Their accurate attack claimed regular wickets against a misfiring Australia batting order, with star opener David Warner playing a lone hand with 94 before they were bowled out in the 31st over.

In a confidence boost, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva won the toss for the first time in the series and his quick bowlers exploited the seaming conditions at Riverway Stadium.

Under-pressure Australia skipper Aaron Finch has been struggling for runs and hoped for a long stint at the crease.

But his hopes were dashed when he was caught at second slip for five off the pace bowling of nemesis Richard Ngarava, who dismissed Finch for a third straight time.

Zimbabwe were on a roll when recalled Victor Nyauchi trapped in-form Steve Smith lbw for one after the star batter unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

Australia spiralled further at 31-3 when an impatient Alex Carey was caught behind, leaving Warner to rebuild the innings.

After a slow start, Warner counterattacked in trademark belligerent style but wickets continued to fall around him.

He finally found strong support from Glenn Maxwell, who clubbed 32 from just nine balls in game one, as they combined for a 50-run partnership.

But Burl changed the game when he entered the attack in the 27th over to dismiss Maxwell (19) and Ashton Agar two balls later for a duck.

In his next over, Burl claimed the key wicket of Warner, who holed out trying to reach his 19th ODI century.

Burl’s whirlwind five wickets in 18 balls ensured Zimbabwe bowled out Australia for the first time in ODIs as they move closer to a consolation victory.

Updated Date: September 03, 2022 08:44:46 IST

