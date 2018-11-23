Preview: Australia began the tournament as hot favourites. However, their loss to India in the last match of the group stage has opened the tournament wide open with all four teams looking deserving candidate to life the trophy. One can never count the Aussies out and that the Windies team knows, which is going at loggerheads with them.

Australia remain a well-drilled unit, who have set aside sentiment about seniors, juniors and rankings, to identify the best personnel for particular roles and run with it.

Windies women have been unbeaten in the tournament thus far and they do have a certain momentum with them. If they do win today's contest, it won't be considered as a surprise by any means. They have a some concerns at the top order but despite them not firing, Windies have been able to win games. It is about time the whole unit combines to take the side into the finals.

Teams:

Windies: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McLean, Britney Cooper, Kycia Knight(w), Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Merissa Aguilleira

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Nicole Bolton